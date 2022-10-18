MIAMI - The Florida Department of Health has issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for Broward County after two local cases of dengue fever were confirmed on Friday. The common symptoms of dengue are fever and one or more of the following symptoms: headache, eye pain, muscle, joint, or bone pain, rash, nausea and vomiting or unusual bleeding from the nose or gums.Experts say severe dengue can occur resulting in shock, internal bleeding, and death. If you or a family member develop the above-mentioned symptoms, visit your health care provider or local clinic.The county advises residents to do the following to...

