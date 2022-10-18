COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen could return for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday despite the team’s bye coming up next week. The receiver has missed the past five games due to a hamstring injury. He is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, but coach Brandon Staley said it will be a game-time decision. This is the second straight week Allen has been listed as limited in all the team’s practices, but he did participate in team and individual drills on Friday. Allen has not played since the first half of the Sept. 11 opener against Las Vegas.

