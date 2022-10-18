ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

95.3 MNC

South Bend Police investigating Friday deadly shooting

South Bend Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, where they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, there’s no...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Goshen police respond to one-person shooting Saturday morning

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Police were dispatched to 1914 Elkhart Road at 3:05 a.m. Saturday to respond to multiple reports that someone had been shot, according to the Goshen Police Department. Officers discovered a 24-year-old white man on the scene who had been shot several times. The identity of the individual...
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

Update: Police have identified child found

Update: Police have identified the child. The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a child. Police say the young boy was found wandering early this morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street. That's near Beardsley Elementary. Police say the boy is white, approximately 4-years-old, and told police his...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police Department needs help identifying boy

ELKHART, Ind. -- UPDATE: The boy has been identified. Elkhart Police are still investigating the incident. The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help identifying a young boy found roaming around Elkhart early Friday morning. The boy was discovered early Friday morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

South Bend woman sentenced to 11 years for meth possession

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison for meth possession on Friday. Frances Bianco, 43, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Bianco was sentenced to 132 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release. According to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen woman, 33, arrested after alleged hit-and-run injury crash

A Goshen woman was arrested for a suspected hit-and-run. Police in Goshen were called around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, to the 2200 block of West Wilden Avenue where they found a 40-year-old man was found to have a laceration to his head. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Police investigating after young boy found wandering by himself

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a young boy was found wandering around by himself early Friday morning. The boy was found in the area of Conn Avenue and E. Emerald Street. Prior to being identified, the boy, who is approximately 4 years old, told police his name is “Roman.”
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Crash Hinge on Test Results

(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police are investigating a possible alcohol-related motor vehicle crash with injuries at U.S 6 and County Line Road near Westville at about 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police said 45-year-old Larry Daugherty of Westville struck a ditch bank head-on. Daugherty said he left...
WESTVILLE, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Police Department searching for 7-11 shooting suspects

Lane restrictions to be in place on Church Street underpass in Mishawaka. Mayor Rod Roberson says the city has some “lofty goals for next year.”. City of South Bend holds open house for potential buyers of historic Lafayette Building. The Lafayette Building is said to be the first-ever commercial...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man seriously hurt in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-year-old man is seriously hurt after a shooting in Goshen early Saturday morning. Police were called just after 3 a.m. to the 1900 block of Elkhart Road after receiving multiple calls about a person being shot in a parking lot. When they arrived, they found...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police looking to identifying female in reference to fraud case

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a fraud case. If you have any information on the female in the attached photo, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at [email protected] or send them a message on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart Police: Help identify individuals in shooting investigation

The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help in attempting to identify these individuals as part of a shooting investigation from earlier this month. The incident occurred on October 7, 2022, outside the 7-Eleven at 429 N. Main St. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

UPDATE: Boy found wandering in Elkhart has been identified

UPDATE: The child found wandering earlier this morning has been identified. We thank the public and the media for its assistance in spreading the word. – Elkhart Police. ORIGINAL STORY: The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male juvenile found wandering early Friday morning, Oct. 21, in the area of Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street in Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Three people taken to hospital after chase involving stolen car

Three people ended up in the hospital after a chase involving a stolen car. The pursuit happened late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20, in the area of Pike and 2nd Street in Goshen. By the time it ended, the suspects crashed into two vehicles, sending an 86-year-old woman to the hospital...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

3 taken to hospital after stolen car chase in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A stolen car chase in Goshen ended with three people going to the hospital on Thursday. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers tried to stop a stolen car in the late afternoon. The car then led officers on a short pursuit before colliding with 2 additional vehicles at W. Pike Street and N. 2nd Street.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation

HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
HARTFORD, MI

