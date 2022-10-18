Since Oct. 6, two social districts have been in effect in Greenville, NC, at the locations of Dickinson Avenue and Uptown Greenville. According to the official Greenville City webpage on the two social districts, businesses located within the boundary of a social district can choose to participate or not. If a business participates, this means they allow people to enter with open containers of alcohol and to leave with open containers of alcohol, according to the webpage.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO