La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Hillsborough County Fair returns for 11 days of fun, entertainment & more
The Hillsborough County Fair is returning in November for 11 days of fun, competition and entertainment.
Tarpon Springs' House On The Hill opens its 'Freak Show Circus' this weekend
The haunted trail is open two weekends this month.
New Port Richey punk-rock festival Monufest returns this weekend
Ground Zero is Ordinance One.
musicfestnews.com
Another Fabulous Dunedin Brewery OktoBEERfest!
Dunedin Brewery proprietor Michael Lyn Bryant likes to keep things fresh: the beer, the food, and the music schedule at the annual OktoBEERfest. The first two are always a given. It was special this year with the opening of The Moon Tower, the tall building next to the brewery which now houses occasional hip hop and other special shows; all of the food was served from inside The Moon Tower, making movement around the grounds and the food operation much easier.
thegabber.com
‘The Addams Family’ Is Halloween Fun in St. Pete
As I walked into the lobby of the St Petersburg City Theatre, I was greeted by a warm atmosphere of patrons and staff talking and mingling as if I’d entered a welcoming family reunion. The stylish lobby, decorated for the season, had a family friendly Halloween atmosphere while audience members chattered eagerly about the production they were about to see: the musical adaptation of “The Addams Family.” A smartly selected production shows why the St Petersburg City Theatre is the longest-continuously producing community theater in Florida. First founded in 1925 as the Sunshine Players, SPCT’s all-volunteer staff works well together to ensure the best experience in community theater.
thegabber.com
Things to Do in Gulfport, South Pinellas Oct. 20-27
Free Yoga Yoga is yoga, by chair or by mat. South Pasadena hosts two classes every Thursday morning. The early-morning class is a chair yoga option and the subsequent is a traditional mat-on-the-floor class. Both classes include deep breathing, easier yoga poses, and deep relaxation. Veteran yogi, Barbara Moeller, leads the class. Namaste, South Pasadena. South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. 9:30 a.m. & 10:40 a.m. mysouthpasadena.com.
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival showcases dozens of contemporary crafters
ST. PETE BEACH — Bringing a wide variety of appealing and exquisite creations, skilled craft artisans will take part in the free, two-day second annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, running Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, on Corey Avenue in downtown St. Pete Beach. Hours...
Bay News 9
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor
LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
Baby dolphin rescued in Clearwater now has name at SeaWorld Orlando
A baby dolphin rescued from a crab trap in Clearwater, now living at SeaWorld Orlando, finally has a name.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete to commemorate the good ship Bounty
The replica 18th century wooden sailing ship Bounty sank off the North Carolina coast during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Two lives were lost. On Oct. 29, the 10th anniversary of the tragedy, the City of St. Petersburg will erect a plaque commemorating the working vessel, which spent more than 21 years docked year-round alongside the bayfront pier as a tourist attraction.
New disturbance pops up in Atlantic, NHC says
The National Hurricane Center reported a new area of disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean Friday.
Safety Harbor Connect
Strachan’s opens on Main Street – Safety Harbor
The iconic North Pinellas ice cream shop recently opened at 323 Main Street. Walking into the new Strachan’s Ice Cream Shop at 323 Main Street in downtown Safety Harbor is like stepping into the gift shop at Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. The store, located in the old Kiki’s...
Mysuncoast.com
St. Armands Christmas festival plans stir conversation
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Businesses surrounding St. Armands Circle say they are frustrated over what they say is a lack of communication with the company hired to plan the annual holiday festival there. Rachel Burns, the executive director for St. Armands Circle Association, said there has been almost no communication...
Tampa’s Dessert Wars happens at Florida State Fairgrounds this weekend
Tampa Bay's best bakers and confectioners will compete for the towering "best dessert" trophy.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Parks and Recreation Department is announcing its fall festival. Here are some of the city’s events to enjoy with friends and family!. Located at the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex: 2650 Waldemere Street, Sarasota, FL 34239, (941) 263-6732. Haunted Trail...
sarasotamagazine.com
Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Has Arrived In Sarasota
A new chicken sandwich joint has joined the Sarasota scene. Hot Chikn Kitchn, which opened this weekend on Bahia Vista near U.S. 41, serves up Nashville-style hot chicken in the form of sandwiches, tenders, and even chicken and waffles. Owner Jon O'Driscoll knew it was fate when he was referred...
Royal Caribbean reveals ‘Icon of the Seas,’ complete with ‘largest water park at sea’
Royal Caribbean International revealed the first look at its latest ship, "The Icon of the Seas," on Thursday.
insideradio.com
Just Weeks After Being Let Go, Mason Dixon Filling In At Tampa’s ‘Q105.’
Mason Dixon, the longtime Tampa radio veteran who was let go from Beasley Media Group as part of its recent company-wide cuts, has returned to classic hits “Q105” WRBQ in a part-time role. “Didn’t get to hear me on the radio for the last few weeks, might want...
thegabber.com
Gulfport Arts Center, History Museum Lease Renews
The Gulfport City Council is in the process of renewing its lease agreements with the Gulfport Historical Society for two pieces of City property the Historical Society operates. Council voted at its Oct. 18 regular meeting to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would renew the lease for...
