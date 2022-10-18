SAULT STE. MARIE — Dozens of Sault residents gathered on Thursday, Oct. 20 to help raise awareness for domestic violence. The Advocacy Resource Center of Sault Ste. Marie hosts a yearly walk for awareness every October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the U.S. In recent years, because of COVID-19 and cold weather, the walk has become a car parade.

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO