Beamer on Rattler: 'He just continues to get better'

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is now six games through his time as a Gamecock and is coming off of a strong second half performance against Kentucky. In the second half against the Wildcats, Rattler completed 8-of-10 passes which included connecting on his last seven throws. At ‘Carolina Calls’ on...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Betting lines heading into Saturday's matchup

South Carolina will welcome Texas A&M to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night in hopes of claiming its first win over the Aggies. The Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2) will also look to secure its fourth win in a row and look to get back to .500 in SEC play. As of this...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Gamecocks announce sold-out crowd for Saturday night

The South Carolina Gamecocks football team will play in front of another sold-out crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium. As of Thursday afternoon, the 7:30 p.m. game against Texas A&M is a sellout. If you’re not planning to be among the 77,559 folks in attendance, then you’ll be able to catch the game on SEC Network, with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

New South Carolina coach Paris taps into Staley's knowledge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — First-year coach Lamont Paris didn’t have to go far to find a welcome and willing resource on how to go about building a championship program at South Carolina: Gamecocks’ women’s coach Dawn Staley. Paris, who spent the past five seasons coaching Chattanooga, has had several chats with Staley since taking the men’s basketball job this past March, not lon before Staley and her team won the national title. Paris wanted to know Staley’s process of taking the women’s team from the “outhouse to the penthouse” after her arrival before the 2008-09 season. Staley’s early teams struggled to make a dent in the Southeastern Conference. She didn’t make an NCAA Tournament until her fourth season, the first of 10 consecutive trips including winning it all in 2017 and last season. Paris said he asked “how important the community was in supporting her and getting some local players even.”
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Late Kick: Texas A&M will avoid upset at South Carolina

Texas A&M concludes a six-week road swing on Saturday night with a trip to South Carolina at 6:30 p.m CT on the SEC Network. Despite the Aggies having dropped two straight games and South Carolina winning three straight, A&M still opened the week as favorite and has remained so heading into the weekend.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Roderick posts thank you note to Carolina

R.J. Roderick is done playing football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but he wanted to share a heartfelt thank you on his way out. On Tuesday, Roderick’s name appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal, less than 24 hours after TheBigSpur reported that he would no longer be part of the South Carolina football program.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Rodeo rides into Blythewood Oct. 28–29

Rodeo fans can get their fill of bulls, broncs, and barrel racing when the Blythewood Fall Festival Rodeo rides into town Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29. The 'greatest show on dirt' will perform in a new location this year at 10433 Wilson Boulevard. The Fall Festival Rodeo is...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC State Alumnus, Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is mourning one of their own. According to the university, S.C. State alumnus, and one of the Orangeburg Massacre survivors, Bobb y Eaddy has died at the age of 72. The university says Bobby Eaddy died Saturday. Eaddy was among 27...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abcnews4.com

A substantial gift is coming to the University of South Carolina

The Boeing Company and the University of South Carolina plan to announce a substantial gift to the university on October 20. The gift is expected to allow the university's Center for Civil Rights History and Research to continue its programming and outreach with the university community and across the Lowcountry.
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

USC pageant creates unity, highlights Black student excellence

The Association of African American Students (AAAS) is bringing back their traditional Mister and Miss Black USC (BUSC) pageant for the first time since 2019. Doors will open to the Booker T. Washington auditorium at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26, and the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. with runway walks, outfit displays, candidate questioning and a crowning ceremony to end the evening. Though the pageant has a deep history, it is set to create a new charitable tradition this year.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

