Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man, 60, charged in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated battery in a shooting that wounded a another man on Oct. 10 on the West Side. Curtis Lamothe, 60, is accused of shooting a 44-year-old man in the 1100 block of South Mayfield Avenue, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot...
Bond denied for woman charged with killing 87-year-old mother on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Bond is denied for a woman charged with the murder of her 87-year-old mother in a Bronzeville apartment building last weekend.Shearly Gaines, 69, appeared in bond court where prosecutors said she was diagnosed with schizophrenia and the victim, Mae Brown, was the payee of her Social Security disability payments. On Oct. 12. Gaines was in Brown's apartment on the 9th floor of the Lincoln Perry Apartments, located at 3245 S. Prairie Ave. Prosecutors said that Gaines called the police to report a theft by Brown regarding her disability payments. After settling the dispute, officers left the two in the...
Man stabbed to death on West Side
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood. The incident happened on the 1100 block of North Hamlin around 3:40 a.m. Friday. Police said the man was standing on the sidewalk when he was stabbed by an unknown person. The man was stabbed in the neck and transported to […]
Chicago cop who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo will face dismissal hearing in front of police board
A police officer now faces dismissal in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo after a single Chicago Police Board member ruled against the objection of Chicago’s top cop during a meeting Thursday night.
Teen found fatally shot in Montgomery, IL driveway identified
"The lady was screaming," neighbor Daniel Rupert said. "I thought it was an argument."
Chicago shooting: Man killed, woman wounded in South Shore, police say
A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.
Woman was taking out garbage when she was shot on South Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot late Thursday while she was throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood.At 5:12 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was taking out in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when she realized she had been shot, police said.She got in her car and ended up in the parking lot of Petey's Gyros at 47th and Wells streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.
Food truck operator shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A 39-year-old food truck driver was injured in a shooting on the city’s Lower West Side. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of South Blue Island around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The man was inside of a food truck when someone opened fire. He was transported in fair condition to an […]
West Side woman charged with murder of 87-year-old woman in Bronzeville
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been charged with the murder of an 87-year-old woman in a Bronzeville neighborhood apartment building last weekend.Shearly Gaines, 69, was arrested on Wednesday in the 900 block of West Foster Avenue, police said. She is charged in the murder of Mae Brown.Police said a family member found the 87-year-old Brown sitting in her wheelchair inside her apartment in the Lincoln Perry Apartments, at 3245 S. Prairie Ave., around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday.The victim had trauma to her face and head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined she died of multiple injuries from an assault.Gaines, of the East Garfield Park neighborhood, stands charged with first-degree murder. She is due for a bond hearing on Friday.There was no word late Thursday on a possible motive in the shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 21, shot in Lawndale home
CHICAGO - A man was shot in both legs inside a residence Friday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 21-year-old was inside a home around 2:46 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Kedvale Avenue when someone outside started shooting, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs...
Chicago shooting: Ford assembly plant worker fatally shot on South Side was married father of 4
Police said the married father of four was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
Off-duty CPD officer exchanges gunfire after South Side attempted carjacking
CHICAGO — An off-duty CPD officer exchanged gunfire following an attempted carjacking on the South Side Thursday night, according to police. At around 6:05 p.m., an officer was near 88th and Constance when at least three suspects demanded their vehicle and property, CPD said. An exchange of gunfire followed. CPD said a possible suspect was […]
WAND TV
Man arrested for involvement in expressway shooting
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police arrest a 30-year-old man for aggravated discharge of a firearm after shots were fired during an expressway shooting. According to police, on April 18, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m., ISP District Chicago Troopers responded to a local police department to meet with the victim of a reported expressway shooting that occurred on Interstate 94 southbound near 159th Street.
cwbchicago.com
Off-duty security guard shot and killed a man on the Red Line after stealing the victim’s Pepsi, prosecutors say
A security guard who worked at high-profile events in Chicago shot and killed an unarmed man on the Red Line after stealing the victim’s can of Pepsi, authorities said Friday. Issac Anderson, 26, was held without bail by Judge Charles Beach on charges of first-degree murder and murder during...
Lockdown lifted at Antioch HS after cellphone threat
The police department did not announce an arrest.
fox32chicago.com
Smash-and-grab robbery at Orland Square Mall, police investigating
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - An offender got away with stolen items Friday morning after committing a smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in south suburban Orland Park. According to police, the offender entered an anchor store at Orland Square Mall, smashed a display case and stole items from within. The offender...
Chicago shooting caught on ambulance dashcam video near Jackson Park
You can see two men hanging out the window of a vehicle as they fired off at least five shots.
South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday
CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
Car, school bus crash snags South Loop traffic
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car and a school bus were involved in an accident Thursday afternoon on busy Roosevelt Road in the South Loop.The car appeared to have rear-ended the Alltown school bus in the eastbound lanes of an elevated stretch of Roosevelt Road just east of Canal Street.Fire Department paramedics were on the scene at 4 p.m.Information about injuries was not immediately available.It was not immediately learned how many passengers were on the school bus, or how old they were.As of 4 p.m., the school bus remained stopped in the street with a damaged car behind it.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot while parked in South Deering
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead while sitting in a car Thursday morning in the South Deering neighborhood. The 39-year-old was in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle around 5:46 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 126th Street when a gunman started shooting, police said. He suffered...
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0