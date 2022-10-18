Read full article on original website
Richard "Rick" Snyder, age 52, of Treynor, Iowa
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will direct memorials. Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory.
Leyvi Cruz, 47, of College Springs, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Leyvi passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home in College Springs, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Terry Rutherford, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Terry Rutherford, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Heritage House. Terry is survived by his wife, Rita. Burial, with military honors, will be held at a later date at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery. Roland Funeral Service...
Iowa News Headlines Friday, October 21st, 2022
(Dallas County) -- Bird flu has been confirmed in a domestic flock of birds in central Iowa. It's the 20th site in Iowa where bird flu has been confirmed this year and the first case reported in the state since May. State officials say there were 48 birds in the flock in Dallas County and all have been killed to prevent the spread of the virus. Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig (rhymes with "egg") says the case isn't unexpected as the virus has been confirmed this fall in neighboring states as wild birds migrate south. Wild birds can carry the disease, without falling seriously ill.
Leora Jones, 92, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Red Oak council discusses possible transient merchant ordinance amendments
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials are looking into the best way to provide food truck regulations in the community. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council heard a farmer's market recap from Co-Market Manager Maggie McQuown. This year, McQuown says multiple food trucks, which would abide by the city's peddler, solicitor, and transient merchant ordinance, had expressed interest in participating in the market. However, McQuown says the regulation is outdated as it was written well before food trucks had become overly popular.
KMAland Iowa Class 3A Week 9 (10/21): Harlan rolls, Atlantic shocks Creston, Panthers still make playoffs
(KMAland) -- Harlan rolled to a shutout win while Atlantic upset Creston in Class 3A football in KMAland on Friday. Despite the loss, Creston garnered one of the four wild card playoff positions in the class. Harlan earned the top seed among the 16 playoff teams. View the playoff teams here.
Iowa Class 2A State 1st Round (10/21): Clarinda, Greene County among teams moving on
(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Greene County were among the teams that moved on in Class 2A postseason action on Friday. Find the complete recap from another Clarinda win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. Other Class 2A State First Round. No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 57 Iowa Falls-Alden 0.
Donavon L. Wallin, 87, previously of Farragut
Funeral Home:Settegast-Kopf Company at Sugar Creek. Committal Service with full military honors on Friday, Oct 28, 2022. 4:00pm-6:00pm Reception following service on Thursday, Oct. 27th.
Football: Dallas Center-Grimes at Glenwood
Fremont-Mills holds off Moravia comeback, wins thriller in 8-player first round
(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills (7-2) is moving on in the Iowa High School Class 8-player football playoffs after a 44-38 victory over Moravia (7-3) in the first round Friday. The Knights led by 26 points at one point in the second half, but late-game heroics from Moravia quarterback Shane Helmick gave Fremont-Mills a scare in the fourth quarter.
Brr! Four Iowa cities set record lows this morning as wind chills dip below zero
It’ll be one of those weeks in Iowa where our attire may include both winter coats and shorts. This morning, some communities experienced lows in the low 20s and wind chills below zero. Meteorologist Ashley Bury, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says four Iowa cities had record...
LISTEN -- KMA Friday Night Football Scoreboard Show Podcast
(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
Bird meets with law enforcement, residents in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- The Republican nominee for Iowa Attorney General visited KMAland Tuesday afternoon. Brenna Bird, who is challenging Democratic incumbent Tom Miller in the November General Elections, held a press conference at the Firehouse Restaurant in Red Oak to meet with local law enforcement. Bird currently serves as the Guthrie County Attorney and has also served as the Fremont County Attorney from 2016-to-2018. Bird says that experience has allowed her to form strong bonds with law enforcement in the state, something she says the current Attorney General has lacked.
KMAland Missouri (10/21): Platte Valley hands East Atchison first loss, Maryville gets MEC share
(KMAland) -- Platte Valley handed East Atchison their first loss, South Holt made a comeback, Maryville clinched a share of the MEC and Rock Port, Worth County and North Andrew added wins in KMAland Missouri on Friday. KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER. Platte Valley 30 East Atchison 16. Carter Luke had three...
Glenwood schools await state's response to GRC plan
(Glenwood) -- More discussion is expected next week on an option for the Glenwood School District's facilities. Recently, the Glenwood School Board tabled discussion on a plan to utilize buildings at the Glenwood Resource Center. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News the board awaits information from state officials as to whether the GRC's buildings could address the district's elementary needs once its closes in 2024. Previously, school officials explored renovating Northeast Elementary School, and constructing a new West Elementary facility to house the district's 3rd through 5th graders. In an interview on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program. Embray says renovating the GRC's buildings into an elementary building would save the district money, as well as give new life to the center's campus.
Administrator evaluation form sparks debate amongst Red Oak council
(Red Oak) -- A proposed annual city administrator evaluation form has sparked extensive debate amongst the Red Oak City Council. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the council was presented a rough draft of the form, which Councilmen Tim Fridolph and Pete Wemhoff have been collaborating on over the past few months. Fridolph presented three versions: his draft, Wemhoff's version, and a combined document. One disagreement was whether they should include department heads in filling out the form. While agreeing with Wemhoff that the council is who the administrator reports to, Fridolph says the department heads could provide a more first-hand working experience.
Tiller and Snow Blower reported stolen in Creston
(Creston) A Toro Power Clear 721 red snow blower and a red Honda Tiller were reported stolen in Creston. The Creston Police Department says James Harvey McCutchan reported Tuesday afternoon that someone had broken into his storage unit. The estimated loss is $1,200.
Mills County wreck injures 2
(Glenwood) -- Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Tuesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of 310th Street and Noyes Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Toyota driven by 64-year-old Rosemary Gordon of Sidney was southbound on 310th Street approaching a T-intersection when a 2010 Ford driven by 58-year-old Gary Cowan of Malvern pulled from a stop sign on Noyes and entered the intersection. Gordon's vehicle was unable to stop in time, and struck Cowan's vehicle in the driver's door.
Talking With Tom (Week 9): CAM, Logan-Magnolia
(KMAland) -- Tom Moore hit the road this week to chat with a pair of coaches preparing for home playoff games. The former Griswold coach went to Anita for a chat with CAM head coach Barry Bower and ventured to Logan for a conversation with Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt Straight.
