Toledo, OH

nbc24.com

Toledo Doll & Teddy Bear Spring Show and Sale coming to Rossford

Whether they're for decoration or play, dolls of all sorts will be lined up wall-to-wall this weekend for the Toledo Doll & Teddy Bear Spring Show and Sale. Antique, vintage, modern and artist dolls will be available along with teddy bears and and other stuffed critters. The show will be...
ROSSFORD, OH
nbc24.com

Cocoa Brown gets real at the Toledo Funny Bone

The Toledo Funny Bone's next performer is no stranger to comedy. Cocoa Brown's stage sessions are painfully grounded and carry audiences into dark truths that bring us all together. Besides tours around the glove like Shaquille O'Neal Comedy All-Stars or the Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, she has also...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

'Kay Weprin: Abstract Personified' features new mixed-media paintings

20 North Gallery is the first venue to show some of the pieces in a new mixed-media abstract painting collection. "Kay Weprin: Abstract Personified" will show the history of the Toledo native's creative evolution that captures energetic emotions with oil paint, oil pastel, cold wax and handmade paper. The exhibit...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Celebrate sobriety with Racing for Recovery's annual 5K in Rossford

It's almost time to gather at the starting line for Racing for Recovery's 21st annual 5K. The Rockin' Rossford 5K + 1 Mile Walk will take off Saturday morning from Rossford Junior High School. Participants can sign up for the 5K, 1-mile celebration walk, free kids run or a virtual...
ROSSFORD, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo man arrested in fatal September shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives have arrested a man in connection to a Sept. 10 death. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to reported shots fired on the 600 block of Platt Street that day at 3:41 p.m. On scene they found 38-year-old...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo Fire & Rescue to hand out free smoke alarms at TPPA headquarters

More than half of domestic fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms no working alarms. That's why the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Public Education and Community Engagement Bureaus will be handing out smoke alarms for free Thursday morning. Residents can visit the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association at...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo Police and Firefighters participate in full-scale emergency response drill Friday

Toledo, Ohio - The Lucas County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) held a full-scale emergency response HAZMAT drill for about four hours at Arclin USA, which makes formaldehyde and other resins used in the construction and transportation industries, on American Road in North Toledo Friday morning. We're told it's part of its annual exercise requirement by the federal government.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Red Cross needs volunteers to assist with Hurricane Ian disaster relief

The American Red Cross is in constant need of helpers who can provide reassurance to victims affected by Hurricane Ian devastation. Disaster team deployment, blood blood donor ambassadors, transportation specialists and service to the armed forces are all possible ways of helping facilitate donations and provide relief. The organization will...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
nbc24.com

Local law enforcement officials highlight National Teen Driver Safety Week

TOLEDO, Ohio — Getting behind the wheel is an exhilarating moment for teens but it's also one of the most dangerous moments. "It's because they’re inexperienced. Number two, they think they're the best drivers in the world, they like high speed and they love taking risks," said Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn of the Wood County Sheriff's Office.
WOOD COUNTY, OH

