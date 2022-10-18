Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for today is taken from 1 John 2:2: “He is the atoning sacrifice for our sins, and not only for ours, but also for the sins of the whole world.” Yes, Jesus, the ultimate and supreme blood sacrifice, gave His life so that we might have eternal life with Him. No greater love…. His death covered the sins of the whole world for all time. We, as recipients, should be grateful for this gift of salvation by giving Him, in return, our love and devotion, following His example left us during His life on earth. Let us never forget that salvation came at a very high price. Thank you, Jesus!

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO