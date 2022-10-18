Read full article on original website
newbernnow.com
Public Safety, New Bern 101, Rezoning, Among Items for New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting – Oct. 25, 2022
The Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Election underway, what you need to know
Beaufort County voters have begun marking their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election. One-stop early voting opened Thursday, kicking off an election that will determine Beaufort County’s next sheriff, seats on the Board of Education and Board of Commissioners as well as state and federal offices. Beaufort County...
thewashingtondailynews.com
VIDEO: Beaufort County Candidate Forum 2022
The Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce and the Washington Daily News partnered to present the Beaufort County Candidate Forum Oct. 17, 2022 at Beaufort County Community College. The event featured candidates for NC House of Representatives, Beaufort County Commissioner, Beaufort County Board of Education and Beaufort County Sheriff. Click the...
WITN
Early voting off to busy start in Pitt County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early voting at one location in Pitt County got off to a busy start this morning. People were lined up at the voting location at Alice Keene Park, where election officials say the turnout has been “great”. Early voting, or one-stop voting, continues until...
WITN
Carteret County launches Operation Green Light for veterans
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With Veterans Day approaching, Carteret County is giving the green light for veteran support. Operation Green Light is a national initiative of the National Association of Counties that encourages citizens to honor “all those who made sacrifices to preserve freedom” by showing a green light at their homes and places of business each year from November 7 through 13.
WITN
The 24th annual Smoke on the Water BBQ and Chili contest underway in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Smoke on the Water got underway along the Washington waterfront Friday with live music, vendors, and the pig-cooking competition. Another full day is planned for Saturday, with a 5k race, a chili cook-off and the awards ceremony. Smoke on the Water has been something the town looks...
piratemedia1.com
Social districts take effect in Greenville
Since Oct. 6, two social districts have been in effect in Greenville, NC, at the locations of Dickinson Avenue and Uptown Greenville. According to the official Greenville City webpage on the two social districts, businesses located within the boundary of a social district can choose to participate or not. If a business participates, this means they allow people to enter with open containers of alcohol and to leave with open containers of alcohol, according to the webpage.
WITN
More resignations announced for troubled Lenoir County town
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - More resignations have been announced for one Eastern Carolina town after the mayor quit yesterday. Mayor Pro Tem Penny Murphy, who is now acting mayor, said the town clerk and the assistant clerk have also resigned. She would not say if those resignations were connected to the mayor’s departure or not.
newbernnow.com
Havelock Marching Rams to Host 21st Annual Crystal Coast Band Classic
On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the Havelock High School Instrumental Music Department and the Havelock Band Boosters will host the 21st Annual Crystal Coast Band Classic, one of the premier HS Marching Band competitions in eastern NC and the program’s biggest fundraiser of the year. This year 22 high-school marching bands, both local and from across North Carolina, will compete for the Grand Champion Trophy. The Havelock High School Marching Rams will perform in exhibition at 5:24 p.m.
carolinacoastonline.com
County health director briefs county commissioners on opioid crisis
BEAUFORT — Carteret County is still in the grip of a devasting and deadly opioid-use crisis. Nina Oliver, the county’s health director, briefed county commissioners on the ongoing problem during their monthly meeting Monday night in the Administration Building on Courthouse Square in Beaufort. The county has had...
Councilmember introduces policy to promote sale of vacant city-owned properties
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston councilmember Chris J. Suggs will introduce a policy at Tuesday night’s city council meeting aimed at promoting the sale of vacant city-owned properties and streaming the city’s property bidding process. “The City of Kinston currently owns several hundred vacant and underutilized properties throughout our community that has been a strain […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
James “Jim” Albert Asby
James “Jim” Albert Asby, age 81, passed peacefully Saturday, October 15, 2022. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington, NC. James was born in Washington, NC on February 26, 1941, to the...
City of Jacksonville, Onslow Board of Elections being sued over current city ward system
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville and the Onslow County Board of Elections are being sued. Three residents are challenging the current ward system, claiming it’s racially discriminatory and unconstitutional. 9OYS spoke with both sides on this issue. The current ward system has been in place for over 30 years. Following the 2020 […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Deed transfers: October 2-8, 2022
The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from October 2-8, 2022. Carrie Green White to Cristos F&F LLC, .08 & .11 acre on W. 5th St., Washington. Steven Louis Maresca to F&A Construction, Lot 490 Cypress Landing, Chocowinity. Leland M. Penrod Tr to National Warehouse Leasing LLC, Lot...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department, September 25 – October 1, 2022
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff Office during the period of September 25 – October 1, 2022. Assault with a firearm, assault with injury at 600 block of Chapin St., Aurora, at 6:29 a.m. Assault on a female at 100 block of...
WITN
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
PCC student-build homes, sheds to be sold by auction this month
WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Three homes constructed by students from Pitt Community College’s Construction and Industrial Technology Division will be sold by public auction on Oct. 29 to fund future training. All three homes are single-story structures that offer 1,344 square feet of heated living space. They are the latest to be built on campus […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 18, 19 & 20
John Mosier, 62, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. John was born on June 12, 1960, in Delaware Township, New Jersey, to the late Robert Harry Mosier and Jill Elizabeth Mosier. Maxine Lynch, Wilmington. Maxine McLohon Lynch, 86, died on...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Samantha Brooke Woolard
Miss Samantha Brooke Woolard, age 39, a resident of Blounts Creek, NC died Tuesday, October 18, 2022. A visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is serving Brooke’s family....
WITN
Three Washington Co. schools placed on lockdown after fight nearby
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three schools in Washington County were placed on lockdown Friday morning due to a fight in the area. Sheriff John Barnes says Washington County High School, Washington County Middle School, and Pines Elementary School were placed on lockdown just before 10 a.m. Barnes said it...
