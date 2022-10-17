COLUMBUS, Ind. — Cummins celebrated the expansion of its new turbocharger remanufacturing operations in North Charleston, South Carolina, last week. Remanufacturing is an important part of Cummins’ environmental sustainability strategy, Destination Zero. By salvaging roughly 70 percent of the turbocharger’s metal by weight, remanufacturing greatly reduces the global impact of mining and refining those metals.

