Syndication: The Post-Crescent

Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
AJ Dillon - Full Interview
The Packers are trying to figure out what went wrong against the Jets and how they can fix it. Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game with AJ Dillon as he explains how he will respond.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Need to Make Move by Trade Deadline
Do the Green Bay Packers enough horses? Aaron Rodgers discusses the upcoming trade deadline.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Offense Must Execute Better
"I think it's just executing the details," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said a day after the loss to the Jets.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Expected 'Growing Pains' on Offense
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked about the state of the offense before this week's game at the Washington Commanders.
Dak Prescott medically cleared for full practice
FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott is one step closer to a return to game action. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott (thumb) has been medically cleared to be a full participant in practice this week as the Cowboys begin preparing for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions. Prescott is set to participate in Wednesday's 70-play "mock game" walkthrough-style practice, "and then he'll have a workout after that with...
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
49ers' Super Bowl odds shorten with Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey's return to the Bay Area created an immediate seismic shift in NFL futures odds. The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 7 in a three-way tied atop the scuffling NFC West and are only a half-game ahead of the cellar-dwelling Arizona Cardinals. However, they would also be the No. 4 seed in the NFC if the playoffs started today. That's why general manager John Lynch pushed all of his...
