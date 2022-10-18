Read full article on original website
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Don’t let Rosendale defund Fish, Wildlife and Parks
Every October, Montana politicians dig out their blaze orange for photo opportunities in which they speak reverently about their love of hunting. These theatrics can hide the reality of what they actually do to support – or undermine – wildlife conservation and hunting opportunity. One startling example is Rep. Matt Rosendale’s support for legislation to […] The post Don’t let Rosendale defund Fish, Wildlife and Parks appeared first on Daily Montanan.
