ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 1

Related
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (10/14/22–10/18/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (10/21/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 45, Rock Springs 7. Cheyenne...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/21/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Oct., 21. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Commissioners approve two new subdivisions

CASPER, Wyo. — Two new subdivisions will be coming to Natrona County after a pair of unanimous votes at Tuesday’s Natrona County Board of Commissioners meeting. Clear Canyon subdivision is adjacent to the north side of Circle Drive. It is roughly half a mile from where Casper Mountain Road turns into Circle Drive.
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Foote; Eckenrode; Evans; Caves

Brian James Foote, 45 years old, died October 12, 2022, at his home in Casper, Wyoming, of natural causes. He was born June 19, 1977, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Jewel and Cecil Foote. Brian attended schools in Casper and graduated from N.C. in the Class of 1995. He later graduated from MMI in Phoenix, Arizona. Brian married in 2007 and later divorced. Together, they had one son, Gryffin Foote.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/18/22–10/19/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office seeks man wanted for felony escape

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance for a person wanted for felony escape from official detention. According to a release, Jacob Hair, 30, was in the Casper Re-Entry Center when he failed to return on Oct. 20. He was reported as an escapee by 3 p.m. that day, they said.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(OPINION) Letter: Consider a ‘yes’ vote for Amendment A

Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. Over the past year, I have...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Backstory: Making way for progress…er, parking

CASPER, Wyo. — It seemed like a good problem to have, in a way. In 1970, Casper was still booming, and downtown was still busy. In spite of the sprawl east and south of town where new shopping and housing developments were popping up seemingly every day, Casper’s core still remained the center of business and commerce. During the previous decade, a number of multi-story modern office buildings had sprung up, bringing in hundreds of workers each day. Their cars had to go somewhere, and by the late 1960s the city decided they should go on a plot of land at 225 S. Center St.
sweetwaternow.com

Mills Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Accident

LARAMIE — A 39-year-old Mills man died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident near Laramie Thursday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). On October 20 at around 11:20 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of a motor-vehicle collision where a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie.
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Harrington pleads guilty to felony charges in armed burglary of north Casper home

CASPER, Wyo. — One defendant pleaded guilty Friday in Natrona County District Court to his role in an armed burglary of a north Casper home last May. Antonio Harrington, aged 20 at the time of the offense, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and to pointing an AR-15 at a witness — a charge of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

David Street Station won’t feature ice skating rink this year

CASPER, Wyo. — David Street Station will not feature its ice skating rink this winter, the business recently announced in a press release. According to the business, supply chain issues out of David Street Station’s control led to its supplier being unable to provide a chiller for the business to rent this year.
CASPER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

High Wind Watch Issued for Portions of Wyoming Saturday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Portions of Wyoming, including Sweetwater County, will be under a high wind watch tomorrow, October 22, according to the United States National Weather Service (NWS). The high wind watch will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow. Residents can expect winds of 25...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

NWS: Snow expected by Sunday, 70 mph gusts possible in Casper on Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Winter weather will be blowing in like a lion in central Wyoming as the week wraps up. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a high wind watch goes into effect for central Wyoming on Saturday morning as 35 mph winds are expected alongside possible gusts of up to 70 mph in areas of Casper.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy