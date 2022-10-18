Read full article on original website
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
Deputies: Fight over vehicle led to deadly Greenville Co. shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies said the incident was reported just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Once on scene, deputies found a man in the backyard of a house with at least one gunshot wound.
Man sentenced to eight years in prison on second federal gun charge
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said a Fountain Inn man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to the DOJ, 28-year-old Dishannon Matthew Luther Workman appeared in court where evidence showed...
Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Clemson Avenue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies said the incident was reported just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Once on scene, deputies found a man in the backyard of a house with at least one gunshot...
Deputies: Man ‘defended himself’ in Laurens Co. stabbing
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said one man is dead while another one was arrested after the pair started a fight on Oct. 16. Deputies said they were called to 20669 Highway 221 North around 11 p.m. where they found one person who had been stabbed. The man, later identified as Benjamin Derick Griffin, died from his injuries.
Deadly deputy-involved shooting in Pickens Co.
Courageous Conversations bridges religious, cultural, and political divides in the Upstate. A Laurens Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night.
Scene of officer-involved shooting in Pickens County
Courageous Conversations bridges religious, cultural, and political divides in the Upstate. Officer hurt in crash during chase in Laurens County. A Laurens Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night.
Rutherford County deputies looking for missing 17-year-old girl
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old named Gracie Elaine Mull. Deputies said Mull was last seen on Asheland Drive in Ellenboro between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Mull is described as five foot four and weighs...
Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Pickens County
Courageous Conversations bridges religious, cultural, and political divides in the Upstate. Officer hurt in crash during chase in Laurens County. A Laurens Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night.
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - It is a story WBTV first brought you earlier this month. A woman named Cona Tuner in Gaston County told WBTV that her brother with special needs was fired from his job at a Wendy’s. Turner told WBTV at the beginning of October that her brother had been working at the Stanley restaurant for more than 20 years with no problems.
Truck driver dies in hospital following crash in Cherokee Co.
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a truck driver has died following a crash on I-85 Tuesday afternoon. The coroner said Joseph Ryan Taylor, 43, of Lake Wylie, was driving on the interstate when his tractor-trailer rig ran off the right side of the road into a ditch and overturned.
Bicyclist without reflecting clothes hit by car in Cherokee Co., coroner says
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a North Carolina bicyclist hurt in a crash on Oct. 12 has died. The coroner said 50-year-old Timothy Von Black of Kings Mountain, N.C. was riding a bike heading south on Holly Ridge Road in Blacksburg around 6:30 a.m. when he was hit by a 2009 Toyota also heading south.
Death investigation underway in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a death on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out about law enforcement and firefighters at a hotel on Chalmers Road. The coroner has not yet released details about the nature of the death. Stay...
Man dies days after crash in Spartanburg
Justin Dougherty sits down with Spartanburg County councilman to learn what the BMW investment means for South Carolina.
Deputies need help finding woman who went missing overnight
POE MILL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they need help finding a missing woman who suffers from mental health disorders and made recent suicidal threats. Deputies said 29-year-old Chaunessy Queen Stokes was last seen Tuesday at 12:45 a.m. on 4th Avenue in Poe Mill....
Construction workers rescued from trench collapse at Byrnes High School
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters and other emergency officials rescued two workers trapped at a school construction site in Spartanburg County on Friday morning. The two contract construction workers were trapped when the walls of a trench collapsed at 10 a.m. outside James F. Byrnes High School on East Main Street. Police confirmed no students were involved in the incident and the building is secure.
Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
District breaks ground on new school in Spartanburg County
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District Five is breaking ground on a new elementary school Friday morning. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Duncan. The new school is part of the district’s plan for growth over the next few years, funded...
WATCH: Crews carry worker freed from trench collapse to ambulance
Duncan fire chief gives update after workers rescued from trench collapse. Duncan Fire Chief Barry Frost says two construction workers are lucky to be alive after a trench collapse at Byrnes High School.
GETTING ANSWERS: Fleming Street
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are covering our first Laurens County road for “Getting Answers.”. Drivers brought Fleming Street, in Laurens, to our attention. You’ll find it between North Harper Street and Exchange Road. Though the roads is only a mile long, the South Carolina Department of...
Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
