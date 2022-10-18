ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GE leaving headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood

BOSTON – General Electric confirmed to WBZ-TV that it is leaving its headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood as of next year.

The company said it will work to locate smaller office space in Boston.

"This next step is part of our plan to create three independent businesses focused on health care, aviation and energy," the company said in a statement.

GE said it has reimbursed the state for its investments in the property and did not accept any funds from the city.

The Fort Point facility opened in 2019.

