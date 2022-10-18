Read full article on original website
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley City Council to begin all meetings with a land acknowledgment
The Berkeley City Council will now begin all meetings with an Indigenous land acknowledgment, recognizing that the Ohlone people are the original inhabitants of Berkeley and that the city’s residents continue to reap the benefits of occupying stolen land. The 175-word statement will be displayed at the start of...
East Bay teacher on leave after inappropriate reading assigned
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after assigning reading material that some parents deemed sexually explicit. A parent says she notified school officials when she was first made aware of the assignment and said the topic should have been kept out of the classroom. “It was […]
berkeleyside.org
How ranked-choice voting works in Berkeley elections
Berkeley uses ranked-choice voting to elect its mayor, city council, and auditor. Although the city has been using this voting system for 12 years, many people still have questions about how it works and the problems it’s trying to solve. This post answers some of the most common questions...
berkeleyside.org
Opinion: No on Measure N
Measure N is not needed to develop 3,000 units of low-income housing, contrary to what council members and corporate housing directors claim. The city attorney admits that the last 500-unit low-income Measure Z1 only delivered 242 low-income units. Measure N’s’ public housing projects are not the most effective way to create the 3,000 units of low-income housing Berkeley needs. More importantly, measure N is shortsighted as it lacks provisions for socio-economic diversity in housing.
peninsulapress.com
San Jose mayor candidate Mahan calls for state support to tackle housing crisis
City councilmember and mayoral candidate Matt Mahan said the state isn’t doing enough to support San Jose’s response to the housing crisis. “The state is not providing cities with a whole lot of funding for housing,” he said. “We don’t have anything close to the sources of affordable housing funds to meet those targets.”
berkeleyside.org
All the candidates on the 2022 Berkeley ballot
With 13 Berkeley races on the ballot, voters will have plenty of candidates to choose from during the 2022 election. Early and mail-in voting started Oct. 10, and Election Day is Nov. 8. Berkeley residents will pick candidates for four positions on the City Council, the city auditor’s office, three school board positions and five Rent Stabilization Board positions.
berkeleyside.org
Opinion: BUSD should not build a parking garage on Milvia
If you are a Berkeley taxpayer, have a kid in Berkeley Unified School District (BUSD), or are just someone who cares about climate change, you should oppose BUSD’s plans to spend $27.5 million from Measure G to build a parking garage with tennis courts on top, directly across from Berkeley High School (BHS). The measure, passed in 2020, is a $380 million school construction bond.
San Jose candidate criticized over approving pay raises
San Jose officials approved raises for some city staff—which they typically do annually—but it’s become a contentious campaign talking point. This week, the city council unanimously approved a 2.5% raise for council-appointed positions, including City Manager Jennifer Maguire, City Auditor Joe Rois, City Clerk Toni Taber, City Attorney Nora Frimann and Independent Police Auditor Shivaun Nurre. The raise passed without comment.
NBC Bay Area
Affordable Housing for Teachers in Palo Alto, Los Gatos
In just a few months, an office building in Palo Alto will be torn down to make way for a new apartment complex for teachers. This with the idea to provide teachers a way for them to live closer to their schools. The brand new, 110 units, will be offered...
Amy’s Kitchen Workers Protested Their Working Conditions. Then They All Lost Their Jobs.
Organic convenience foods brand Amy’s Kitchen maintains a carefully constructed image of ethical consumption and saving the planet, one vegan frozen burrito at a time. The company is owned by the Berliner family, and its website makes much out of being a small, family-owned business, with pictures of the founders joyfully making pot pies and surfing.
sfstandard.com
This SF District Has Been Electing Chinese American Supervisors for 2 Decades. Will That Change?
Terry Hong had long been passionate about Chinese American representation in San Francisco’s politics—until recent years. “I was always instructed, ‘Hey, vote for the Asian guy,’” said Hong, who’s lived in the city’s Sunset District for over 20 years. But now, racial and...
calmatters.network
Valley View Elementary principal resigns after just a few months on the job
First-year Valley View Elementary School principal Julie Plaisance has announced her resignation after she was hired in late May — meaning whoever takes her place will be the fourth permanent principal the school has seen in the last three academic years. The Pleasanton Unified School District confirmed Plaisance’s departure...
VIDEO: Student punches teacher during fight at Redwood High School in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood High School student was seen punching a teacher on Thursday, according to video obtained by KRON4. The video (above) shows the student throwing two left-hand punches that landed on the teacher’s face. Once the punches landed on the teacher’s face, the teacher put the student in a headlock […]
californiaglobe.com
Dead Heat In Oakland Mayoral Race According to Oakland Chamber Of Commerce Poll
An Oakland Chamber of Commerce poll released on Wednesday found that that Oakland Mayoral candidates and City Councilmembers Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao are currently in a dead heat less than three weeks before election day. Ever since declaring themselves as candidates for the election late last year, momentum has...
berkeleyside.org
The Berkeley Wire
Heads up: We sometimes link to stories that limit access for non-subscribers. Alameda County will continue using election software ensnared in China data-sharing probe (East Bay Times) Tax preparer who operated in Berkeley sentenced to one year in federal prison for tax fraud (East Bay Times) Hitler truck display at...
‘Time’s up’: Santa Clara County doctors to strike
After two years of stalled contract negotiations, Santa Clara County doctors say they’ve had enough. Valley Physicians Group, a union representing 450 county-employed doctors, has submitted a strike notice this week with the intention to hit the picket line Nov. 1. More than 100 doctors and health care workers rallied in front of Santa Clara... The post ‘Time’s up’: Santa Clara County doctors to strike appeared first on San José Spotlight.
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: Let’s be honest about Marin ‘electrification’ — we’re boiling frogs here for so little gain it can’t be measured
On Nov. 15 the County Board of Supervisors will consider a new law to take another step in the “electrification” of Marin. The supervisors appear enthused, news reports indicate, and after passage they will try to convince every other Marin government to follow their lead. The new law...
SFist
Depressingly, There Are Enough Vacant Housing Units In SF to House the Homeless Population Eight Times Over
We in San Francisco all are vaguely aware that not everyone who owns a house or condo in SF actually lives here full time, or even part time. But did you know that there are actually tens of thousands of housing units, rentals included, that are sitting empty on any given day for one of a variety of reasons, and that putting even a fraction of these into service as supportive housing could solve the homeless problem overnight?
kezi.com
Bay Area Hospital workers submit petition to recall hospital directors
COOS BAY, Ore. -- Thousands of signatures were submitted to the Coos County Clerk Tuesday in an effort by the Save Bay Area Hospital PAC to recall two Bay Area Hospital directors. The Save Bay Area Hospital PAC says they are a committee formed to promote accountability among the board...
berkeleyside.org
1 person killed by train in West Berkeley
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a Union Pacific freight train in Berkeley late Thursday afternoon, the agency confirmed. The train struck the person at about 4 p.m. near Carleton Street, Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver said. The two crew members aboard the train were not injured, Tysver...
