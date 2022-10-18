ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musicfestnews.com

Another Fabulous Dunedin Brewery OktoBEERfest!

Dunedin Brewery proprietor Michael Lyn Bryant likes to keep things fresh: the beer, the food, and the music schedule at the annual OktoBEERfest. The first two are always a given. It was special this year with the opening of The Moon Tower, the tall building next to the brewery which now houses occasional hip hop and other special shows; all of the food was served from inside The Moon Tower, making movement around the grounds and the food operation much easier.
DUNEDIN, FL
thegabber.com

‘The Addams Family’ Is Halloween Fun in St. Pete

As I walked into the lobby of the St Petersburg City Theatre, I was greeted by a warm atmosphere of patrons and staff talking and mingling as if I’d entered a welcoming family reunion. The stylish lobby, decorated for the season, had a family friendly Halloween atmosphere while audience members chattered eagerly about the production they were about to see: the musical adaptation of “The Addams Family.” A smartly selected production shows why the St Petersburg City Theatre is the longest-continuously producing community theater in Florida. First founded in 1925 as the Sunshine Players, SPCT’s all-volunteer staff works well together to ensure the best experience in community theater.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

Things to Do in Gulfport, South Pinellas Oct. 20-27

Free Yoga Yoga is yoga, by chair or by mat. South Pasadena hosts two classes every Thursday morning. The early-morning class is a chair yoga option and the subsequent is a traditional mat-on-the-floor class. Both classes include deep breathing, easier yoga poses, and deep relaxation. Veteran yogi, Barbara Moeller, leads the class. Namaste, South Pasadena. South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. 9:30 a.m. & 10:40 a.m. mysouthpasadena.com.
GULFPORT, FL
Bay News 9

Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor

LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
LAKELAND, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to commemorate the good ship Bounty

The replica 18th century wooden sailing ship Bounty sank off the North Carolina coast during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Two lives were lost. On Oct. 29, the 10th anniversary of the tragedy, the City of St. Petersburg will erect a plaque commemorating the working vessel, which spent more than 21 years docked year-round alongside the bayfront pier as a tourist attraction.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Safety Harbor Connect

Strachan’s opens on Main Street – Safety Harbor

The iconic North Pinellas ice cream shop recently opened at 323 Main Street. Walking into the new Strachan’s Ice Cream Shop at 323 Main Street in downtown Safety Harbor is like stepping into the gift shop at Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. The store, located in the old Kiki’s...
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
Mysuncoast.com

St. Armands Christmas festival plans stir conversation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Businesses surrounding St. Armands Circle say they are frustrated over what they say is a lack of communication with the company hired to plan the annual holiday festival there. Rachel Burns, the executive director for St. Armands Circle Association, said there has been almost no communication...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Parks and Recreation Department is announcing its fall festival. Here are some of the city’s events to enjoy with friends and family!. Located at the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex: 2650 Waldemere Street, Sarasota, FL 34239, (941) 263-6732. Haunted Trail...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Has Arrived In Sarasota

A new chicken sandwich joint has joined the Sarasota scene. Hot Chikn Kitchn, which opened this weekend on Bahia Vista near U.S. 41, serves up Nashville-style hot chicken in the form of sandwiches, tenders, and even chicken and waffles. Owner Jon O'Driscoll knew it was fate when he was referred...
SARASOTA, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Arts Center, History Museum Lease Renews

The Gulfport City Council is in the process of renewing its lease agreements with the Gulfport Historical Society for two pieces of City property the Historical Society operates. Council voted at its Oct. 18 regular meeting to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would renew the lease for...
GULFPORT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy