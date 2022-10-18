The critically acclaimed film Boiling Point, which stars Stephen Graham (Help) as a charismatic but overworked chef, is set to be adapted for television by the BBC. Picking up six months from where the film left off, the five-part series will see Sous Chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) as Head Chef at her own restaurant, with many of the film’s original cast reprising their roles alongside her, including Graham as Andy and Hannah Walters as Emily. The film’s co-writers, James Cummings and Philip Barantini, will reunite, with Cummings writing and Barantini directing the first two episodes.

21 HOURS AGO