Southern Charm's Shep Rose Approves of Ex Taylor Ann Green Dating VPR's Tom Schwartz
Watch: Shep Rose Wishes Ex Taylor Ann Green the Best After Reunion. Shep Rose may be fresh off a breakup, but he's already giving ex Taylor Ann Green his approval to start a new Bravo romance. The Southern Charm star opened up about his and Taylor's split at BravoCon 2022...
Inside Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's Sweet 39th Birthday Plans With Newborn Son Ever and Husband Israel
Watch: Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband. Let the birthday festivities begin. Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is ready for a weekend full of celebrations before she turns 39 on Oct. 24. According to the new E! News co-host, she has three days of festivities planned, including lots of pampering, a special date night with husband Israel Houghton and a sweet mommy-son day with two-month-old son Ever James.
RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Breaks Silence on Jennifer Aydin's BravoCon Drink Throwing
Watch: Melissa Gorga 'Exhausted' By Teresa Giudice Drama at BravoCon 2022. Melissa Gorga is giving new insight into BravoCon 2022's biggest off-stage drama. In a video leaked on Oct. 16, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin was seen throwing a drink in the direction of her co-star Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga in a hotel lobby. Now, Melissa shared her side of what really went down on the Oct. 20 episode of her Melissa Gorga On Display podcast.
Why Jennifer Coolidge Wants to Join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Watch: Why Jennifer Coolidge Would Want to Be a Part of RHOBH. Jennifer Coolidge is ready to take center diamond. The Watcher actress, who shared that she's a Housewives fan back in August, is now revealing which of the many Bravo franchises she'd most like to join. "Beverly Hills is...
RHOBH's Erika Jayne Makes Shocking Confession About Who Really Threw Out Garcelle Beauvais' Book
Watch: Erika Jayne REACTS to "Great" Question at BravoCon 2022. Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' trash talking continues. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode Oct. 19, Lisa Rinna made the shocking announcement that Erika wasn't actually the person who tossed Garcelle's memoir in the garbage back in April.
How Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's Ex Sheree Zampino Bonded After Bumpy Road
Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book. The path was not always super smooth when it came to their pursuit of happiness. Jada Pinkett-Smith reflected on the now-unbreakable bond built between her and Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino during the latest episode of Red Table Talk. (Sheree and Will—who are parents to Trey, 29—split in 1995 after three years of marriage, with Jada and Will tying the knot two years later).
John Legend Admits He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen at the Beginning of Their Relationship
Watch: John Legend Reveals He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen. John Legend was a different man in the earlier days of his romance with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer—who met his now-wife in 2006 on the set of his "Stereo" music video—recently opened up about why he wasn't as committed to the model when they first started dating.
Ryan Phillippe Reacts to Reese Witherspoon’s Comments That She Doesn’t Look Like Daughter Ava (Exclusive)
Ryan Phillippe is giving his two cents, reacting to ex-wife Reese Witherspoon’s recent comments that she doesn’t think she looks like their daughter, Ava, despite everyone calling them twins!. In a new interview with “Extra’s” Katie Krause, Ryan said, “What I get a lot lately is they think...
Lupita Nyong’o Reacts to Becoming a Meme After Seeing Will Smith Slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars
Watch: Lupita Nyong'o REACTS to Becoming a Meme After Oscars Slap. It was the slap seen all around the world—and Lupita Nyong'o had a front-row seat to the action. Nearly seven months after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage during the 2022 Oscars, the Black Panther star is sharing how she felt after realizing that she would become a meme for her reaction.
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Murder, She Wrote Actor Ron Masak Dies One Week After Co-Star Angela Lansbury
Following the death of Angela Lansbury, another star of the hit series Murder, She Wrote has also passed away. Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on the '80s and '90s show, died at age 86 on Oct. 20, nine days after the actress' death at age 96. The actor passed away from natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif., his granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis told the Hollywood Reporter. One of Masak's daughters also announced the news on his Facebook page.
See a Steamy Sneak Peek of Magic Mike's Last Dance Featuring Channing Tatum's Abs
Watch: Channing Tatum Steps Up His Dancing Skills in New Video. It's showtime for Channing Tatum. As seen in the first look for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the actor had no problem baring his abs for co-star Salma Hayek. In fact, the teaser image—released on Oct. 21—showed the actress getting a close feel of Channing's six-pack as he held her hand.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Angela Shuts Down Michael's Influencer Dreams in Sneak Peek
Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek. Angela doesn't want Michael to do it for the 'gram. In this exclusive clip from the Oct. 23 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem are in the middle of a fight about his Instagram use, as Michael pleads with his 56-year-old wife, "You know I love you."
See Chase Chrisley Pop the Question to Girlfriend Emmy in Growing Up Chrisley Preview
Watch: Chase Chrisley Pops the Question to GF Emmy (Sort of) Chase Chrisley is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Emmy Medders. In E! News' sneak peek at Growing Up Chrisley's Oct. 19 episode, the reality star takes his girlfriend out for a date night in Nashville to ask an important question...only it's not the one you might think.
Charlie Puth Says He’s "Definitely” in Love While Confirming Relationship Status
Watch: Charlie Puth Says He's in a Happy Loving Relationship. Charlie Puth's light love switch has been turned on. The "Attention" singer gave fans an update on his relationship status, and it appears as though Charlie couldn't be more smitten with the special someone on his life. "I'm with somebody...
Jessica Biel Reveals She and Justin Timberlake Secretly Renewed Their Wedding Vows
Watch: Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo. This we promise you: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship is going strong. So strong, in fact, the couple even renewed their vows over the summer. The Candy actress, 40, shared the sweet relationship update on Oct. 19 while celebrating their...
See Devin Booker's Slam Dunk Comment on Kendall Jenner's Family Photo
Watch: Kendall Jenner's Beau Devin Booker Drops Flirty Emoji on Pic. The search for Devin Booker's favorite teammate is over. On Oct. 19, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a family photo with her sisters and mom Kris Jenner. While the post was intended to promote a new episode of The Kardashians, it quickly became proof that Devin and girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever.
Julia Fox Reveals Her Hermès Birkin Bag Was Attacked by a Machete
Watch: Julia Fox Rocks Eye-Catching Ski Mask at Milan Fashion Week. Not even a machete can come between Julia Fox and her Birkin. On Oct. 19, the Uncut Gems star took to TikTok to showcase her beloved but brutally wounded Hermès bag, noting that clutching around a high-priced item comes at a cost.
You'll Be Enchanted By Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Rare NYC Outing
Watch: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Have New Song on Midnights: DETAILS. Welcome to New York, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. The superstar singer, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed walking around the Big Apple on Oct. 17, just days before Taylor drops her 10th studio album Midnights.
Chris Colfer Addresses Glee "Drama" After Lea Michele Diss
Watch: Chris Colfer WON'T Be Watching Lea Michele's Funny Girl. Chris Colfer is not feeling too gleeful about Lea Michele. More than a week after the author passed on going to see his former Glee co-star perform in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, Chris is now opening up about possibly writing about what he endured during his time on the show.
