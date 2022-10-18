ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

Uber driver arrested for sexually assaulting passenger on SMU campus, police say

By Raegan Scharfetter
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 50-year-old Uber driver has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a passenger on Southern Methodist University's campus last week.

At approximately 2:20 a.m. Oct. 14, an SMU police officer was sent to a sorority house located on Daniel Avenue in reference to a sexual assault.

When the officer arrived, he spoke with the victim who stated her Uber driver sexually assaulted her after she fell asleep in his car on her way home, according to the arrest affidavit.

The affidavit stated the victim explained to police that she was "suddenly awoken" after feeling the suspect's hands on her without her consent, and that after she exited the car, the suspect "walked her to the front door" of the house before leaving.

Police state that the victim then called her brother--who was the one to order her Uber--and told him about the incident, and he was able to obtain the vehicle's description, license plate and picture of the driver.

Her brother, who lives nearby, spotted the suspect's car and followed it to the 5500 block of Greenville Avenue, where he flagged down a Dallas police officer, the affidavit said.

The Dallas officer subsequently conducted a traffic stop and positively identified the driver as Anselmo Alejandro Amil Contreras--who admitted to dropping off a passenger at the sorority house during the reported timeframe.

Contreras was shortly arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail on charges of sexual assault.

CBS DFW

Plano police looking for suspects who damaged 5 patrol vehicles

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects involved with damaging patrol vehicles. On Oct. 17, five Plano police patrol vehicles were damaged while parked at the substation on K Avenue. Police say the damages include broken windows and camera equipment that had been ripped out of the vehicle's trunk compartment. The damage is believed to have occurred the evening of Oct. 16 through the morning of Oct. 17. Police ask if you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect(s) involved to call the Plano Police Tip Line at 972-941-2148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477 and reference Plano case #22-185416.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Man shot by Garland police after trespassing, violating protective order

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man trespassing a home has been shot by police.Shortly after 1 p.m. Oct. 20, Garland police responded to a suspicious circumstance call in the 600 block of Echo Drive. The caller said that her in-home monitoring system has been activated and no one was supposed to be at the residence. When police arrived at the residence, a man identified as 43-year-old Matthew Waldrop was inside. Police discovered Waldrop had an active protective order issued to protect the caller, stating he was not supposed to be at the residence. Police said when they spoke to Waldrop, he became increasingly agitated and threatened to kill the officers. Despite police efforts to de-escalate the situation, Waldrop shot at the officers multiple times. Two officers fired their weapons, striking Waldrop, police said. No officers were injured. Waldrop was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. He is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and for violation of a protective order. Per department policy, the two officers will be placed on administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing. 
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Man hurt in shootout with Garland police officers

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police say an armed man they wounded in a shootout was violating a protective order being at the home where they confronted him. Police say they encountered the man at the back of the home Thursday afternoon tried to get him to cooperate, but he opened fire on officers.
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for two men involved in Deep Ellum fight

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify two suspects involved in a fight in Deep Ellum last month. The fight happened on Sept. 30 at about 1:30 a.m. at Elm Street and Crowdus. The two suspects were involved in a fight with one victim. The suspects left the location and the victim suffered a broken jaw. Police say the first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 6' tall, 300 pounds, wearing a white tank top. The second suspect is described as about 5'10, 180-200 pounds and wearing a black shirt. DPD asks anyone with information regarding the fight to contact Detective Burch, Assaults Unit at (214) 670-3704 or by email at darren.burch@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
RadarOnline

Dallas Man Was Upset About Losing A Basketball Game To A Woman. Then He Killed Her, Police Say.

A Dallas man who police believe murdered a woman because she beat him at basketball was arrested, Radar has learned.Police arrested Cameron Hogg, 31, on Oct. 20 and charged him with murder. According to police, Hogg killed Asia Womack, 21, after a hard-fought basketball game at T.G. Terry Park in South Dallas on Oct. 3.The family said the two were trash talking during a pickup game at the park that Womack's team wound up winning. According to court documents, Hogg drove to another location following the game and confront Womack and wound up shooting her four times.Hogg was arrested weeks...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Lake Worth police rescue severely injured woman held captive by abuser

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Lake Worth police officers saved a severely injured woman from her alleged abuser, Dewitt Guice, who was holding her captive. They arrested Guice, who officers described as a "habitual abuser," on Oct. 18. The 27-year-old was out of jail on bond with an ankle monitor for a previous domestic violence charge. Police said Guice also had prior arrests for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault, as well as a conviction for assault causes bodily injury."To the victims of domestic violence and the cowards who abuse – we're coming for you," said Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian....
LAKE WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas 20-Year-Old Shot While Driving

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in the early hours of Sunday morning while driving through Buckner Terrace, according to Dallas Police Department. Dallas police officers responded to the 8100 block of Moberly Avenue on October 16 after being informed of a shooting. Officers found that 20-year-old Eddi Lopez had...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Parents in Grapevine concerned about accused pedophile's arrest

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grapevine police have received calls from parents concerned their children could be additional abuse victims of a daycare employee who police in Southlake arrested last week. The families had children in Thaddaeus Davidson's classroom when he worked at Lionheart Academy. In a letter to parents the school said an internal investigation after Davidson's arrest turned up two suspected child abuse concerns that a school director had been made aware of but had not reported. The school fired the director after the discovery. It also found other incidents involving Davidson that it said staff should also have...
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers

DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women. The attack happened on Sept. 30 at Elm...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

3 North Texas cities work out arrangement in an effort to stop spread of crime

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in three North Texas cities have worked out a unique arrangement to allow officers to spread across city boundaries, to try to stop crime from spreading.Police from White Settlement and Lake Worth have started patrolling in defined areas along their shared borders with Fort Worth. Officers will have the authority to make traffic stops and arrests, even if they are not within the boundaries of the city where they work.The locations include sections of highways like Loop 820, I-30 and Jacksboro Highway, but also neighborhood roads like Cahoba Dr. and Shore View Dr. around the...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
