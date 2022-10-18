Read full article on original website
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 21, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Tuesday morning, Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the TitleMax Secured Loans, 2923 West Broadway Boulevard. The vehicle was travelling at 65 MPH in a 55 MPH posted speed zone. The driver, Robert E. Crum Jr., 54, of Sedalia, had a warrant for his arrest. Crum was arrested on his warrant on felony charges of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Crum was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and held with no bond.
Jefferson City police make arrest after man with gun reported in ‘residential living center’
Jefferson City police arrested an armed man at a "resident living center" Friday night, according to a news release. The post Jefferson City police make arrest after man with gun reported in ‘residential living center’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
UPDATED: JCPD investigates shooting with injuries near living center for seniors
UPDATE: Elijah Sullivan, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, is charged with four counts of armed criminal action, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of receiving stolen property. He’s being held without bond. Charges are pending in Jefferson City...
Two men arrested in Benton County after shots are fired at FBI agents indicted
Two men arrested in Benton County for an alleged plot to murder undocumented immigrants are indicted by a federal grand jury. Bryan Perry, 37, of Clarksburg, Tennessee, and Jonathan O’Dell, 32, of Warsaw, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Jefferson City Tuesday. The men were arrested on...
Man from Camden County Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself
Police say a man from Camden County is dead after accidentally shooting himself at his home. Reports say the victim was cleaning his gun at his home in Linn Creek when it went off. Officers say the name of the victim has not yet been released. Sergeant Scott Hines with...
Sedalia woman sentenced to prison on felony drug charge
A Sedalia woman is sentenced to prison on a felony drug charge. Jamie King, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug trafficking last month. Earlier this month, she was sentenced to eight years in prison. King was arrested in January after the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at...
Man with a gun arrested in JCMO
A man faces charges after being arrested at a Jefferson City residential living center Wednesday. Police were called to Adams Street Place after man came into the home and said he had been shot. The man hadn’t been shot but did have a gun. He was arrested on weapons and other charges. The gun had been stolen from Columbia.
UPDATED: Jefferson City man charged in connection with shooting outside Columbia night club
UPDATE: Columbia Police say Warmack was arrested Tuesday, and after his arrest, his apartment in the 800 block of Claudell Lane in Jefferson City was searched. Inside that apartment, police found three guns, two of which had been reported stolen. Police say Warmack is a person of interest in the...
Two vehicles recovered from lake near Niangua Bridge
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Camden County Sheriff's Office recovered two vehicles that were underwater at the Lake of the Ozarks after getting tipped off by private recovery and rescue teams. Detectives met with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division and the Mid-County Fire Protection District near the Cave Restaurant...
Camden County Sheriff Speaks About Ongoing Criminal Investigations
The Camden County Sheriff says his personnel have their plates full with crime investigations lately, and most involve illegal drugs. And of those cases many involve the deadly drug fentanyl…“I hate this stuff. It’s being laced with almost every dang drug you buy get on the street. It’s the most dangerous of them. We have an awful lot of deaths.”
Truck driver and passenger from Florida seriously injured in Pulaski County crash
A truck driver and passenger, both from Florida, are seriously injured when their semi collides with a bridge support beam in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Ethel Oboute, 54, of Springhill, Florida, was driving on I-44 near Richland just after midnight this morning, when she ran off the side of the road. The semi hit a highway sign and a bridge support beam.
Lake Ozark woman seriously injured in Pulaski County motorcycle crash
A Lake Ozark woman is seriously injured after her motorcycle collides with a SUV in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Stevie Sorensen, 36, was driving on Route A at Carol Court around 1:30 this morning, when a SUV pulled into her path. The vehicles collided and Sorensen and a passenger were thrown off the bike.
Camden County Sheriff Office's looking for missing teen
CAMDEN COUNTY - The Camden County Sheriff Office is asking for help in finding a missing person from Climax Springs. According to a news release, Dylan L Ford, 16, of Climax Springs, walked away from his home on Oct. 1. Ford is 5 foot, 6 inches, tall and 125 pounds....
Two Arrests Made By HWP In Past 24 Hours
The highway patrol report two arrests over the past 24 hours here in the lake area. A 33-year-old man from Camdenton and a 43-year-old woman from Barnett were both charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Fake parking ticket scam spotted in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is alerting the community to a scam involving parking citations. Over the last several days, the department said it has been made aware of an unknown individual(s), placing similar tickets on vehicles throughout the city, according to a news release sent Friday.
Multiple Agencies Combine Forces to Battle Pettis County Grass Fire
Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, a small fire was ignited on an agricultural implement (combine) while it was being used near Drake and Buckley Road, according to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders. The operator was able to escape the tractor and attempt to extinguish the fire, but due...
Pettis County man seriously injured in crash east of Green Ridge
A Pettis County man is seriously injured when he wrecks his truck just east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Brian Rayl, 31, of Green Ridge, was driving on Easter Road Wednesday evening when he ran off the side of the road. Rayl’s truck then overturned, ejecting him.
Driver in I-44 fatal crash settles wrongful death lawsuit
Less than a year after Victoria “Vickie” Wilson was killed in a crash on Interstate 44, a Franklin County judge has approved a settlement between her family and the insurance company of the driver who caused the crash. In January, Wilson was riding northbound on I-44 in a...
Eldon teen charged for drunk driving crash that seriously injured two
An Eldon teen is charged with two felonies in the wake of a suspected drunk driving crash that left two people with serious injuries. Gavin Cadwallader, 18, is charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injuries. He was released on $50,000 bond Monday and is scheduled to be arraigned on December 14.
