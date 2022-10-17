ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISU ROTC unveils wall display honoring past officers

By By Maddy Long
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

POCATELLO — The ROTC at Idaho State University on Friday unveiled a wall display showcasing all the past Officers in Charge and Noncommissioned Officers in Charge of the program.

The event was conducted by Captain Michael Goering, current Officer In Charge of the program. After saying a few words, he invited Cadet Kyler Miller, who helped work on the project, to address the audience.

Cadet Miller said when he first started the project, his goal was to research the history of the department.

“What I found was a rich history of our department,” he said. “We used to have a very large campus presence in the 1950s and ’60s.”

Miller said he also learned that the ROTC was an important part of the campus spirit at ISU. He said he felt a connection with the past cadets as he was looking through photo books.

“One thing that really stood out to me in this research was the past leaders as I saw them training and structuring these cadets and shaping them into leaders of tomorrow’s army,” he said.

Miller said the wall display — located in the basement of Garrison Hall — is meant to serve as a recognition of the legacy of all of the past leaders.

“They have worked hard to leave a foundation for us,” he said. “And we have their names and their photo portraits to memorialize all of the efforts that they’ve put into this program.”

After Cadet Miller’s remarks, Capt. Goering invited Brig. Gen. Farin D. Schwartz, who is one of the officers on the display, to address the audience. Schwartz, a life-long Idaho resident, served as the Officer in Charge from 1999 to 2002. Goering said he played an important role in starting the program up again after it had been shut down.

Schwartz, who is a 1988 graduate of the ROTC Program, described his experience building the program back up after it had been shut down.

“I didn’t realize at that time the fingerprints you’re going to leave on the legacy of units,” he said.

He said that since the program didn’t have many instructors at the time, he taught many of the cadets throughout their years in ROTC.

“I recruited them into the program,” he said. “I taught them in MSIII, I taught them in MSIV, and then I commissioned them.”

Schwartz said many of his cadets stayed in the Idaho Army National Guard, where he now serves as commanding general, after they completed the program.

“Those officers that I commissioned came back to either enhance or haunt me,” he said.

Most of the officers would go on to be platoon leaders, battery commanders and company commanders.

“There’s a lot of great history and a lot of production from officers that we’ve commissioned out of this program,” he said.

Schwartz said he is proud of the hard work that went into building the ROTC Program back up and that it continues to train new officers.

“There’s not another place that really teaches leadership like the United States Army,” he said.

After Gen. Schwartz’s remarks, he and Cadet Miller unveiled the board that displayed all past officers in charge. Cadet Miller also unveiled another board displaying all past non-commission officers of the program.

