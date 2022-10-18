Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ star reveals the disagreement with Chadwick Boseman that left her fuming
It may be altogether impossible to imagine an MCU star more beloved or lamented than Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor, who passed away at the tragically premature age of 43, was universally beloved by his colleagues, and his absence echoes in the multi-billion dollar movie franchise to this day.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel
Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson reveals WB were so against ‘Black Adam’ they offered him any other superhero role he wanted
As everyone knows, Dwayne Johnson has spent 15 years trying to bring Black Adam to the big screen, and that journey finally comes to fruition this weekend. However, reviews haven’t exactly been stellar, but that doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things. As we’ve seen plenty of times before when it comes to the superhero genre, and even the actor and producer’s own filmography, it doesn’t really matter what the critics think if fans are willing to turn up and show support.
wegotthiscovered.com
A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores
In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
wegotthiscovered.com
Is Black Adam a villain?
Warning: this article contains spoilers for Black Adam. Black Adam is DC’s newest superhero movie. Dwayne Johnson stars as the title character, a super-powered being who re-emerges after 5000 years in the city of Kahndaq, which is now oppresed by military group the Intergang. When Adam defeats the Intergang, the people of Kahndaq praise him as their champion, while those in the west want to put a stop to his destructive tendencies.
wegotthiscovered.com
How did Hawkman get his powers? ‘Black Adam’ character origin, explained
Warning: The article contains spoilers for Black Adam. Now that Black Adam has made its way into theaters, the Dwayne Johnson-starring film has brought with it an entire superhero team in the Justice Society, whose leader is Aldis Hodge’s Carter Hall, better known as Hawkman, but where did the mace-wielding vigilante get his powers in the first place?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ star Michael Keaton earned a small fortune from the movie nobody gets to see
Even though we haven’t even seen him in action yet, Michael Keaton‘s heavily-hyped comeback as Batman has already started to fizzle out, although the circumstances have been completely outwith the actor’s control. Tim Burton’s Caped Crusader sent shockwaves throughout the internet when it was first revealed he’d...
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded hit thriller that failed miserably at reinventing a classic survives assassination on Netflix
There’s no harm in paying homage to an undisputed classic of cinema that changed storytelling forever, and 2008’s Vantage Point is far from the worst attempt to employ the Rashomon method first brought to prominence in the legendary Akira Kurosawa’s 1950 classic, but it may well be one of the most underwhelming.
wegotthiscovered.com
Episodic horror aficionados still stung by the demise of Norman Reedus’ forgotten anthology series
Anthology series have perhaps fallen by the wayside over the years, with the glory days of Tales from the Crypt, the many Twilight Zone reboots, and Are You Afraid of the Dark? well beyond the current media appetite. During the mid 2000s, an anthology series was pitched with someone of...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ star wants to team with another instant Marvel icon
It’s been over a week since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up Disney Plus’ Phase Four slate in the cheekiest way it possibly could. Evidently, the ability to personally re-write your own ending by requesting a meeting with Kevin himself makes for quite the power-creep nuances. She-Hulk wasn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
The worthless spinoff that needlessly diluted an all-time great franchise braces for impact on streaming
Based on what we’ve seen over the years, we can assume that every major studio in Hollywood has a secret panic button marked “SPINOFF” that comes in handy when a franchise has run its course. In the case of The Bourne Legacy, we’d have much rather it hadn’t come along to significantly water down one of cinema’s all-time great trilogies.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Eternals’ star remains admirably optimistic on the radio silent MCU sequel
In the buildup to its release, Eternals was always viewed as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest gambles. While the franchise had introduced characters that were basically unknown to the general public and turned them into household names before, a near three-hour intergalactic epic spanning thousands of years with roughly a dozen major players factoring into the story sounded like a tough task on paper.
wegotthiscovered.com
A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out
Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
wegotthiscovered.com
Johnny Knoxville opens up about the current state of his relationship with Bam Margera
There was no shortage of drama that plagued the filming of Jackass Forever, the fourth installment in the stunt comedy franchise, due to the off-camera troubles of star Bam Margera. This understandably strained Margera’s relationships with his costars, and in a new interview, producer and star Johnny Knoxville has provided an update on the situation.
wegotthiscovered.com
What happens if Black Adam says the word ‘Shazam!?’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Adam. Now that Dwayne Johnson’s passion project Black Adam is finally in theaters, it does leave open a bit of an unanswered question that is never addressed in the movie: What happens if the antihero utters the word “Shazam!” during the events of the film that take place in the modern day?
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Raymond and Ray’ mixes gallows humor with graveside gravitas to create something unique
Families are funny things – a fact that really hits home in Apple’s latest feature film as the half-brothers and title characters of Raymond and Ray bond over a hole in the ground. From that first formative connection, through to those awkward adult interactions, each and every family...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ has set an electrifying box office record for Dwayne Johnson
Haters might be hating but Dwayne Johnson is laughing all the way to the bank. His entry into the DC Extended Universe, Black Adam, smashed through the box office like Johnson’s mystically powered antihero smashes through walls, earning $7.6 million in previews at 3,500 locations across the country. That’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
Audiences crush critics with Rotten Tomatoes scores for ‘Black Adam’
Black Adam now holds a distinction shared by the original Jumanji, Hook, and Step Brothers. Like those films, Black Adam is highly rated by audiences even while having a low critical score, according to review aggregate websites. While the DC film starring Dwayne Johnson has an impressive 88 percent audience...
Comments / 0