Read full article on original website
Related
iheartoswego.com
DEC Encourages New Yorkers to Help Protect Bats During 'Bat Week'
Annual Halloween week observance raises awareness to reduce human disturbance to endangered and threatened bats. In observance of the internationally recognized Bat Week held Oct. 24-31 each year to raise awareness about the critical role of bats in our environment, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today encouraged outdoor enthusiasts to refrain from visiting caves and mines during the fall and winter months. Bats spend the winter hibernating in these underground cavities where relatively constant, warm temperatures protect them from harsh outside winter temperatures above ground. Human visitation in the winter to these "hibernacula" disturbs the bats, and is especially harmful since the arrival of white-nose syndrome, a fungus that has killed more than 90 percent of bats at hibernation sites in the state.
Bad News If You Hate Snow This Winter in New York State
The weather across New York State, especially those in Western New York, has been downright awful. The temperatures haven't gotten out of the mid-40's since Monday and lows have been well into the 30's, with some spots getting a fair amount of accumulating snowfall for the third week of October.
SNAP emergency benefits expected to continue through February 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- All New York households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for October through February next year. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that SNAP households, including those at the maximum level – $939 for a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Amid higher heating costs, some turn to wood for warmth
Frosty temperatures arrived across upstate New York this week, signaling the winter season will be here soon. That means it's time to prepare for staying warm during the colder weather. Utility companies in New York are projecting higher home heating costs this season, which is leading some New Yorkers to...
Diaper Tax Relief Coming To New York State
The fall and winter months are upon us here in New York State and for many that means staying closer to home and spending more time inside. Before the snow starts to really fly, perhaps you are the kind of person who plans ahead and stocks up on essentials? If you have kids, especially kids in diapers, it seems you go through supplies even faster during the next few months.
Here Comes Winter! Snow is Getting Closer to Central New York
Here comes winter. The snow is getting closer to Central New York. The first flakes of the season fell on the peak of Whiteface Mountain in Upstate New York in September. Winter-like conditions hit the summit on September 23, which is not unusual for this time of year. "This is...
Break Out the Flip Flops! An Indian Summer is Hitting Central New York
Bring the shorts and flip-flops back out. An Indian summer is coming in Central New York. We're a month away from the first day of winter, but we're going to enjoy an Indian summer that will bring a nice stretch of warm weather. Temperatures will even reach the 70s for a few days...at the end of October.
Winter 2022-23 predictions: ‘A winter of extremes’ looks likely for Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — The official winter forecast for Upstate New York says we’ll likely end up with an average winter overall, according to the federal Climate Prediction Center. But that benign forecast doesn’t tell the whole story, according to state climatologist Mark Wysocki. “I think it’s going...
Warning: New York State Must ‘Get Ready To Shovel & Shiver’ This Winter
More weather experts forecast a winter full of snow, slush, ice and "significant shivers" for New York State. The Farmer's Almanac is out with bad news for New Yorkers who are hoping for a mild winter. Get Ready To "Shake, shiver, and shovel!" Farmer’s Almanac. Farmer’s Almanac. The...
Here’s How Much Money Hunters Paid New York State
Hunting season is upon us in New York State and you can bet that people have been out getting their ducks or out with their bows in the woods the past couple of weekends. We were talking on Clay and Company this morning about how much money it costs to hunt in New York State. An annual hunting license alone is 22 bucks for an adult in New York State.
localsyr.com
Micron has Oswego County preparing for new companies, home construction and population growth
SCHROEPPEL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Months before Micron committed to Northern Onondaga County, a property in Southern Oswego County was being expanded for development. Operation Oswego County bought almost 200 acres near the intersection of Route 264 and Route 481 in Schroeppel to more than double the size of the Oswego County Industrial Park.
Changes to NY State Drivers License and Social Security? Why Choose X?
The look and options available for our New York State driver's license have evolved in 2022 and your Social Security information is about to as well. One example for your drivers license is the Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany you will need one by May 3, 2023.
Gov. Hochul Announces Progress Toward Boosting New York’s Unscrewed Aircraft Systems Industry
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site has secured approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly uncrewed aircraft systems – commonly referred to as drones – beyond visual line of sight across the entire 50 miles of airspace within New York’s Drone Corridor.
nystateofpolitics.com
Home heating aid in New York could be more accessible under proposed law
As energy rates are expected to spike this winter season, state lawmakers are considering ways of providing some relief to New Yorkers. And that includes making it easier to access the relief itself. Democratic state Sen. John Mannion this month proposed a bill that is meant to reduce friction in...
‘Aggressive’ Flu Spreading Faster In New York Than Most Of U.S.
Health officials are warning the public because the flu is spreading more in New York State than in most of the United States. Flu season normally really starts up in December and peaks in February. However, the CDC is seeing a surprising increase in cases earlier than normal. Flu Season...
Where In New York Are People Moving To And Why? The Answer May Surprise You
New York State is known for it's beauty especially when the leaves are changing colors in the Fall. The Keystone State is also known for people leaving but it might surprise you to learn that it ranks in the middle compared with the other 49 states. By ratio, in 2021,...
Fed Reminds New York Teens to Register For Selective Service
The Selective Service System is reminding New York teenage men to register their information in the event that a military draft is needed. There's a huge penalty if they don't. The military draft may have ended in the mid-'70s but registration for the Selective Service System has been the law...
Millions in funding coming to local food assistance programs
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has provided additional funding for two food assistance programs.
Great News! Another Chick-fil-A is Opening in Upstate NY; But Where?
Get you taste buds ready, you now have another spot in Upstate New York to visit if you want a delicious chicken sandwich. This is something many Central and Upstate New Yorkers have wanted for years. Now their prayers have been answered as more and more Chick-fil-A locations have been popping up all over the state.
wwnytv.com
State transportation department looking to hire new workers
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The New York State Department of Transportation wants to reinforce the ranks so it can fight ice and snow this winter. The state is looking to hire dozens of new workers. Region 7 Director Kenneth Bibbins says this is an ideal time to...
Comments / 0