Could the Gamecocks knock Jimbo Fisher out?
That SEC Podcast's Michael W. Bratton speaks on the importance of Saturday's game at South Carolina for not only this year's Texas A&M squad, but the Jimbo Fisher era in College Station.
Beamer on Rattler: 'He just continues to get better'
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is now six games through his time as a Gamecock and is coming off of a strong second half performance against Kentucky. In the second half against the Wildcats, Rattler completed 8-of-10 passes which included connecting on his last seven throws. At ‘Carolina Calls’ on...
Betting lines heading into Saturday's matchup
South Carolina will welcome Texas A&M to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night in hopes of claiming its first win over the Aggies. The Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2) will also look to secure its fourth win in a row and look to get back to .500 in SEC play. As of this...
Report: NCAA Considering Expanding Tournament
The NCAA has had conversations about expanding the famous March Madness tournament; what does this mean for South Carolina?
Gamecocks announce sold-out crowd for Saturday night
The South Carolina Gamecocks football team will play in front of another sold-out crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium. As of Thursday afternoon, the 7:30 p.m. game against Texas A&M is a sellout. If you’re not planning to be among the 77,559 folks in attendance, then you’ll be able to catch the game on SEC Network, with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call.
New South Carolina coach Paris taps into Staley's knowledge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — First-year coach Lamont Paris didn’t have to go far to find a welcome and willing resource on how to go about building a championship program at South Carolina: Gamecocks’ women’s coach Dawn Staley. Paris, who spent the past five seasons coaching Chattanooga, has had several chats with Staley since taking the men’s basketball job this past March, not lon before Staley and her team won the national title. Paris wanted to know Staley’s process of taking the women’s team from the “outhouse to the penthouse” after her arrival before the 2008-09 season. Staley’s early teams struggled to make a dent in the Southeastern Conference. She didn’t make an NCAA Tournament until her fourth season, the first of 10 consecutive trips including winning it all in 2017 and last season. Paris said he asked “how important the community was in supporting her and getting some local players even.”
Late Kick: Texas A&M will avoid upset at South Carolina
Texas A&M concludes a six-week road swing on Saturday night with a trip to South Carolina at 6:30 p.m CT on the SEC Network. Despite the Aggies having dropped two straight games and South Carolina winning three straight, A&M still opened the week as favorite and has remained so heading into the weekend.
Roderick posts thank you note to Carolina
R.J. Roderick is done playing football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but he wanted to share a heartfelt thank you on his way out. On Tuesday, Roderick’s name appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal, less than 24 hours after TheBigSpur reported that he would no longer be part of the South Carolina football program.
The national media makes its Texas A&M vs. South Carolina predictions
The Texas A&M football team is on the road yet again this coming weekend as the Aggies travel to Columbia to face South Carolina. It is the first A&M game all season in which neither team is ranked, though. The Maroon and White are undefeated against South Carolina, having won...
abccolumbia.com
UofSC football coach Shane Beamer gets sneak peak of S.C. Fishing Alliance showcase
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer was joined by representatives of South Carolina Boating and Fishing Alliance, Tidewater Boats and Sea Hunt Boats Tuesday for an announcement. On Saturday, the S.C. Fishing Alliance will showcase South Carolina made boats and fishing tackle...
Home-Grown Cam Scott Set To Visit South Carolina
Forward Cam Scott is a massive target from the 2024 class, and head coach Lamont Paris and company will get a chance to leave a lasting impression this weekend.
coladaily.com
Rodeo rides into Blythewood Oct. 28–29
Rodeo fans can get their fill of bulls, broncs, and barrel racing when the Blythewood Fall Festival Rodeo rides into town Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29. The 'greatest show on dirt' will perform in a new location this year at 10433 Wilson Boulevard. The Fall Festival Rodeo is...
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
abccolumbia.com
SC State Alumnus, Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is mourning one of their own. According to the university, S.C. State alumnus, and one of the Orangeburg Massacre survivors, Bobb y Eaddy has died at the age of 72. The university says Bobby Eaddy died Saturday. Eaddy was among 27...
abcnews4.com
A substantial gift is coming to the University of South Carolina
The Boeing Company and the University of South Carolina plan to announce a substantial gift to the university on October 20. The gift is expected to allow the university's Center for Civil Rights History and Research to continue its programming and outreach with the university community and across the Lowcountry.
Lexington woman earns four blue ribbons for her quilts in South Carolina State Fair craft contests
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Women from a local Lexington quilting group are set up at the South Carolina State Fair teaching visitors how to quilt and members are doing live sewing demonstrations. "I thought, 'Well, I'll just go see what it's about," Morse remembers. "And then I got hooked." Now,...
WLTX.com
Fresh produce boxes now available to students, staff at four local colleges and universities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5. FoodShare South Carolina launched the new program Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
cn2.com
Former SC Governor, Nikki Haley Visits Chester Co. Talks Education, Election 2024
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nikki Haley, also a former UN Ambassador in Chester County on this Wednesday where she attended an event where education is the target. Haley attended a sporting clays fundraiser at Rocky Creek Sporting Clays in Richburg. The fundraiser is for the organization she...
First Black students to desegregate University of South Carolina to be honored with monument
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has selected artist Basil Watson to create a monument recognizing the first three African American students to attend the university since Reconstruction. On September 11, 1963, Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James Solomon Jr. walked through the...
USC Gamecock
USC pageant creates unity, highlights Black student excellence
The Association of African American Students (AAAS) is bringing back their traditional Mister and Miss Black USC (BUSC) pageant for the first time since 2019. Doors will open to the Booker T. Washington auditorium at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26, and the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. with runway walks, outfit displays, candidate questioning and a crowning ceremony to end the evening. Though the pageant has a deep history, it is set to create a new charitable tradition this year.
