Syndication: The Post-Crescent

Related
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Expected 'Growing Pains' on Offense
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked about the state of the offense before this week's game at the Washington Commanders.
Dak Prescott medically cleared for full practice
Dak Prescott is one step closer to a return to game action.
AJ Dillon - Full Interview
The Packers are trying to figure out what went wrong against the Jets and how they can fix it. Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game with AJ Dillon as he explains how he will respond.
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit:…
49ers' Super Bowl odds shorten with Christian McCaffrey
49ers' Super Bowl odds shorten with Christian McCaffrey
The Advocate & Democrat
Sweetwater, TN
863
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT
The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.advocateanddemocrat.com/
Comments / 0