Person Killed in Vehicle Crash in Angeles National Forest

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A person died Tuesday in the crash of a vehicle about 600 feet over the side of Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:58 a.m. near mile marker 34, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the victim. No other injuries were immediately reported, according to the fire department.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

