ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Inside Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's Sweet 39th Birthday Plans With Newborn Son Ever and Husband Israel

Watch: Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband. Let the birthday festivities begin. Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is ready for a weekend full of celebrations before she turns 39 on Oct. 24. According to the new E! News co-host, she has three days of festivities planned, including lots of pampering, a special date night with husband Israel Houghton and a sweet mommy-son day with two-month-old son Ever James.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Breaks Silence on Jennifer Aydin's BravoCon Drink Throwing

Watch: Melissa Gorga 'Exhausted' By Teresa Giudice Drama at BravoCon 2022. Melissa Gorga is giving new insight into BravoCon 2022's biggest off-stage drama. In a video leaked on Oct. 16, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin was seen throwing a drink in the direction of her co-star Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga in a hotel lobby. Now, Melissa shared her side of what really went down on the Oct. 20 episode of her Melissa Gorga On Display podcast.
E! News

How Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's Ex Sheree Zampino Bonded After Bumpy Road

Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book. The path was not always super smooth when it came to their pursuit of happiness. Jada Pinkett-Smith reflected on the now-unbreakable bond built between her and Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino during the latest episode of Red Table Talk. (Sheree and Will—who are parents to Trey, 29—split in 1995 after three years of marriage, with Jada and Will tying the knot two years later).
E! News

North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
E! News

Murder, She Wrote Actor Ron Masak Dies One Week After Co-Star Angela Lansbury

Following the death of Angela Lansbury, another star of the hit series Murder, She Wrote has also passed away. Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on the '80s and '90s show, died at age 86 on Oct. 20, nine days after the actress' death at age 96. The actor passed away from natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif., his granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis told the Hollywood Reporter. One of Masak's daughters also announced the news on his Facebook page.
E! News

See a Steamy Sneak Peek of Magic Mike's Last Dance Featuring Channing Tatum's Abs

Watch: Channing Tatum Steps Up His Dancing Skills in New Video. It's showtime for Channing Tatum. As seen in the first look for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the actor had no problem baring his abs for co-star Salma Hayek. In fact, the teaser image—released on Oct. 21—showed the actress getting a close feel of Channing's six-pack as he held her hand.
E! News

See Chase Chrisley Pop the Question to Girlfriend Emmy in Growing Up Chrisley Preview

Watch: Chase Chrisley Pops the Question to GF Emmy (Sort of) Chase Chrisley is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Emmy Medders. In E! News' sneak peek at Growing Up Chrisley's Oct. 19 episode, the reality star takes his girlfriend out for a date night in Nashville to ask an important question...only it's not the one you might think.
E! News

See Devin Booker's Slam Dunk Comment on Kendall Jenner's Family Photo

Watch: Kendall Jenner's Beau Devin Booker Drops Flirty Emoji on Pic. The search for Devin Booker's favorite teammate is over. On Oct. 19, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a family photo with her sisters and mom Kris Jenner. While the post was intended to promote a new episode of The Kardashians, it quickly became proof that Devin and girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever.
E! News

Julia Fox Reveals Her Hermès Birkin Bag Was Attacked by a Machete

Watch: Julia Fox Rocks Eye-Catching Ski Mask at Milan Fashion Week. Not even a machete can come between Julia Fox and her Birkin. On Oct. 19, the Uncut Gems star took to TikTok to showcase her beloved but brutally wounded Hermès bag, noting that clutching around a high-priced item comes at a cost.
E! News

Chris Colfer Addresses Glee "Drama" After Lea Michele Diss

Watch: Chris Colfer WON'T Be Watching Lea Michele's Funny Girl. Chris Colfer is not feeling too gleeful about Lea Michele. More than a week after the author passed on going to see his former Glee co-star perform in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, Chris is now opening up about possibly writing about what he endured during his time on the show.
E! News

E! News

218K+
Followers
53K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy