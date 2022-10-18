Report: Packers WR Randall Cobb (ankle) out 2-4 weeks

Related
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Need to Make Move by Trade Deadline
Do the Green Bay Packers enough horses? Aaron Rodgers discusses the upcoming trade deadline.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Expected 'Growing Pains' on Offense
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked about the state of the offense before this week's game at the Washington Commanders.
Dak Prescott medically cleared for full practice
Dak Prescott is one step closer to a return to game action.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Offense Must Execute Better
"I think it's just executing the details," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said a day after the loss to the Jets.
49ers' Super Bowl odds shorten with Christian McCaffrey
