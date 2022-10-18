ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

This Is How Much Money Maine’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry

Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles online appointment system starts Monday

AUGUSTA, Maine — The new system that will save Mainers time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon be unveiled at branch offices around the state. Scheduling for online appointments will go live on Monday, with each of the 13 branches across the state having appointments throughout each day. The link for the appointment system has not been revealed.
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Maine BMV to unveil new appointment system Monday

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles plans to unveil its new appointment system on Monday. The system aims to allow Mainers to schedule appointments at BMV branch offices throughout the state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, Deputy Secretary of State for BMV Cathie Curtis and other leaders...
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus 2022: Residents in Maine have 10 days to claim $850 relief checks

Maine residents have until Halloween to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief. The stimulus payments, which are available due to a state budget surplus, are being sent out to offer financial assistance to reduce economic strains related to the pandemic and increasing inflation. About 858,000 residents will be eligible to claim their relief checks if they file by Oct. 31.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
GLENBURN, ME
WMTW

Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine can’t afford a Mills loss

Let us vote to keep Janet Mills in office. We cannot afford to do otherwise. The Baldacci administration ended with unpaid hospital bills and underfunded schools. The LePage administration got the hospitals paid, but also left schools underfunded, and refused to issue bonds that Maine voters had approved to fix our roads and bridges. And waged a steady war against solar energy and against a national monument in the Millinocket area.
MAINE STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing In Massachusetts

Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
BOSTON, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine DHHS sued over child case file access

AUGUSTA, Maine — By an 8-1 Wednesday vote, the state's joint government oversight committee moved to sue the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for full access to the files of four children who allegedly died at the hands of a parent last summer after the department defied a subpoena to hand over the files, something the department argues it can't legally do.
MAINE STATE
WNAW 94.7

Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

What Is the Legal Age for A Child to Be Home Alone In MA?

Before you know it, the holidays will be here, and it'll be time to snuggle up to watch the Home Alone movies. Except would a child in real life be able to defeat the wet bandits alone? Anyways all jokes aside, it was only a fantasy but I'm pretty sure if you have a big family like Kevin McCallister, your biggest fear would be leaving your youngest behind.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wabi.tv

572 newly recorded COVID cases

Maine (WABI) - There are 572 newly recorded coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC. This data reflects case gathering since Saturday. There are also two COVID related deaths.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy