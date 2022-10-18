Read full article on original website
Roderick posts thank you note to Carolina
R.J. Roderick is done playing football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but he wanted to share a heartfelt thank you on his way out. On Tuesday, Roderick’s name appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal, less than 24 hours after TheBigSpur reported that he would no longer be part of the South Carolina football program.
Late Kick: Texas A&M will avoid upset at South Carolina
Texas A&M concludes a six-week road swing on Saturday night with a trip to South Carolina at 6:30 p.m CT on the SEC Network. Despite the Aggies having dropped two straight games and South Carolina winning three straight, A&M still opened the week as favorite and has remained so heading into the weekend.
SC State Alumnus, Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is mourning one of their own. According to the university, S.C. State alumnus, and one of the Orangeburg Massacre survivors, Bobb y Eaddy has died at the age of 72. The university says Bobby Eaddy died Saturday. Eaddy was among 27...
New South Carolina coach Paris taps into Staley's knowledge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — First-year coach Lamont Paris didn’t have to go far to find a welcome and willing resource on how to go about building a championship program at South Carolina: Gamecocks’ women’s coach Dawn Staley. Paris, who spent the past five seasons coaching Chattanooga, has had several chats with Staley since taking the men’s basketball job this past March, not lon before Staley and her team won the national title. Paris wanted to know Staley’s process of taking the women’s team from the “outhouse to the penthouse” after her arrival before the 2008-09 season. Staley’s early teams struggled to make a dent in the Southeastern Conference. She didn’t make an NCAA Tournament until her fourth season, the first of 10 consecutive trips including winning it all in 2017 and last season. Paris said he asked “how important the community was in supporting her and getting some local players even.”
Gamecocks announce sold-out crowd for Saturday night
The South Carolina Gamecocks football team will play in front of another sold-out crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium. As of Thursday afternoon, the 7:30 p.m. game against Texas A&M is a sellout. If you’re not planning to be among the 77,559 folks in attendance, then you’ll be able to catch the game on SEC Network, with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call.
Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
After a week away, the South Carolina football team will take the field this Saturday and host Texas A&M. The Aggies (3-3, 1-2) began the year as a top five program and playoff contender, but haven’t enjoyed the success that was planned through the first half of the season.
Could the Gamecocks knock Jimbo Fisher out?
That SEC Podcast's Michael W. Bratton speaks on the importance of Saturday's game at South Carolina for not only this year's Texas A&M squad, but the Jimbo Fisher era in College Station.
Home-Grown Cam Scott Set To Visit South Carolina
Forward Cam Scott is a massive target from the 2024 class, and head coach Lamont Paris and company will get a chance to leave a lasting impression this weekend.
The national media makes its Texas A&M vs. South Carolina predictions
The Texas A&M football team is on the road yet again this coming weekend as the Aggies travel to Columbia to face South Carolina. It is the first A&M game all season in which neither team is ranked, though. The Maroon and White are undefeated against South Carolina, having won...
South Carolina lottery player wins $50,000
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a player on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, matched all but one number to win $50,000 off a ticket. The ticket was bought at the Plantation Station at 111 Lighthouse Road. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4)
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
Lexington woman earns four blue ribbons for her quilts in South Carolina State Fair craft contests
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Women from a local Lexington quilting group are set up at the South Carolina State Fair teaching visitors how to quilt and members are doing live sewing demonstrations. "I thought, 'Well, I'll just go see what it's about," Morse remembers. "And then I got hooked." Now,...
The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.
This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
Several key players expected to return Saturday night against A&M
South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer shared one last injury update before the Saturday night battle with Texas A&M. During ‘Carolina Calls’ on Thursday night, Beamer said running back Christian Beal-Smith, defensive tackle Alex Huntley and safety Devonni Reed were ready to roll for Week 8. “We’re...
Oldest African American camps in SC given historical markers in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Alvin Lark Jr. was a former camper at the New Farmers of America Camp in 1960, one of three camps in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties recognized with historical markers on Thursday. The Farmers Camp helped prepare Black youth for rural leadership roles and served as...
The Big Red Barn Retreat receives $25,000 to fund veterans and first responders program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Truist Foundation awarded the Big Red Barn Retreat a $25,000 grant towards funding the Warrior PATHH program for Veterans and First Responders. Located in Blythewood, the BRBR provides nonclinical services, trainings, and programs to over 2,5000 active-duty service members, veterans, and first responders struggling with combat-related stress.
UofSC announces parking options for Saturday’s game, due to State Fair
Gamecock Club members with seasonal reserved parking in the Lexington Medical Center (LMC) Fair Park will not have access to their pre-assigned parking location for the South Carolina versus Texas A&M football game on Saturday, due to the South Carolina State Fair. According to the UofSC Athletics Department, Fairgrounds parking...
Fresh produce boxes now available to students, staff at four local colleges and universities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5. FoodShare South Carolina launched the new program Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
Report: NCAA Considering Expanding Tournament
The NCAA has had conversations about expanding the famous March Madness tournament; what does this mean for South Carolina?
Winnsboro, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
