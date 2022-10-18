Read full article on original website
Related
9News
Gordon called into Hackett's office, but still the starter after they 'hashed things out'
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Melvin Gordon III used body language and social media to send not-so-subtle messages he wanted the Denver Broncos to trade him. That was Monday night when Gordon was benched for essentially the final 3 ½ quarters of a 5-quarter, 19-16 loss to the Chargers. On Tuesday morning, after the team plane arrived back from Los Angeles, his frustration was still raw.
9News
As decision on Russell Wilson awaits, Brett Rypien prepares for Jets
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Russell Wilson walked out of the trainer’s room, where his left hamstring has been the subject of careful treatment this week. As he was checking out things inside his locker, there was really only one question to ask of the Broncos quarterback. You playing?. “That’s...
9News
Chatfield's flag football team wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain!
LITTLETON, Colo. — Congratulations to the girls on the Chatfield high school flag football team for winning the 9NEWS Swag Chain as the Colorado high school athletes of the week!. The squad won the inaugural championship tournament put on by the Denver Broncos. > Be sure to check back...
9News
Singleton's 19 tackles against Chargers is NFL's best in 15 years
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Among the characteristics needed to make 19 solo tackles in one game is football instincts -- an awareness of where to go before the ball arrives. Another requirement is toughness. Football isn’t for everybody. Tackling is a collision and collisions can hurt the body if the body hasn’t been toughened.
9News
Russell Wilson feeling better, but status for Sunday's game still iffy
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Before Russell Wilson can get to work on improving the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense, he’s got to be able to play. Will the Broncos’ quarterback play Sunday against the no-longer moribund New York Jets?. “I’m hoping so,’’ Wilson said at his weekly press conference....
Comments / 0