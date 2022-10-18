Netflix's latest fantastical movie, "The School For Good and Evil," left us wanting more. The film follows two outcasts, Agatha (Sofia Wylie) and Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso), as they discover two mythical schools for heroes and villains. Sophie desperately wants to go to the School For Good, but when she inadvertently ends up enrolled in the School For Evil and Agatha ends up in the School For Good, it's up to Agatha to stop Sophia from being roped into an age-old plot to wipe out all Good once and for all.

