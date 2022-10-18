ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheartoswego.com

DEC Encourages New Yorkers to Help Protect Bats During 'Bat Week'

Annual Halloween week observance raises awareness to reduce human disturbance to endangered and threatened bats. In observance of the internationally recognized Bat Week held Oct. 24-31 each year to raise awareness about the critical role of bats in our environment, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today encouraged outdoor enthusiasts to refrain from visiting caves and mines during the fall and winter months. Bats spend the winter hibernating in these underground cavities where relatively constant, warm temperatures protect them from harsh outside winter temperatures above ground. Human visitation in the winter to these "hibernacula" disturbs the bats, and is especially harmful since the arrival of white-nose syndrome, a fungus that has killed more than 90 percent of bats at hibernation sites in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bad News If You Hate Snow This Winter in New York State

The weather across New York State, especially those in Western New York, has been downright awful. The temperatures haven't gotten out of the mid-40's since Monday and lows have been well into the 30's, with some spots getting a fair amount of accumulating snowfall for the third week of October.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Amid higher heating costs, some turn to wood for warmth

Frosty temperatures arrived across upstate New York this week, signaling the winter season will be here soon. That means it's time to prepare for staying warm during the colder weather. Utility companies in New York are projecting higher home heating costs this season, which is leading some New Yorkers to...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
KISS 104.1

Diaper Tax Relief Coming To New York State

The fall and winter months are upon us here in New York State and for many that means staying closer to home and spending more time inside. Before the snow starts to really fly, perhaps you are the kind of person who plans ahead and stocks up on essentials? If you have kids, especially kids in diapers, it seems you go through supplies even faster during the next few months.
Lite 98.7

Here Comes Winter! Snow is Getting Closer to Central New York

Here comes winter. The snow is getting closer to Central New York. The first flakes of the season fell on the peak of Whiteface Mountain in Upstate New York in September. Winter-like conditions hit the summit on September 23, which is not unusual for this time of year. "This is...
96.1 The Breeze

Here’s How Much Money Hunters Paid New York State

Hunting season is upon us in New York State and you can bet that people have been out getting their ducks or out with their bows in the woods the past couple of weekends. We were talking on Clay and Company this morning about how much money it costs to hunt in New York State. An annual hunting license alone is 22 bucks for an adult in New York State.
wwnytv.com

State transportation department looking to hire new workers

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The New York State Department of Transportation wants to reinforce the ranks so it can fight ice and snow this winter. The state is looking to hire dozens of new workers. Region 7 Director Kenneth Bibbins says this is an ideal time to...

