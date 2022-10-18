ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Packers WR Randall Cobb (ankle) out 2-4 weeks

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
 3 days ago

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb avoided serious injury but will be sidelined 2 to 4 weeks with an ankle sprain, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Athens, TN
