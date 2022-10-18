Read full article on original website
Related
Tatiana Maslany Says the "She-Hulk" Finale Is a Response to Our Plot-Obsessed Culture
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The season one finale of "She-Hulk" features an unorthodox twist. Instead of facing her foes in a brutal smash-fest, She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), breaks the fourth wall — literally — and bursts through the Disney+ menu to talk with K.E.V.I.N., a sentient robot that controls the MCU (and a comedic take on actual Marvel head Kevin Feige). The pair argue about storytelling, the MCU's Disney+ series' endings, and whose show it really is.
"She-Hulk" Villain Jon Bass Knows He Has a "Punchable" Face
Jon Bass loves playing the villain. "[It's] the best," he tells POPSUGAR. The 33-year-old actor stars in "She-Hulk" as Todd Phelps, the obnoxious billionaire who gives us the world's cringiest "Wakanda Forever" and turns out to be a raging misogynist hellbent on stopping She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). "I love it. I...
Meghan Markle Confirms She's "Absolutely Not" Going Back to Acting
Meghan Markle is, indeed, done with acting. In March 2017, E! News reported the former "Suits" star was "ready to be done" with her USA Network series and "acting in general" amid her blossoming romance with now-husband, Prince Harry. "Even before Harry, she was starting to think about transitioning out of acting," a source told the outlet. "She wants to focus on other worldly endeavors she is passionate about, like her philanthropy."
Starz Finally Renews "P-Valley" For a Third Season: "Y'all Was Pressed, Huh?"
After 67 long days of waiting, Starz has finally renewed "P-Valley" for season three. Fans of the hit strip-club drama have been impatiently refreshing the show's social media pages ever since season two concluded on Aug. 14, and Starz, as well as the "P-Valley" cast, finally confirmed the news on Oct. 20 in a video announcement shared on Instagram.
Henry Cavill Might Be Starring in the Long-Awaited "Man of Steel 2"
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a new Superman movie — maybe! A "Man of Steel" sequel is in the works at Warner Bros. Discovery, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In an Oct. 17 article discussing the company's plans for the DC Comics Universe on screen going forward, the outlet revealed that the company has an "intense desire" to bring back Henry Cavill as Superman in a project that would "essentially be 'Man of Steel 2.'" The movie is being produced by Charles Roven and currently looking for a writer. POPSUGAR reached out to Warner Bros. Discovery for comment but did not immediately hear back.
Meghan Markle Shares Rare Update on Her and Prince Harry's Upcoming Netflix Docuseries
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly putting their story on the small screen in a upcoming Netflix docuseries. Not much has been shared about the untitled Liz Garbus-directed project from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex or the streamer since they forged their partnership two years ago. However, Markle gave a rare update on it in her Variety cover story published on Oct. 19, just days after Deadline reported that Netflix delayed the documentary's release until next year.
Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso Want a "School For Good and Evil" Sequel as Much as You Do
Netflix's latest fantastical movie, "The School For Good and Evil," left us wanting more. The film follows two outcasts, Agatha (Sofia Wylie) and Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso), as they discover two mythical schools for heroes and villains. Sophie desperately wants to go to the School For Good, but when she inadvertently ends up enrolled in the School For Evil and Agatha ends up in the School For Good, it's up to Agatha to stop Sophia from being roped into an age-old plot to wipe out all Good once and for all.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Supports Selma Blair After "Dancing With the Stars" Exit: "Never Been So Proud"
Sarah Michelle Gellar is supporting pal Selma Blair after the latter announced she was bowing out of season 31 of "Dancing With the Stars." On Oct. 18, Blair shared that due to new health concerns related to her multiple sclerosis (MS), she wouldn't be returning to the show. Shortly after, Gellar shared a selfie of the pair together on Instagram along with a note.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Returns to Rom-Coms With New Holiday Movie "Christmas With You"
Freddie Prinze Jr. is coming back to the screen for the holidays. The trailer for Netflix's "Christmas With You" was released on Oct. 19, and it looks like the perfect blend of music, romance, and festive holiday charm. It also marks Prinze Jr.'s first time returning to a major motion...
