Penny Jean Warren Ferguson, 62 of Magee, Mississippi
(December 22, 1959 – October 21, 2022) Penny Jean Warren Ferguson, 62 of Magee, Mississippi passed away from her earthly...
Aldermen Decide Heated Zoning Debate
The Magee Board of Aldermen unanimously decided in favor of the appellee during a heated zoning debate on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The debate was a result of an appeal filed by Susan and Brent Walker of the city's zoning commission's decision concerning a home at 405 5th Street SW in Magee.
Jane Magnum Hederman Named MC Alumna of the Year
MC Board of Trustees Secretary to Receive Alumna of the Year Award at Homecoming. An active member of the Mississippi College...
State historical marker approved to honor Mississippi man murdered in 1955 on courthouse lawn as he worked to help Blacks register to vote
A historical marker will soon be placed on the lawn of the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex in honor of a man who was murdered on its lawn in 1955. Lamar “Ditney” Smith was murdered in front of multiple witnesses as he worked to help African American residents register to vote.
mississippifreepress.org
Six Mississippians Called the N-Word and Threatened in Connecticut, Federal Lawsuit Says
Black workers from Mississippi allege that on Sept. 1, 2021, a 24-year-old white solar farm worker threatened to kill Columbia, Miss., native Ryan Luter, 21, and other Black workers from the State at a worksite in Canterbury, Conn. A Connecticut State Police report identified him as John Aniello. The Mississippi...
Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule
After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
Jesus is the Atoning Sacrifice for Our Sins
The Scriptural passage for today is taken from 1 John 2:2: "He is the atoning sacrifice for our sins, and not only for ours, but also for the sins of the whole world." Yes, Jesus, the ultimate and supreme blood sacrifice, gave His life so that we might have eternal life with Him. No greater love…. His death covered the sins of the whole world for all time. We, as recipients, should be grateful for this gift of salvation by giving Him, in return, our love and devotion, following His example left us during His life on earth. Let us never forget that salvation came at a very high price. Thank you, Jesus!
Simpson County Collision
This morning at 5:51 a.m., three Covington County Hospital Ambulances from Simpson County and one ambulance from Covington County responded to a five-vehicle collision (18-wheeler and four cars) on Highway 49 near Braxton. One patient sustained life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson via Aircare Helicopter; two patients were transported to UMMC in Jackson by CCH ground ambulance in serious condition; two patients declined treatment and transport on the scene.
You can now get beer and liquor in this Mississippi town on Sundays. Leaders vote to extend hours on weekdays, add Sunday to ordinance.
Liquor stores will soon be able to stay open later in Brookhaven, and beer and liquor will be sold on Sundays. The changes were voted on by the Brookhaven aldermen. The vote was not unanimous. Liquor stores in the city can open at 10 a.m. and must close at 8...
Mississippi police looking for man on the loose wearing handcuffs
Mississippi police say they are looking for a suspect who is on the loose wearing handcuffs. The Brookhaven Police posted about the man being sought by officers on its Facebook page but offered few details about why the man was wearing handcuffs. At approximately 8:10 p.m. Thursday, police posted a...
Let Us Be Self-controlled
The Scriptural passage for today is found in 1 Thessalonians 5:8: "But since we belong to the day, let us be self-controlled, putting on faith and love as a breastplate, and the hope of salvation as a helmet." We as Christians are to be children of light, reflecting the brightness of our Savior Jesus Christ. As if putting on clothing, we are to wrap ourselves in faith, love, and hope as we make our way on life's journey toward God, our source of light. Let us be people who are self-controlled and not easily given to outbursts of temper.
Mississippi man wins $206,000 with two lucky lottery tickets
A Mississippi man recently brought in two lottery tickets to the Mississippi Lottery offices and took home $206,157 in prize money. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the two winning tickets were brought in by a Hinds County man who won in the Mississippi Match 5 lottery. One ticket was worth...
Ambulance Involved in Wreck on Hwy 49
At approximately 1 o'clock Wednesday afternoon, October 19, 2022, a wreck involving an ambulance and car occurred in front of Angela's.
Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
Two injured in shooting at Dragon House in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after two people were shot at the Dragon House on Saturday, October 22. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just after 1:00 a.m. on Highway 49. They were informed that two people left to get treatment for apparent gunshot wounds. […]
Alabama hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday
OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
Deoputies arrest three in connection with ATV thefts
Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested three men in connection with the taking of seven ATVs from Nehsoba and adjoining counties, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Clark said the oldest incident was reported in December 2020. Mason Anthony, 20, of 11500 Road 248, Union was charged with three counts of Grand Larceny...
Highway 51 to temporarily close in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. Highway 51 will temporarily close in Madison County. The highway’s southbound lanes between Park Drive and Yandell Avenue will be closed on Wednesday, October 19 for cross drain repair. The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Jackson State University homecoming brings in big win for capital city
JACKSON, Miss. — Fans from far and wide flocked to Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday as Jackson State battled Campbell University for their homecoming game. Some JSU fans came as far as the West Coast to be in Jackson for homecoming. Congressman Bennie Thompson held the coin flip at midfield...
Jackson State Football Stars Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Shilo Sanders Sign NIL with Actively Black
Global sportswear brand Actively Black announced a new collective of new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals with Jackson State University football stars Travis Hunter, and Shilo and Shedeur Sanders.
