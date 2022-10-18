ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel

Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
wegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson reveals WB were so against ‘Black Adam’ they offered him any other superhero role he wanted

As everyone knows, Dwayne Johnson has spent 15 years trying to bring Black Adam to the big screen, and that journey finally comes to fruition this weekend. However, reviews haven’t exactly been stellar, but that doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things. As we’ve seen plenty of times before when it comes to the superhero genre, and even the actor and producer’s own filmography, it doesn’t really matter what the critics think if fans are willing to turn up and show support.
wegotthiscovered.com

A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores

In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
wegotthiscovered.com

Is Black Adam a villain?

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Black Adam. Black Adam is DC’s newest superhero movie. Dwayne Johnson stars as the title character, a super-powered being who re-emerges after 5000 years in the city of Kahndaq, which is now oppresed by military group the Intergang. When Adam defeats the Intergang, the people of Kahndaq praise him as their champion, while those in the west want to put a stop to his destructive tendencies.
wegotthiscovered.com

How did Hawkman get his powers? ‘Black Adam’ character origin, explained

Warning: The article contains spoilers for Black Adam. Now that Black Adam has made its way into theaters, the Dwayne Johnson-starring film has brought with it an entire superhero team in the Justice Society, whose leader is Aldis Hodge’s Carter Hall, better known as Hawkman, but where did the mace-wielding vigilante get his powers in the first place?
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Batgirl’ star Michael Keaton earned a small fortune from the movie nobody gets to see

Even though we haven’t even seen him in action yet, Michael Keaton‘s heavily-hyped comeback as Batman has already started to fizzle out, although the circumstances have been completely outwith the actor’s control. Tim Burton’s Caped Crusader sent shockwaves throughout the internet when it was first revealed he’d...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ star wants to team with another instant Marvel icon

It’s been over a week since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up Disney Plus’ Phase Four slate in the cheekiest way it possibly could. Evidently, the ability to personally re-write your own ending by requesting a meeting with Kevin himself makes for quite the power-creep nuances. She-Hulk wasn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Eternals’ star remains admirably optimistic on the radio silent MCU sequel

In the buildup to its release, Eternals was always viewed as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest gambles. While the franchise had introduced characters that were basically unknown to the general public and turned them into household names before, a near three-hour intergalactic epic spanning thousands of years with roughly a dozen major players factoring into the story sounded like a tough task on paper.
wegotthiscovered.com

A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out

Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
wegotthiscovered.com

What happens if Black Adam says the word ‘Shazam!?’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Adam. Now that Dwayne Johnson’s passion project Black Adam is finally in theaters, it does leave open a bit of an unanswered question that is never addressed in the movie: What happens if the antihero utters the word “Shazam!” during the events of the film that take place in the modern day?
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Adam’ has set an electrifying box office record for Dwayne Johnson

Haters might be hating but Dwayne Johnson is laughing all the way to the bank. His entry into the DC Extended Universe, Black Adam, smashed through the box office like Johnson’s mystically powered antihero smashes through walls, earning $7.6 million in previews at 3,500 locations across the country. That’s...
wegotthiscovered.com

Audiences crush critics with Rotten Tomatoes scores for ‘Black Adam’

Black Adam now holds a distinction shared by the original Jumanji, Hook, and Step Brothers. Like those films, Black Adam is highly rated by audiences even while having a low critical score, according to review aggregate websites. While the DC film starring Dwayne Johnson has an impressive 88 percent audience...

