NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
07-14-16-23-40
(seven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Lucky For Life
02-18-28-29-43, Lucky Ball: 4
(two, eighteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-three; Lucky Ball: four)
Mega Millions
01-15-20-44-67, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3
(one, fifteen, twenty, forty-four, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000,000
Pick 3 Day
2-8-9, Fireball: 7
(two, eight, nine; Fireball: seven)
Pick 3 Evening
5-3-2, Fireball: 5
(five, three, two; Fireball: five)
Pick 4 Day
7-7-3-8, Fireball: 7
(seven, seven, three, eight; Fireball: seven)
Pick 4 Evening
7-5-0-3, Fireball: 3
(seven, five, zero, three; Fireball: three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 508,000,000
Comments / 0