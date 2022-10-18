ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million

The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'

Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
Paulina Porizkova Bares it All to Promote New Book in New Photo

Paulina Porizkova is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book with a powerful message on social media. The model, 57, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a topless photo of herself covered only by a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
Jessica Biel Reveals She and Justin Timberlake Renewed Their Vows

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake said “I do” all over again!. Biel, 40, revealed that she and Timberlake, 41, renewed their wedding vows earlier this year, sharing a photo from their special day in her Instagram story. “From our vow renewal this summer — in Italy where it...
Balenciaga Fashion House Cuts Ties With Ye, Report Says

The Balenciaga fashion house has cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, according to a news report. The move came after several offensive comments from Ye, including antisemitic posts that earned him suspensions from Twitter and Instagram. “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans...
