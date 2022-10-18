ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, MA

Investigation into stolen truck from Vermont closes down Palmer neighborhood

By Ryan Trowbridge, Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Suspects connected to stolen truck caught on ATM surveillance

PALMER, Mass. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say two people who stole a truck from a Vermont residence were caught on an ATM camera in Massachusetts. Police say the suspects caught on camera, were using a stolen ATM card that belongs to Jesse Rice, 26, of Whitingham. Police say the card was used in Northhampton after 4 a.m. Tuesday.
WHITINGHAM, VT
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested in connection with West Springfield murder

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is in custody in connection with a murder in West Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that West Springfield Police, along with Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the office, became aware of a possible homicide victim on Thursday after Springfield Police received information and details about a possible murder in West Springfield.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

State Police continue search for missing Vermont truck, firearms

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow the latest out of Palmer where a stolen truck from Vermont and the search for suspects led to a massive police presence Tuesday. According to State Police, they received reports that a stolen truck from Vermont was parked outside an apartment building...
PALMER, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized from overnight fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday around 1 A.M., emergency crews responded to a house fire on Wilbraham Ave in Springfield. 1 person was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. When Western Mass News crews arrived, we saw damage to a multi-family home’s attic. The cause of the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On the same day of the funeral for the two fallen Bristol officers, several swatting incidents were reported at many Connecticut schools. At least seven active shooter situations were reported throughout the day. All threats were determined to be a hoax by police. No injuries were reported. We spoke with a criminal justice professor who said swatting is a very serious crime, especially given the context of Friday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Thousands pay respects to Connecticut officers during Friday service

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thousands packed a stadium in East Hartford Friday to say their final goodbyes to Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy, both killed in the line of duty last week. Family, friends, and law enforcement from across the country gathered for the emotional ceremony. Final calls...
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Wilbraham Police Department seeks missing 83-year-old man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Wilbraham Police Department is looking for a missing man. According to police, 83-year-old Thomas Frazier is described as a 5′10 white man with grey hair and a beard. He weighs about 170 pounds. Frazier was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt in the area of...
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person hospitalized following Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital following an afternoon fire in Springfield. Springfield fire officials said that crews were called to a house on Abbott Street early Thursday afternoon. They added that one person was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and another...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials: Hadley woman uses bees to attack deputies during eviction

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A routine eviction turned into a sting operation, literally. It all played out in Longmeadow as a woman allegedly unleashed a swarm of bees on Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve eviction papers. In photos provided by the sheriff’s department, you can see...
LONGMEADOW, MA
WCAX

Vermont man sentenced to prison for cocaine distribution

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been sentenced for his role in a drug trafficking organization. Authorities say Juan Ramos, 45, of Wardsboro was sentenced to eight years in prison and six years of supervised release. Ramos pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Authorities say between 2015 and 2016 he distributed over 300 grams of cocaine in Massachusetts and Vermont.
WARDSBORO, VT
westernmassnews.com

LIVE : Thousands gather to say goodbye to fallen Connecticut officers

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Bristol and law enforcement from across the continent say goodbye to two fallen officers on Friday. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Community fundraiser benefits widow of Chicopee man killed in crash

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The community came together Thursday night to help the wife of a man who was hit and killed nearly two weeks ago outside of a Chicopee bar. 34-year-old Nicholas Weichel of Chicopee was hit by a speeding car as he was crossing the road in front of Rumble Seat Bar and Grille on October 8. Now, his wife’s employer is raising money to help her through this difficult time.
CHICOPEE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy