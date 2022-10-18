VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Vermillion Fire Department, dispatchers were called to help extinguish a car on fire. The incident took place on Tuesday around 4 p.m. on SD Highway 50. The first responding personnel found a small car on fire with flames spreading into the ditch. Authorities closed the Highway 50 Business route for 1.5 hours and stayed on the scene for over two hours, ensuring the fire would not re-ignite in the high-voltage battery. No injuries were reported in this incident, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

VERMILLION, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO