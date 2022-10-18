Annual Halloween week observance raises awareness to reduce human disturbance to endangered and threatened bats. In observance of the internationally recognized Bat Week held Oct. 24-31 each year to raise awareness about the critical role of bats in our environment, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today encouraged outdoor enthusiasts to refrain from visiting caves and mines during the fall and winter months. Bats spend the winter hibernating in these underground cavities where relatively constant, warm temperatures protect them from harsh outside winter temperatures above ground. Human visitation in the winter to these "hibernacula" disturbs the bats, and is especially harmful since the arrival of white-nose syndrome, a fungus that has killed more than 90 percent of bats at hibernation sites in the state.

