(Dallas County) -- Bird flu has been confirmed in a domestic flock of birds in central Iowa. It's the 20th site in Iowa where bird flu has been confirmed this year and the first case reported in the state since May. State officials say there were 48 birds in the flock in Dallas County and all have been killed to prevent the spread of the virus. Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig (rhymes with "egg") says the case isn't unexpected as the virus has been confirmed this fall in neighboring states as wild birds migrate south. Wild birds can carry the disease, without falling seriously ill.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO