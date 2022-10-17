Read full article on original website
Columbus Fire Department trains at 21st Street and Central Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) is conducting training sessions at a house in the area of 21st Street and Central Avenue through Saturday. CFD Public Information Officer Capt. Mike Wilson says the instruction and coaching will include forcible entry, search and rescue, and ventilation training. For...
Cummins opens new remanufacturing plant in South Carolina
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Cummins celebrated the expansion of its new turbocharger remanufacturing operations in North Charleston, South Carolina, last week. Remanufacturing is an important part of Cummins’ environmental sustainability strategy, Destination Zero. By salvaging roughly 70 percent of the turbocharger’s metal by weight, remanufacturing greatly reduces the global impact of mining and refining those metals.
Indianapolis police sergeant indicted for using excessive force
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury in Indianapolis returned an indictment late Tuesday charging an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sergeant with violating the civil rights of an arrestee by using excessive force. Sgt. Eric Huxley, 44, is charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law....
State partners with Purdue, IU for government cybersecurity assessments
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Office of Technology has partnered with Purdue Indiana Universities (IU) in an unprecedented agreement to provide cybersecurity assessments for local governments across the state. Under the arrangement, Purdue’s “cyberTAP” and IU’s Center for Applied Cybersecurity Research staff and students will analyze the cybersecurity posture of...
