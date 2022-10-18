Read full article on original website
WTHI
See You in Terre Haute snags grant to train hospitality workers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant will help fund a program for hospitality workers in Terre Haute. See You in Terre Haute was awarded $15,000. The money will go towards its business concierge hospitality training program. The program trains Terre Haute's service workers to become better city representatives. Workers...
WTHI
Vigo County working to improve Bicentennial Park
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Improvements are on the way to Vigo County's Bicentennial Park. It's all thanks to a $20,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation. The county parks department plans to begin an invasive species removal. The removal will primarily target plants in the park's tree line. During this time, crews will also remove any extra debris in the area.
WTHI
Vermillion Co. receives grant for park improvements
VERMILLION Co., Ind. (WTHI)- Two Vermillion County Parks will receive some new improvements. The county parks department will be installing a new playground at Dana Park. An exercise trail and stations will also be placed at Perrysville Park. This is all made possible through a $20,000 grant from the Duke...
WTHI
Women's Small Business Month is happening now - Hear from one local business owner
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are more than 13 million women-owned businesses across the country, and now is the time to recognize them. That's because the month of October is National Women's small business month. Here in the Wabash Valley, there are a variety of women-owned businesses. One of...
WTHI
Terre Haute organization takes its Next Step as a non-profit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, Next Step Key Foundation took its next step as a non-profit. Next Step is a faith-based non-profit with the goal of helping people recover from addiction. The organization held a ground-breaking ceremony for additions to its current location at 619 Washington Avenue here...
roadtirement.com
Chief Tecumseh statue
It is always fun when travelling to come across an interesting attraction. We found this striking likeness of the famous Chief Tecumseh near the Wabash River levee in Vincennes, Indiana. The statue is the creation of Peter “Wolf” Toth, a Hungarian artist, and is the most recent addition (the 74th) to the “The Trail of Whispering Giants” series of statues scattered across the country.
WTHI
Terre Haute flower shop uses roses to "Petal it Forward"
Terre Haute flower shop uses roses to "Petal it Forward" Flowers can brighten just about everyone's day. A Terre Haute flower shop took the time today to "Petal it Forward" with flowers.
WTHI
Vandals wreck West Terre Haute park - here's what they did
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Workers are cleaning up a Vigo County park after it was vandalized. It happened at South 7th Street Park in West Terre Haute. Vandals left explicit language and drawings on different structures. County employees also found flipped portable bathrooms, signs of a fire and stolen picnic tables.
wamwamfm.com
Field Catches on Fire for 2nd Time in Odon
A fire rekindled in Odon yesterday at 1000E and 1650N. Taylor Township assisted Greene County, Elnora fire, and extra manpower from Odon Fire. 1650 N was shut down because of the fire, and a female subject was reported to need assistance getting out of the house. The fire happened at...
2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
WTHI
It's a dream come true for one Covered Bridge Festival vendor
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a million people are making their way to Parke County this week as the Covered Bridge Festival continues. The festival features hundreds of vendors from across the country, and one of those vendors had a dream of showcasing his creations right at the very heart of the festival.
MyWabashValley.com
Vandalism results in equipment removed from Vigo Co. Park
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —Porta potties flipped, syringes on the ground and profanity written on several pieces of equipment, this was the scene at one West Terre Haute Park due to vandals. It happened at South Seventh St. Park. As a result, county officials have decided to pull away...
WTHI
After ISU Rave Alert about reported gunshots in Terre Haute, here's an update from police
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about an Indiana State University Rave Alert sent to students and staff on Wednesday. The alert, sent to students and staff, warned about possible gunshots fired from a truck near 3rd and Poplar Streets in Terre Haute around 6:00 P.M. See...
WTHI
City of Vincennes wrapping up paving project.
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Road crews have been hard at work this week, fixing bumps in the road throughout Vincennes. It's all smooth driving now on some heavily travelled roads. All week, road crews have been out in Vincennes, milling and paving various roadways. While paving smaller sections in various...
MyWabashValley.com
Terre Haute Fire Department promotes firefighters
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Fire Department promoted a total of seven firefighters at their monthly meeting. THFD recognized those individuals by promoting three firefighters from private to lieutenant and four lieutenants to the rank of captain. The individuals went through training courses and instructor classes to be placed in the rank.
wamwamfm.com
Next Free Clothing and Household Item Distribution Event
The Helping Hands Ministry’s next event for Westminster Presbyterian’s FREE distribution of clothing and household items will be this Saturday, October 22 from 10 AM to 1 PM, 110 NE 2nd Street in Washington.
WTHI
Vigo County high school girls toured Rose-Hulman to learn about STEM-based careers
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Girls from West Vigo High School learned more about science, technology, engineering, and math careers. It's part of Rose-Hulman's Emerge Mentoring Program. On Tuesday, the girls spent time building an l-e-d haunted house. They also toured the college's campus and met with faculty speakers. After...
WTHI
"It's one of the biggest things impacting teens." Youth workers gather to discuss teens and vaping
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As the number of teen vapers grows, local youth workers are banding together to fight this crisis. Gibault Children's Services in Terre Haute hosted an Indiana Youth Institute Cafe on teens and vaping. Presenters from Chances and Services for Youth led the conversation. They shared how different vaping products work and how different tobacco and nicotine companies are marketing to middle and high school students. Additionally, they shared how kids are hiding these products in their backpacks and other personal items.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
WTHI
ISU Teachers of Tomorrow Event
The nation needs teachers. Here's how Indiana State University hopes to help today's high schoolers turn into tomorrow's teachers.
