FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Illinois Proud
Teen hurt in Friday shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenager was sent to the hospital after a shooting near Hanssler Place and Broadway Street in Peoria. According to a Peoria police press release, officers located a 16-year-old with apparent gunshot wounds while responding to a shot spotter in the area. The 16-year-old was...
25newsnow.com
Park district police aim to help increasing numbers of homeless
FON DU LAC PARK DISTRICT (25 News Now) - Police officers with the Fon du Lac Park District are reaching increasing numbers of homeless people, especially in the last two years. A few days ago, a homeless man was found dead in a wooded area in East Peoria. Chief Deputy...
1470 WMBD
Police: One hurt in South Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – We’re learning more about a shooting Friday afternoon in South Peoria. Police confirming the shooting happened near West Ann Street and South Westmoreland Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Officials say an adult male found on scene following a ShotSpotter alert had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound...
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
25newsnow.com
Juvenile hurt following shooting in South Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A juvenile is recovering after a shooting on Peoria’s South side Friday. Officers were called to the area of West Hanssler Place and North Broadway Avenue to a 10-round shots spotter alert around 6:00 p.m. When police got there, they found a 16-year-old-boy with...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County gives a helping hand to local entrepreneurs
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Thanks to the Peoria County Board’s Advisory Committee for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, those looking to start their own business have a new tool to use. ‘Start a Business Greater Peoria’ is an online dashboard for entrepreneurs who are in the early stages of development or are looking to begin their own business from the ground up.
25newsnow.com
Community comes together for fundraiser to bury ‘Big Pete’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The South Peoria community is coming together to bury a friend who impacted many people in the neighborhood. Pete Bassett was a longtime mentor to generations of kids at Trewyn School who worked with the ELITE program. He died recently after struggling with heart trouble...
1470 WMBD
Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
25newsnow.com
Local health providers give free walk-in mammograms
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Free walk-in mammograms were offered to some women Friday in light of National Mammography Day. UnityPoint and the Tazewell County Health Department joined together to provide those mammograms to women 40 to 64 who did not have health insurance. Piper Smith, who is the lead...
1470 WMBD
Peoria dedicates new Station 4 to the city’s first black firefighter
PEORIA, Ill. — Some refused to eat with him and didn’t want to be next to him, but an African American fireman didn’t stop serving his city. Decades later, his name will not be forgotten. Station 4 in Peoria is now dedicated to the city’s first Black...
25newsnow.com
Galesburg murder suspect in court Friday after arrest in Florida
GALESBURG (25 News Now) - The suspect in a fatal shooting in July appeared in a Knox County courtroom Friday after authorities arrested him in Florida. The judge kept Asheem Afutu’s bond at $1 million, meaning he would have to post 10% of that or $100,000 cash on charges of murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington City Councilwoman on leave for undisclosed illness
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington City Councilwoman Julie Emig announced Friday’s she’s on medical leave through the end of November. Emig, first elected as Ward 4 alderwoman in 2019, did not disclose the health issue that prompted her to take time off from her council duties. Emig...
1470 WMBD
PPD: Suspect evades traffic stops, injures innocent driver
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police say a suspect evaded officers and then slammed into another vehicle, causing significant injuries to one person late Wednesday. PPD has now released details about the incident from just after 10:15 p.m. Police say officers first got called to the 800 block of S....
25newsnow.com
Man sentenced for 2021 Peoria murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is sentenced to 38 years in prison for his role in a May 2021 murder in Peoria. Arenza Brown received his sentence Wednesday in Peoria County Court. Brown was convicted in September of First Degree Murder, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Unlawful...
25newsnow.com
Dream Center commemorates 20 years of service, asks for community help in funding decades more
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s Dream Center is celebrating 20 years of service to the community, and asking for the public’s help funding the next 20 years. Initially, they set a fundraising goal of $20,000 for their 20 years in service during their anniversary event. Now, they’ve...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for hijacking in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — 21-year-old Cameron L. Camper has been arrested on nine charges after hijacking a car in Peoria Heights on Tuesday night. According to a press release Wednesday morning, Peoria Heights Police were called to the 1200 block of E. War Memorial Drive just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, in response to an armed vehicle theft that had just occurred. The victim gave police details of the vehicle taken and the suspect, and police shared this information with all surrounding agencies.
wglt.org
Bloomington City Council member Emig takes temporary medical leave
Bloomington City Council member Julie Emig has announced she is taking a medical leave through the end of November. Emig said in a city-issued news release that other council members and city staff will help with constituent services while she is away. “I appreciate everyone’s patience as I worked with...
The Big Table returns to Peoria Civic Center on Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Moving Greater Peoria forward will be the focus for area leaders and community members on Thursday, as they gather at what’s called “The Big Table” in Peoria. This year marks the first time The Big Table has been held at the Peoria Civic Center since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
25newsnow.com
Peoria based group provides free service dogs to those in need
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local group said they wanted to offer independence to those with special needs for free. Paws Giving Independence is an organization that trains service and facility dogs and helps place them with those in need. Denton Stableton has cerebral palsy and last year he received a dog named Willson from PGI. He said he liked to make videos and posted them online as well as do tricks with Willson.
starvedrock.media
Undercover Drug Agents Raid Peru Business
Was a business near the La Salle-Bureau County line a front for drug sales?. Undercover agents with Tri-DENT executed a search warrant Wednesday at "Outer Limitz" on Route 6 on the far west side of Peru. Officers say they found five pounds of pot, various items used in the manufacture and packaging of pot and pot products along with more than $10,000 in "illicit" cash.
