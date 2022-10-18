Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wrtv.com
Search underway after resident doesn't return to South Bend re-entry center
SOUTH BEND — The Indiana Department of Correction says a search is underway after a resident at the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center did not return after work Friday night. A witness says they saw Shah'heed Webster, 21, get into a vehicle around 11:40 p.m. Friday. The South Bend...
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police investigating Friday deadly shooting
South Bend Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, where they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, there’s no...
abc57.com
Goshen police respond to one-person shooting Saturday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Police were dispatched to 1914 Elkhart Road at 3:05 a.m. Saturday to respond to multiple reports that someone had been shot, according to the Goshen Police Department. Officers discovered a 24-year-old white man on the scene who had been shot several times. The identity of the individual...
22 WSBT
abc57.com
WNDU
South Bend woman sentenced to 11 years for meth possession
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison for meth possession on Friday. Frances Bianco, 43, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Bianco was sentenced to 132 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release. According to...
95.3 MNC
Goshen woman, 33, arrested after alleged hit-and-run injury crash
A Goshen woman was arrested for a suspected hit-and-run. Police in Goshen were called around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, to the 2200 block of West Wilden Avenue where they found a 40-year-old man was found to have a laceration to his head. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital.
95.3 MNC
Crime Stoppers asking you to view video in hopes of getting tips about South Bend shooting
The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate the homicide of 53-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson. Johnson was killed after a reported shooting in the 1200 block of Huey Street on May 12. This new video shared with Michiana Crime Stoppers depicts the scene on Huey Street...
WNDU
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Crash Hinge on Test Results
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police are investigating a possible alcohol-related motor vehicle crash with injuries at U.S 6 and County Line Road near Westville at about 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police said 45-year-old Larry Daugherty of Westville struck a ditch bank head-on. Daugherty said he left...
WNDU
Elkhart Police Department searching for 7-11 shooting suspects

95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department searching for vehicle involved in hit and run
The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run that has left a White Pigeon pedestrian fighting for his life. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, on U.S. 12 near Riverside Drive. First responders arrived...
WNDU
Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Fulton County man pleaded guilty to his role in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Thursday. 27-year-old Gage Rogers first told police he thought he hit a deer in Akron in Nov. 2021. He actually hit and injured a 15-year-old boy. He also hit and killed...
WNDU
abc57.com
Goshen Police looking to identifying female in reference to fraud case
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a fraud case. If you have any information on the female in the attached photo, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at [email protected] or send them a message on Facebook.
22 WSBT
Elkhart Police: Help identify individuals in shooting investigation
The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help in attempting to identify these individuals as part of a shooting investigation from earlier this month. The incident occurred on October 7, 2022, outside the 7-Eleven at 429 N. Main St. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify...
95.3 MNC
UPDATE: Boy found wandering in Elkhart has been identified
UPDATE: The child found wandering earlier this morning has been identified. We thank the public and the media for its assistance in spreading the word. – Elkhart Police. ORIGINAL STORY: The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male juvenile found wandering early Friday morning, Oct. 21, in the area of Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street in Elkhart.
95.3 MNC
Three people taken to hospital after chase involving stolen car
Three people ended up in the hospital after a chase involving a stolen car. The pursuit happened late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20, in the area of Pike and 2nd Street in Goshen. By the time it ended, the suspects crashed into two vehicles, sending an 86-year-old woman to the hospital...
WNDU
abc57.com
Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation
HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
