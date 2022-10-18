CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been charged with the murder of an 87-year-old woman in a Bronzeville neighborhood apartment building last weekend.Shearly Gaines, 69, was arrested on Wednesday in the 900 block of West Foster Avenue, police said. She is charged in the murder of Mae Brown.Police said a family member found the 87-year-old Brown sitting in her wheelchair inside her apartment in the Lincoln Perry Apartments, at 3245 S. Prairie Ave., around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday.The victim had trauma to her face and head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined she died of multiple injuries from an assault.Gaines, of the East Garfield Park neighborhood, stands charged with first-degree murder. She is due for a bond hearing on Friday.There was no word late Thursday on a possible motive in the shooting.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO