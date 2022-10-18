As I walked into the lobby of the St Petersburg City Theatre, I was greeted by a warm atmosphere of patrons and staff talking and mingling as if I’d entered a welcoming family reunion. The stylish lobby, decorated for the season, had a family friendly Halloween atmosphere while audience members chattered eagerly about the production they were about to see: the musical adaptation of “The Addams Family.” A smartly selected production shows why the St Petersburg City Theatre is the longest-continuously producing community theater in Florida. First founded in 1925 as the Sunshine Players, SPCT’s all-volunteer staff works well together to ensure the best experience in community theater.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO