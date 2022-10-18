ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 22

CBS Miami

Health alert issued after confirmed cases of dengue fever in Broward

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Health has issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for Broward County after two local cases of dengue fever were confirmed on Friday. The common symptoms of dengue are fever and one or more of the following symptoms: headache, eye pain, muscle, joint, or bone pain, rash, nausea and vomiting or unusual bleeding from the nose or gums.Experts say severe dengue can occur resulting in shock, internal bleeding, and death. If you or a family member develop the above-mentioned symptoms, visit your health care provider or local clinic.The county advises residents to do the following to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Wellington, FL

The village of Wellington in Palm Beach County, Florida, used to be a commuter town with a few shopping centers until it became known for its fantastic tourist attractions. Locals and tourists can participate in the village's different shows in the form of arts and culture, equestrian events, and much more.
WELLINGTON, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Holy Cross Health Adds Family Medicine Physician

October 14, 2022 – Family medicine physician Lianna Navar, MD, has joined the Holy Cross Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 160 physicians providing services throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties. Dr. Navar completed her family medicine residency at the University of California’s Riverside University...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Health advisory for Dubois Park

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A health advisory was put into effect at Dubois Park in Jupiter after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Tuesday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations from...
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Riviera Beach will temporarily convert to free chlorine

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach said it will temporarily convert to free chlorine. City officials said they will commence a “Free Chlorine Flush” Project beginning on Monday, Nov. 7. Free Chlorine Flushing is a temporary disinfection process using free chlorine, which eliminates harmful microbes and neutralize contaminants.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Cannabis Dispensaries coming to Circle K locations in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — For the first time ever, a cannabis dispensary will open in a convenience store. Green Thumb Industries has signed an agreement with Couche-Tard to open RISE EXPRESS stores at Circle K locations throughout Florida. Through this deal, consumers will now be able to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed for $27.5 Million, The Sundara Estate is known as The Finest Mansion in Delray Beach with Nearly 18,000 SF of World Class Luxurious Living Space

The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bdb.org

FINANCIAL COMPANY EXPANDS PALM BEACH GARDENS OFFICE

An insurance and wealth management company's office in Palm Beach Gardens grew 20 times larger as the company prepares to grow its presence in South Florida. New York-based NFP moved this fall into a 20,000-square-foot office into DiVosta's North Tower at 3835 PGA Blvd., said Bill Austin, managing director of NFP South Florida. NFP, which has $50 billion in assets under management, previously occupied a 1,200-square-foot office in Palm Beach Gardens.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Shaping the future of Riviera Beach through its voices

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach is conducting a community-wide survey to rebrand the city. The research study hosted by North Star, is looking to invest in its residents, businesses, and visitors. Responses will remain anonymous, and the 15-minute survey takes a step closer to...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE

