ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

Election underway, what you need to know

Beaufort County voters have begun marking their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election. One-stop early voting opened Thursday, kicking off an election that will determine Beaufort County’s next sheriff, seats on the Board of Education and Board of Commissioners as well as state and federal offices. Beaufort County...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

VIDEO: Beaufort County Candidate Forum 2022

The Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce and the Washington Daily News partnered to present the Beaufort County Candidate Forum Oct. 17, 2022 at Beaufort County Community College. The event featured candidates for NC House of Representatives, Beaufort County Commissioner, Beaufort County Board of Education and Beaufort County Sheriff. Click the...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Early voting off to busy start in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early voting at one location in Pitt County got off to a busy start this morning. People were lined up at the voting location at Alice Keene Park, where election officials say the turnout has been “great”. Early voting, or one-stop voting, continues until...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Carteret County launches Operation Green Light for veterans

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With Veterans Day approaching, Carteret County is giving the green light for veteran support. Operation Green Light is a national initiative of the National Association of Counties that encourages citizens to honor “all those who made sacrifices to preserve freedom” by showing a green light at their homes and places of business each year from November 7 through 13.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
piratemedia1.com

Social districts take effect in Greenville

Since Oct. 6, two social districts have been in effect in Greenville, NC, at the locations of Dickinson Avenue and Uptown Greenville. According to the official Greenville City webpage on the two social districts, businesses located within the boundary of a social district can choose to participate or not. If a business participates, this means they allow people to enter with open containers of alcohol and to leave with open containers of alcohol, according to the webpage.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

More resignations announced for troubled Lenoir County town

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - More resignations have been announced for one Eastern Carolina town after the mayor quit yesterday. Mayor Pro Tem Penny Murphy, who is now acting mayor, said the town clerk and the assistant clerk have also resigned. She would not say if those resignations were connected to the mayor’s departure or not.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Havelock Marching Rams to Host 21st Annual Crystal Coast Band Classic

On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the Havelock High School Instrumental Music Department and the Havelock Band Boosters will host the 21st Annual Crystal Coast Band Classic, one of the premier HS Marching Band competitions in eastern NC and the program’s biggest fundraiser of the year. This year 22 high-school marching bands, both local and from across North Carolina, will compete for the Grand Champion Trophy. The Havelock High School Marching Rams will perform in exhibition at 5:24 p.m.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

County health director briefs county commissioners on opioid crisis

BEAUFORT — Carteret County is still in the grip of a devasting and deadly opioid-use crisis. Nina Oliver, the county’s health director, briefed county commissioners on the ongoing problem during their monthly meeting Monday night in the Administration Building on Courthouse Square in Beaufort. The county has had...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Councilmember introduces policy to promote sale of vacant city-owned properties

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston councilmember Chris J. Suggs will introduce a policy at Tuesday night’s city council meeting aimed at promoting the sale of vacant city-owned properties and streaming the city’s property bidding process. “The City of Kinston currently owns several hundred vacant and underutilized properties throughout our community that has been a strain […]
KINSTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

James “Jim” Albert Asby

James “Jim” Albert Asby, age 81, passed peacefully Saturday, October 15, 2022. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington, NC. James was born in Washington, NC on February 26, 1941, to the...
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Deed transfers: October 2-8, 2022

The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from October 2-8, 2022. Carrie Green White to Cristos F&F LLC, .08 & .11 acre on W. 5th St., Washington. Steven Louis Maresca to F&A Construction, Lot 490 Cypress Landing, Chocowinity. Leland M. Penrod Tr to National Warehouse Leasing LLC, Lot...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
WNCT

PCC student-build homes, sheds to be sold by auction this month

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Three homes constructed by students from Pitt Community College’s Construction and Industrial Technology Division will be sold by public auction on Oct. 29 to fund future training.    All three homes are single-story structures that offer 1,344 square feet of heated living space. They are the latest to be built on campus […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 18, 19 & 20

John Mosier, 62, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. John was born on June 12, 1960, in Delaware Township, New Jersey, to the late Robert Harry Mosier and Jill Elizabeth Mosier. Maxine Lynch, Wilmington. Maxine McLohon Lynch, 86, died on...
NEWPORT, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Samantha Brooke Woolard

Miss Samantha Brooke Woolard, age 39, a resident of Blounts Creek, NC died Tuesday, October 18, 2022. A visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is serving Brooke’s family....
BLOUNTS CREEK, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy