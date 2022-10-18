Read full article on original website
Meet the (anti) heroes of 'Black Adam'
Just when you thought you finally committed most of the names of the ever-growing Suicide Squad to memory, DC goes and casts a new crew of antiheroes in "Black Adam," its latest bid for box office domination. Meet the Justice Society of America (JSA), a crew of superheroes who want...
‘Boiling Point’: Stephen Graham Movie to Become TV Series
The critically acclaimed film Boiling Point, which stars Stephen Graham (Help) as a charismatic but overworked chef, is set to be adapted for television by the BBC. Picking up six months from where the film left off, the five-part series will see Sous Chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) as Head Chef at her own restaurant, with many of the film’s original cast reprising their roles alongside her, including Graham as Andy and Hannah Walters as Emily. The film’s co-writers, James Cummings and Philip Barantini, will reunite, with Cummings writing and Barantini directing the first two episodes.
'Ticket to Paradise' gets mileage out of its George Clooney-Julia Roberts pairing
Think of "Ticket to Paradise" like a postcard of beautiful people having fun in a beautiful place and you'll get along just fine. Giving it much more thought than that won't help this rom-com vehicle for George Clooney and Julia Roberts, although the "com" part proves a trifle deficient in a movie that's significantly better when it's sweet than salty.
Henry Thomas reminisces about 'E.T.' as the movie turns 40
As "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" celebrates its 40th anniversary, Henry Thomas, who starred as Elliott in the film, is reflecting on the movie and the fame that came with it. Thomas spoke to CNN this week as an updated 4K Ultra HD version of the movie was released. It includes 45 minutes of new bonus footage of the Steven Spielberg directed classic.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Sneak Peek: Lace Tries to Get Rodney Back After Date With Eliza (VIDEO)
There’s trouble in paradise for Lace and Rodney. Earlier this week, Lace returned to the beach in hopes of reconnecting with Rodney, but he was MIA upon her arrival. Lace’s fears became reality when she learned Rodney was on a date with Eliza. After a tense conversation with the other men, the episode ended with Rodney and Eliza seeing Lace the moment they got back from date night.
Which ‘The Peripheral’ Cast Members Would Survive a VR Apocalypse? (VIDEO)
The Peripheral arrives on Prime Video on October 21, and the cast — Chloë Grace Moretz, Gary Carr, T’Nia Miller, and JJ Feild — had a chance to talk about the show ahead of its premiere. Andrea Towers sat with them in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine New York Comic Con 2022 suite to discuss what attracted them to the sci-fi series, memorable moments on set, and who would survive the series’ virtual setting in real-life.
