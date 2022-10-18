ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roderick posts thank you note to Carolina

R.J. Roderick is done playing football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but he wanted to share a heartfelt thank you on his way out. On Tuesday, Roderick’s name appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal, less than 24 hours after TheBigSpur reported that he would no longer be part of the South Carolina football program.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Late Kick: Texas A&M will avoid upset at South Carolina

Texas A&M concludes a six-week road swing on Saturday night with a trip to South Carolina at 6:30 p.m CT on the SEC Network. Despite the Aggies having dropped two straight games and South Carolina winning three straight, A&M still opened the week as favorite and has remained so heading into the weekend.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
abccolumbia.com

SC State Alumnus, Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is mourning one of their own. According to the university, S.C. State alumnus, and one of the Orangeburg Massacre survivors, Bobb y Eaddy has died at the age of 72. The university says Bobby Eaddy died Saturday. Eaddy was among 27...
ORANGEBURG, SC
The Associated Press

New South Carolina coach Paris taps into Staley's knowledge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — First-year coach Lamont Paris didn’t have to go far to find a welcome and willing resource on how to go about building a championship program at South Carolina: Gamecocks’ women’s coach Dawn Staley. Paris, who spent the past five seasons coaching Chattanooga, has had several chats with Staley since taking the men’s basketball job this past March, not lon before Staley and her team won the national title. Paris wanted to know Staley’s process of taking the women’s team from the “outhouse to the penthouse” after her arrival before the 2008-09 season. Staley’s early teams struggled to make a dent in the Southeastern Conference. She didn’t make an NCAA Tournament until her fourth season, the first of 10 consecutive trips including winning it all in 2017 and last season. Paris said he asked “how important the community was in supporting her and getting some local players even.”
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Gamecocks announce sold-out crowd for Saturday night

The South Carolina Gamecocks football team will play in front of another sold-out crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium. As of Thursday afternoon, the 7:30 p.m. game against Texas A&M is a sellout. If you’re not planning to be among the 77,559 folks in attendance, then you’ll be able to catch the game on SEC Network, with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

After a week away, the South Carolina football team will take the field this Saturday and host Texas A&M. The Aggies (3-3, 1-2) began the year as a top five program and playoff contender, but haven’t enjoyed the success that was planned through the first half of the season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WYFF4.com

South Carolina lottery player wins $50,000

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a player on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, matched all but one number to win $50,000 off a ticket. The ticket was bought at the Plantation Station at 111 Lighthouse Road. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.

This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Several key players expected to return Saturday night against A&M

South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer shared one last injury update before the Saturday night battle with Texas A&M. During ‘Carolina Calls’ on Thursday night, Beamer said running back Christian Beal-Smith, defensive tackle Alex Huntley and safety Devonni Reed were ready to roll for Week 8. “We’re...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

The Big Red Barn Retreat receives $25,000 to fund veterans and first responders program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Truist Foundation awarded the Big Red Barn Retreat a $25,000 grant towards funding the Warrior PATHH program for Veterans and First Responders. Located in Blythewood, the BRBR provides nonclinical services, trainings, and programs to over 2,5000 active-duty service members, veterans, and first responders struggling with combat-related stress.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
coladaily.com

UofSC announces parking options for Saturday’s game, due to State Fair

Gamecock Club members with seasonal reserved parking in the Lexington Medical Center (LMC) Fair Park will not have access to their pre-assigned parking location for the South Carolina versus Texas A&M football game on Saturday, due to the South Carolina State Fair. According to the UofSC Athletics Department, Fairgrounds parking...
COLUMBIA, SC
High School Football PRO

Winnsboro, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Wardlaw Academy football team will have a game with Richard Winn Academy on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
WINNSBORO, SC
