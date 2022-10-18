Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/14/22–10/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (10/12/22–10/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Oct. 12 through Oct. 18. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (10/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 45, Rock Springs 7. Cheyenne...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Oct., 21. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Commissioners approve two new subdivisions
CASPER, Wyo. — Two new subdivisions will be coming to Natrona County after a pair of unanimous votes at Tuesday’s Natrona County Board of Commissioners meeting. Clear Canyon subdivision is adjacent to the north side of Circle Drive. It is roughly half a mile from where Casper Mountain Road turns into Circle Drive.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Foote; Eckenrode; Evans; Caves
Brian James Foote, 45 years old, died October 12, 2022, at his home in Casper, Wyoming, of natural causes. He was born June 19, 1977, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Jewel and Cecil Foote. Brian attended schools in Casper and graduated from N.C. in the Class of 1995. He later graduated from MMI in Phoenix, Arizona. Brian married in 2007 and later divorced. Together, they had one son, Gryffin Foote.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/18/22–10/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
With eye to attracting new development, Casper City Council finishes rezone near Ford Wyoming Center
CASPER, Wyo. — With an eye to making more property available for industrial or commercial development, the Casper City Council approved an ordinance to rezone some city-owned property near the Ford Wyoming Center on third and final reading Tuesday. While Casper has a lot land available zoned for commercial...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office seeks man wanted for felony escape
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance for a person wanted for felony escape from official detention. According to a release, Jacob Hair, 30, was in the Casper Re-Entry Center when he failed to return on Oct. 20. He was reported as an escapee by 3 p.m. that day, they said.
oilcity.news
(OPINION) Letter: Consider a ‘yes’ vote for Amendment A
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. Over the past year, I have...
oilcity.news
Backstory: Making way for progress…er, parking
CASPER, Wyo. — It seemed like a good problem to have, in a way. In 1970, Casper was still booming, and downtown was still busy. In spite of the sprawl east and south of town where new shopping and housing developments were popping up seemingly every day, Casper’s core still remained the center of business and commerce. During the previous decade, a number of multi-story modern office buildings had sprung up, bringing in hundreds of workers each day. Their cars had to go somewhere, and by the late 1960s the city decided they should go on a plot of land at 225 S. Center St.
sweetwaternow.com
Mills Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Accident
LARAMIE — A 39-year-old Mills man died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident near Laramie Thursday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). On October 20 at around 11:20 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of a motor-vehicle collision where a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie.
oilcity.news
Wyoming mountains to see 12+ inches of snow; Casper has 80% chance of showers by Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — With strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity levels, much of Wyoming will be under either a Red Flag Warning or a Fire Weather Watch between noon Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday evening, according to National Weather Service offices covering the region. Wind gusts could reach...
oilcity.news
Trick-or-Treaters welcome at Casper fire stations, City Hall, Hall of Justice on Halloween
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is inviting trick-or-treaters to stop by Casper City Hall, the Hall of Justice and any Casper fire station on Halloween. Parents and guardians can bring their kids to City Hall, 200 N. David St., and the Hall of Justice, 201 N. David St., from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 for Halloween treats.
oilcity.news
Harrington pleads guilty to felony charges in armed burglary of north Casper home
CASPER, Wyo. — One defendant pleaded guilty Friday in Natrona County District Court to his role in an armed burglary of a north Casper home last May. Antonio Harrington, aged 20 at the time of the offense, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and to pointing an AR-15 at a witness — a charge of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
oilcity.news
Central Wyoming Hospice asking families to vote for best ‘Dreadful Doorway’ at trick-or-treat open house
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions is inviting families to come to a trick-or-treat open house from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at its 319 S. Wilson St. offices. “Bring along the kiddos to roam our decorated Halloween Hallways, and help us vote for the...
oilcity.news
David Street Station won’t feature ice skating rink this year
CASPER, Wyo. — David Street Station will not feature its ice skating rink this winter, the business recently announced in a press release. According to the business, supply chain issues out of David Street Station’s control led to its supplier being unable to provide a chiller for the business to rent this year.
Feds Arrest Casper Convicted Felon For Illegally Possessing Firearms
Federal law enforcement officers on Wednesday arrested a Casper man for being a convicted felon in possession of a shotgun and other firearms, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court. Patrick Charles Schutz, 38, was taken into custody based on a warrant requested by the U.S. Bureau...
sweetwaternow.com
High Wind Watch Issued for Portions of Wyoming Saturday
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Portions of Wyoming, including Sweetwater County, will be under a high wind watch tomorrow, October 22, according to the United States National Weather Service (NWS). The high wind watch will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow. Residents can expect winds of 25...
oilcity.news
NWS: Snow expected by Sunday, 70 mph gusts possible in Casper on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Winter weather will be blowing in like a lion in central Wyoming as the week wraps up. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a high wind watch goes into effect for central Wyoming on Saturday morning as 35 mph winds are expected alongside possible gusts of up to 70 mph in areas of Casper.
