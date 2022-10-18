ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maries County, MO

Comments / 3

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 21, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Tuesday morning, Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the TitleMax Secured Loans, 2923 West Broadway Boulevard. The vehicle was travelling at 65 MPH in a 55 MPH posted speed zone. The driver, Robert E. Crum Jr., 54, of Sedalia, had a warrant for his arrest. Crum was arrested on his warrant on felony charges of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Crum was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and held with no bond.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia woman sentenced to prison on felony drug charge

A Sedalia woman is sentenced to prison on a felony drug charge. Jamie King, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug trafficking last month. Earlier this month, she was sentenced to eight years in prison. King was arrested in January after the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at...
SEDALIA, MO
kwos.com

Man with a gun arrested in JCMO

A man faces charges after being arrested at a Jefferson City residential living center Wednesday. Police were called to Adams Street Place after man came into the home and said he had been shot. The man hadn’t been shot but did have a gun. He was arrested on weapons and other charges. The gun had been stolen from Columbia.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Two vehicles recovered from lake near Niangua Bridge

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Camden County Sheriff's Office recovered two vehicles that were underwater at the Lake of the Ozarks after getting tipped off by private recovery and rescue teams. Detectives met with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division and the Mid-County Fire Protection District near the Cave Restaurant...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Camden County Sheriff Speaks About Ongoing Criminal Investigations

The Camden County Sheriff says his personnel have their plates full with crime investigations lately, and most involve illegal drugs. And of those cases many involve the deadly drug fentanyl…“I hate this stuff. It’s being laced with almost every dang drug you buy get on the street. It’s the most dangerous of them. We have an awful lot of deaths.”
kjluradio.com

Truck driver and passenger from Florida seriously injured in Pulaski County crash

A truck driver and passenger, both from Florida, are seriously injured when their semi collides with a bridge support beam in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Ethel Oboute, 54, of Springhill, Florida, was driving on I-44 near Richland just after midnight this morning, when she ran off the side of the road. The semi hit a highway sign and a bridge support beam.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Lake Ozark woman seriously injured in Pulaski County motorcycle crash

A Lake Ozark woman is seriously injured after her motorcycle collides with a SUV in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Stevie Sorensen, 36, was driving on Route A at Carol Court around 1:30 this morning, when a SUV pulled into her path. The vehicles collided and Sorensen and a passenger were thrown off the bike.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Camden County Sheriff Office's looking for missing teen

CAMDEN COUNTY - The Camden County Sheriff Office is asking for help in finding a missing person from Climax Springs. According to a news release, Dylan L Ford, 16, of Climax Springs, walked away from his home on Oct. 1. Ford is 5 foot, 6 inches, tall and 125 pounds....
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Two Arrests Made By HWP In Past 24 Hours

The highway patrol report two arrests over the past 24 hours here in the lake area. A 33-year-old man from Camdenton and a 43-year-old woman from Barnett were both charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
CAMDENTON, MO
KOMU

Fake parking ticket scam spotted in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is alerting the community to a scam involving parking citations. Over the last several days, the department said it has been made aware of an unknown individual(s), placing similar tickets on vehicles throughout the city, according to a news release sent Friday.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Pettis County man seriously injured in crash east of Green Ridge

A Pettis County man is seriously injured when he wrecks his truck just east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Brian Rayl, 31, of Green Ridge, was driving on Easter Road Wednesday evening when he ran off the side of the road. Rayl’s truck then overturned, ejecting him.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Driver in I-44 fatal crash settles wrongful death lawsuit

Less than a year after Victoria “Vickie” Wilson was killed in a crash on Interstate 44, a Franklin County judge has approved a settlement between her family and the insurance company of the driver who caused the crash. In January, Wilson was riding northbound on I-44 in a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Eldon teen charged for drunk driving crash that seriously injured two

An Eldon teen is charged with two felonies in the wake of a suspected drunk driving crash that left two people with serious injuries. Gavin Cadwallader, 18, is charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injuries. He was released on $50,000 bond Monday and is scheduled to be arraigned on December 14.
ELDON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy