Considering the kind of offseason that the Philadelphia 76ers just had, no one could have predicted that the team would get off to an 0-3 start. Losses to the Celtics and the Bucks, who were without Khris Middleton, in their opening 2 games can still be excused to an extent, but what went down on Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs cannot.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO