Read full article on original website
Related
New England, if You Hear a ‘Code Blue’ Intercom Message While Shopping, Leave Fast
Whether you're shopping at a Market Basket in Maine, a Target in Massachusetts, or a Costco in New Hampshire, all big box stores have a color-coded announcement system and we should know what each of the seven colors means. There are seven, according to Common Cents Mom, and they're used...
thecentersquare.com
This Is How Much Money Maine’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
WPFO
Gov. Mills says DHHS just following law amid threat of lawsuit from lawmakers
PORTLAND (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills says Maine DHHS is just following the law after lawmakers revealed plans to sue DHHS over documents related to the deaths of four children last year. Wednesday, the legislature's government oversight committee voted 8-1 to take DHHS to court for case files on...
WMTW
Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles online appointment system starts Monday
AUGUSTA, Maine — The new system that will save Mainers time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon be unveiled at branch offices around the state. Scheduling for online appointments will go live on Monday, with each of the 13 branches across the state having appointments throughout each day. The link for the appointment system has not been revealed.
themainewire.com
Maine Prisons Chief Blocks State Parole Committees’ Request to Meet Potential Parolees
Randall Liberty, the Commissioner of the Maine Department of Corrections, has objected to a request from a parole reform committee created by the State Legislature to interview inmates as part of its members’ work to determine whether Maine should bring back parole after a 45 year ban. Members of...
WPFO
Maine BMV to unveil new appointment system Monday
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles plans to unveil its new appointment system on Monday. The system aims to allow Mainers to schedule appointments at BMV branch offices throughout the state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, Deputy Secretary of State for BMV Cathie Curtis and other leaders...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Residents in Maine have 10 days to claim $850 relief checks
Maine residents have until Halloween to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief. The stimulus payments, which are available due to a state budget surplus, are being sent out to offer financial assistance to reduce economic strains related to the pandemic and increasing inflation. About 858,000 residents will be eligible to claim their relief checks if they file by Oct. 31.
wabi.tv
Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
Central Maine High School Student Allegedly Threatens to Bring Gun to School
According to a story by WGME 13 News, a Maine High School Student allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school during a bus ride. The comments were reportedly overheard by other students on the bus. WGME, along with the Lewiston Sun Journal, is reporting that an unidentified teen has...
Yuck! It’s Illegal in MA to Sell This Personal Item, Serious Fine or Jail Time
You may remember from previous posts that Massachusetts basically has a law for everything. Some of these laws really don't make a whole lot of sense as they are very outdated or they never seemed logical to begin with, yet they are technically still on the books (check out these 31 strange Massachusetts laws, you'll be entertained for sure).
WMTW
Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
WMTW
Maine Republican Paul LePage says Democratic ads distort his record on abortion
LEWISTON, Maine -- Oct. 21, 2022 — Maine Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage says a pair of TV ads that have been running for weeks, attacking his position on abortion, distort his record. LePage addressed the ads in response to questions from me Friday at the Franco-American Center, in...
CNET
These States Are Mailing Out Tax Rebates and Stimulus Checks In October
California began mailing out inflation relief checks of up to $1,050 to eligible taxpayers this month, and an estimated 3.2 million Virginians are expected to receive rebates of $250 or $500 by Halloween. They're just two of the state governments issuing income tax refunds and stimulus checks to help residents...
themainewire.com
Fentanyl Dealer from LePage’s “Binder Full of Drug Dealers” Arrested Again for Dealing Fentanyl
A Rumford man whose 2016 arrest for fentanyl trafficking landed him in jail — and in former Gov. Paul LePage’s infamous “binder full of drug dealers” — was arrested again in August on charges of fentanyl trafficking. Rashaud Lavoie, 30, was one of eight Maine...
Ellsworth American
Maine can’t afford a Mills loss
Let us vote to keep Janet Mills in office. We cannot afford to do otherwise. The Baldacci administration ended with unpaid hospital bills and underfunded schools. The LePage administration got the hospitals paid, but also left schools underfunded, and refused to issue bonds that Maine voters had approved to fix our roads and bridges. And waged a steady war against solar energy and against a national monument in the Millinocket area.
Missing In Massachusetts
Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
Maine DHHS sued over child case file access
AUGUSTA, Maine — By an 8-1 Wednesday vote, the state's joint government oversight committee moved to sue the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for full access to the files of four children who allegedly died at the hands of a parent last summer after the department defied a subpoena to hand over the files, something the department argues it can't legally do.
Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
What Is the Legal Age for A Child to Be Home Alone In MA?
Before you know it, the holidays will be here, and it'll be time to snuggle up to watch the Home Alone movies. Except would a child in real life be able to defeat the wet bandits alone? Anyways all jokes aside, it was only a fantasy but I'm pretty sure if you have a big family like Kevin McCallister, your biggest fear would be leaving your youngest behind.
wabi.tv
572 newly recorded COVID cases
Maine (WABI) - There are 572 newly recorded coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC. This data reflects case gathering since Saturday. There are also two COVID related deaths.
Comments / 0