Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Broome addresses stormwater NDA controversy, says Parish Attorney is to blame
In her first public comments since pulling support for the stormwater utility fee, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome pinned the blame for confusion over a non-disclosure agreement concealing a proposed stormwater fee negotiations with the federal government on the Parish Attorney's Office and said she'd like her staffers who signed it to be released from the NDA.
wbrz.com
After turmoil surrounding mayor's stormwater proposal, staffer who spearheaded plan resigns
BATON ROUGE - A top-ranking member of the Baton Rouge mayor's office resigned Friday, just days after city leadership killed the plan amid confusion over a federal NDA that never existed. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's Office released the following statement Friday. "Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Chief Administrative...
wbrz.com
Mayor wants to shelve stormwater fee proposal as metro council support evaporates
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome wants to withdraw her office's proposal for a new stormwater utility fee amid confusion over an NDA and dwindling support from East Baton Rouge councilmembers. The mayor released a statement Tuesday night admitting she was "misinformed" about the details surrounding the non-disclosure agreement,...
theadvocate.com
Metro council members say mayor's office misled them on stormwater fee: 'The trust is now gone'
East Baton Rouge officials have said for weeks that the federal government is compelling them to impose a new stormwater fee on residents, but they couldn't talk about those negotiations because of a non-disclosure agreement. But on Tuesday, under pressure from a Louisiana Congressman, the city-parish said the NDA was one it had placed on its own employees — not one required by the feds.
wbrz.com
Metro Council hits mayor's office with public records request regarding stormwater fee
BATON ROUGE - Members of the Metro Council have submitted a public records request for all communication related to the ongoing saga with the stormwater fee. Six council members — Laurie White Adams, Denise Amoroso, Dwight Hudson, Aaron Moak, Brandon Noel and Jen Racca — have requested text messages, phone calls, call logs and emails between the Parish Attorney, the mayor, high-ranking members of her staff and two companies related to the Stormwater Master Plan.
On top of high fees, Lafayette officials add more barriers to public records
Reporters now face more barriers to access public records, on top of new fees the Guillory administration rolled out targeting the press. While a legal challenge and council action crawl forward, the barriers stand. And other public officials are following similar playbooks. In September, LCG introduced a new $1-per-page fee...
centralcitynews.us
Lifelong Democrat Switched Parties Day Before Running for School Board
Central School Board candidate Carol Burton-Norwood issued a statement on Facebook this week saying that she switched from Democrat to Republican the day before qualifying to run for the school board. She explained that she is a lifelong Democrat who has been in the party for 35 years but since...
theadvocate.com
Outcry over Baton Rouge's proposed new fee derails meeting: 'That makes this all stink'
East Baton Rouge leaders once again found themselves defending their proposed new stormwater fee in front of a large — and hostile — crowd Monday night. Residents packed an at-capacity meeting room and overflow room at the Pride-Chaneyville library, demanding officials explain why the fee is set to be voted on so quickly after it was announced. The presentation portion of the meeting quickly went off the rails as questions were shouted from the audience and multiple residents stood up to give lengthy speeches against the fee.
wbrz.com
DCFS discusses 7 new strategies to prevent overlooked cases in the future
BATON ROUGE - The Department of Children and Family Services was back before state lawmakers who demanded answers after the agency's recent string of failures. "All of us are working on the same goal — to ensure that never happens again," Sen. Regina Barrow (D) said. The death of...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge set to outsource some DNA tests amid backlog at State Police crime lab
BATON ROUGE - The city of Baton Rouge will begin outsourcing some DNA tests to private labs to help alleviate the backlog of evidence at the State Police Crime Lab. The East Baton Rouge Metro Council recently approved $200,000 to have certain gun possession and gun cases DNA samples sent to private labs.
Southern University board overturns 50-year campus ban on student protestors
Fifty years after two students were killed during a protest over campus conditions, the Southern University Board of Supervisors has overturned a ban of students who were forbidden to return to campus for their participation in the demonstrations. The board vote was unanimous after a lengthy public comment period during which several alumni who attended […] The post Southern University board overturns 50-year campus ban on student protestors appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
Short-term rental ordinance in Baton Rouge delayed another month as rental owners voice concerns
New regulations for residential short-term rentals in Baton Rouge will have to wait at least another month after the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council chose Wednesday to defer a proposed ordinance addressing the matter. The ordinance would place new permit and taxing requirements on short-term rental owners, who rent...
Louisiana bar owner accused of allegedly taking split of employees’ tips
Former employee at Wurst Biergarten bar has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor
Plaquemine Police Chief says he won’t resign, grand jury pending
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Plaquemine’s police chief does not plan to resign from office, according to the mayor. Mayor Ed Reeves says controversy surrounds Police Chief Kenny Payne allegedly seeking sexual favors from a woman in exchange for Payne’s help to dismiss her boyfriend’s charges earlier this year.
travelawaits.com
Historic Trading Ship Discovered After Mississippi River Levels Drop
Shipwrecks evoke tragic stories, tall tales of imagination, and epic bravery in the face of death. There are more shipwrecks in U.S. rivers, shores, and boundary waters than you would believe. The stories are legendary. They sank in battle, they burned and were buried in the silt, they were hit by massive storms, etc.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school district buys property for new elementary in St. George area
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed Thursday to spend almost $3.3 million to buy 25 acres of land between Perkins Road and Ward Creek for a large new elementary school in southeast Baton Rouge that will be intertwined with a public park. The purchase is the culmination of...
Sinful! Louisiana Pastor Admits He Stole Nearly $1Million From Church
For over thirty years, the congregations of First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge have looked to Charles Southall III for Christian guidance. Little did they know that while preaching to them about the evils of an earthly life, and the Ten Commandments, the well-known pastor was secretly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the church.
Louisiana pastor pleads guilty to bilking parishioners out of nearly $900K
NEW ORLEANS — A longtime Louisiana pastor is facing as many as 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty Tuesday to a single count of money laundering in New Orleans’ federal court. Charles Southall III, executive pastor of the First Emanuel Baptist Church in Central City and Baton...
theadvocate.com
How did an Episcopal teacher accused of inappropriate behavior get hired at a public school?
When he applied on May 26 to become the health and physical education teacher at Woodlawn High School, Vincent Hoang wrote on his application that he’d left his previous job as a social studies teacher at Episcopal High in Baton Rouge in March, two months before the end of the school year.
brproud.com
La. rapper, legal team hire digital forensics company amid rape, choking accusations
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Tyler, also known as Mystikal, and his legal team have hired a digital forensics firm as he fights for his innocence against charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman at his home. “Some of the most important data in this case...
Comments / 2