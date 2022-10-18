Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Sunny skies and highs around 70 make for beautiful fall weekend
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A beautiful Fall night to kickoff the weekend! Not as cold as lows stay in the mid 40's. Mostly sunny skies will continue tomorrow, and by tomorrow afternoon we can once again expect our highs to top out around 70 degrees!. LATE WEEKEND CLOUDS:
local21news.com
Freeze Warning for Wednesday night before relief from the chill arrives
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The coldest air of the season is really being felt right now. Cold conditions again tonight, with temperatures falling into the low 30s. Some areas will be at or below the freezing mark. This will essentially end the growing season. WARMING BACK UP:. Some...
local21news.com
Temperatures will increase following a cold start to the day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — After a cold start to the day, temperatures will rebound this afternoon with highs near 60. It will be a little breezy at times with winds out of the Southwest at 5 to 15 MPH, but otherwise a pretty nice Fall day. NICE START TO THE...
local21news.com
Continuing the day with a chill, possible shower in the afternoon
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The chill continues across the region. Many will wake up to temperatures once again in the mid-30s. Temperatures will climb to around 50 this afternoon, and the breeze will make it feel even cooler. An afternoon shower is possible. Cold conditions are expected again tonight, with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling into the mid-30s.
Another freezing night in central Pa. could mean Friday morning frost
More overnight freezing temperatures could result in vegetation-killing frost in parts of the midstate, forecasters said. A frost advisory in effect until 8 a.m. Friday said temperatures were in the low to mid 30s overnight and into early Friday morning. The advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster counties.
WOLF
Freeze warning & frost advisory for NEPA & central PA
COVER UP YOUR PLANTS TONIGHT as we put the BRRR in October. Temperatures will fall down in the upper-20s/low-30s under a mostly clear sky. With temperatures this cold, any sensitive plants outside that are unprotected could be damaged or killed. Due to this risk, a freeze warning has been issued for parts of northeast PA!
WFMZ-TV Online
Rush hour crash closes stretch of Route 222 in Spring
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A three-vehicle crash closed a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County for much of Friday morning's rush hour and beyond. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of 222 near the Broadcasting Road interchange in Spring Township. Three people...
Daylight saving time; library upgrades; Biden’s visit: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. High: 64; Low: 39. Sunny today and tomorrow; cloudy on Sunday. Upstanding upgrade: McCormick Library in Harrisburg celebrated an expansion and the dedication of the T. Morris Chester Welcome Center, which honors a Harrisburg native who was the first Black correspondent during the Civil War.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash caused major delays on I-83 near Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash caused traffic to be slowed down on the Interstate 83 bridge, also known as the South Bridge, in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-83 northbound at Exit 43: CAPITOL/2ND ST. There was a lane restriction. Traffic was backed...
local21news.com
Pro Picks | Joel. D. Smith vs. Members 1st's Sara Firestone
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Pro Picks is back!. This week, Joel D. Smith is joined by Members 1st's Sara Firestone. And, this year there's an added incentive for Joel D. to make the correct picks. For each correct choice, Members 1st will donate $100 dollars to the Midwest Food Bank, which works with about 80 agencies in Central Pennsylvania to distribute food to those who need it.
abc27.com
PennDOT to repair I-81 bridge in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a PennDOT bridge crew performing deck spall repairs this weekend in Dauphin County. The repairs will take place this weekend on the northbound Interstate 81 (George N. Wade) Bridge, spanning the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties. There may be possible delays during work hours.
Before and after: How Harrisburg’s new Second Street traffic pattern looks from above
For many years, Harrisburg’s Second Street has been known as a three lane, one-way road, but last Thursday PennDOT opened the new and improved two-way traffic street to the public. After months of construction, Second Street was opened on both north and southbound lanes for vehicles around noon Oct....
wdac.com
Missing York County Woman Located
YORK COUNTY – Authorities say a missing York County woman has been located. 59-year-old Janis Rainer had been last seen on October 17 at her home in Spring Garden Township and was reported missing. Authorities say Rainer has been found and is safe.
local21news.com
Police searching for missing 17-year-old in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Cumberland County say they are searching for a missing 17-year-old. According to the Middlesex Township Police Department, Tearra Goodwill, who is also known as Alex was last seen on October 19 around 9:00 PM in the Regency Woods South mobile home park.
local21news.com
Police searching for missing juvenile in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County say they are searching for a missing juvenile. According to authorities Emercyn Hope Winfindale was last seen Friday morning around 3:00 AM at her home on South Crawford Road in Hummelstown, Dauphin County. Winfindale is described as a having red...
etownian.com
Rating local diners
One of my favorite things about the American subculture is our fascination with diners. Very rarely do we see diners ever have a grand opening. Somehow, they just appear, like some sort of magic trick, which is fitting. There’s a certain aura around diners that makes it so when you step through their doors, you’re transported to a place where time and the world doesn’t exist.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Laurel Lake, Pine Grove FSP, Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, USA By Earl Robicheaux
Pine Grove Furnace State Park is located at the northern edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains in an area known as South Mountain with the Appalachian trail running through the park. The Park is surrounded by the Michaux State Forest and the park has two lakes, Laurel Lake, the larger and Fuller Lake. In 1764 a couple of entrepreneurs build an iron furnace along Mountain Creek and established the Pine Grove Iron Works. There, they manufactured ten-plate stoves, fireplace backs, iron kettles and possibly munitions. Interestingly, a ten-plate stove was the first really portable stove which it gets its name from the fact that they required 10 different iron poring parts for their assembly. The park lies about halfway between Gettysburg to the south and Shippensburg to the north.
Missing TV channels; pop-up parties; vaccine updates: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. High: 52; Low: 35. Partly cloudy. Warehouse party: When Harrisburg police were called to a warehouse in the early hours of Sept. 25, they found a “pop-up” party and four people injured by gunfire outside. It was the 19th time police had been called to the vacant warehouse.
WGAL
Driver killed in fiery crash in Lancaster County
CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a fiery crash late Thursday night in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at Main Street and River Road in Conestoga Township. The coroner said it appears the driver lost control. The vehicle then caught fire. The driver...
Route 30 lanes lanes reopen following crash in Lancaster County
Update: This crash cleared at 6:30 p.m. and the westbound lanes reopened. A multi-vehicle crash closed all westbound lanes of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon. According to PennDOT, the crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. between the exits for PA 23 West and PA 23 East, in...
