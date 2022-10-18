ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Teen hurt in Friday shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenager was sent to the hospital after a shooting near Hanssler Place and Broadway Street in Peoria. According to a Peoria police press release, officers located a 16-year-old with apparent gunshot wounds while responding to a shot spotter in the area. The 16-year-old was...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police: One hurt in South Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – We’re learning more about a shooting Friday afternoon in South Peoria. Police confirming the shooting happened near West Ann Street and South Westmoreland Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Officials say an adult male found on scene following a ShotSpotter alert had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Juvenile hurt following shooting in South Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A juvenile is recovering after a shooting on Peoria’s South side Friday. Officers were called to the area of West Hanssler Place and North Broadway Avenue to a 10-round shots spotter alert around 6:00 p.m. When police got there, they found a 16-year-old-boy with...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria County gives a helping hand to local entrepreneurs

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Thanks to the Peoria County Board’s Advisory Committee for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, those looking to start their own business have a new tool to use. ‘Start a Business Greater Peoria’ is an online dashboard for entrepreneurs who are in the early stages of development or are looking to begin their own business from the ground up.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Community comes together for fundraiser to bury ‘Big Pete’

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The South Peoria community is coming together to bury a friend who impacted many people in the neighborhood. Pete Bassett was a longtime mentor to generations of kids at Trewyn School who worked with the ELITE program. He died recently after struggling with heart trouble...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run

PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Local health providers give free walk-in mammograms

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Free walk-in mammograms were offered to some women Friday in light of National Mammography Day. UnityPoint and the Tazewell County Health Department joined together to provide those mammograms to women 40 to 64 who did not have health insurance. Piper Smith, who is the lead...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Galesburg murder suspect in court Friday after arrest in Florida

GALESBURG (25 News Now) - The suspect in a fatal shooting in July appeared in a Knox County courtroom Friday after authorities arrested him in Florida. The judge kept Asheem Afutu’s bond at $1 million, meaning he would have to post 10% of that or $100,000 cash on charges of murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington City Councilwoman on leave for undisclosed illness

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington City Councilwoman Julie Emig announced Friday’s she’s on medical leave through the end of November. Emig, first elected as Ward 4 alderwoman in 2019, did not disclose the health issue that prompted her to take time off from her council duties. Emig...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

PPD: Suspect evades traffic stops, injures innocent driver

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police say a suspect evaded officers and then slammed into another vehicle, causing significant injuries to one person late Wednesday. PPD has now released details about the incident from just after 10:15 p.m. Police say officers first got called to the 800 block of S....
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Man sentenced for 2021 Peoria murder

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is sentenced to 38 years in prison for his role in a May 2021 murder in Peoria. Arenza Brown received his sentence Wednesday in Peoria County Court. Brown was convicted in September of First Degree Murder, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Unlawful...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for hijacking in Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — 21-year-old Cameron L. Camper has been arrested on nine charges after hijacking a car in Peoria Heights on Tuesday night. According to a press release Wednesday morning, Peoria Heights Police were called to the 1200 block of E. War Memorial Drive just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, in response to an armed vehicle theft that had just occurred. The victim gave police details of the vehicle taken and the suspect, and police shared this information with all surrounding agencies.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington City Council member Emig takes temporary medical leave

Bloomington City Council member Julie Emig has announced she is taking a medical leave through the end of November. Emig said in a city-issued news release that other council members and city staff will help with constituent services while she is away. “I appreciate everyone’s patience as I worked with...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

The Big Table returns to Peoria Civic Center on Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Moving Greater Peoria forward will be the focus for area leaders and community members on Thursday, as they gather at what’s called “The Big Table” in Peoria. This year marks the first time The Big Table has been held at the Peoria Civic Center since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria based group provides free service dogs to those in need

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local group said they wanted to offer independence to those with special needs for free. Paws Giving Independence is an organization that trains service and facility dogs and helps place them with those in need. Denton Stableton has cerebral palsy and last year he received a dog named Willson from PGI. He said he liked to make videos and posted them online as well as do tricks with Willson.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Undercover Drug Agents Raid Peru Business

Was a business near the La Salle-Bureau County line a front for drug sales?. Undercover agents with Tri-DENT executed a search warrant Wednesday at "Outer Limitz" on Route 6 on the far west side of Peru. Officers say they found five pounds of pot, various items used in the manufacture and packaging of pot and pot products along with more than $10,000 in "illicit" cash.
PERU, IL

