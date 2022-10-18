Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Local Planetarium Invites You to Discover Halloween's Origins in the Night SkiesDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
theweektoday.com
Marion hosts community health fair
MARION – The Marion Council on Aging is hosting the Second Annual Community Health Fair on Monday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Benjamin D. Cushing Community Center at 465 Mill Street. Gather some information and free samples, get helpful tips and get your questions answered.
theweektoday.com
Loft School gets a visit from the farm
MARION – Lauren and Jeff Paine from Pine Meadow Farm in Mattapoisett brought Chocolate and Patience to visit the children at the Loft School in Marion on Thursday Oct. 20. The Pre-K class at Loft School has been learning about Peru this past month. The children had a chance...
theweektoday.com
Opinion: Shining a light, a purple light
Election Day 2022 is just weeks, really days, away and while I am a proud conservative Republican and it may seem obvious to any who read this for whom I am voting, I want to be completely and absolutely nonpartisan as my goal is not to sway your vote but instead to shine a light, a purple light, upon the candidates. I write "purple light" as November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and Thursday and Nov. 17 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day 2022. Purple is the color for pancreatic cancer awareness.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
theweektoday.com
Lynn S. Maynard, 61
CARVER – Lynn S. Maynard, 61, of Carver, passed away on October 21, 2022 in Royal Cape Cod Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Buzzards Bay. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Janice (Clarke) Maynard. She was born in New Bedford and lived in Wareham and Carver for...
theweektoday.com
Carl Wilga, 59
WAREHAM - Carl R. “Willy” Wilga, 59, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022. Born in Worcester to the late Walter and Sandra (Piiranian) he grew up in Quinsig Village in Worcester before moving to Millbury and then to Wareham. He was a graduate of Millbury Memorial High School...
Charming Boutique Hotel in Cape Cod Is a New England Dream
This makes for the ultimate fall getaway.
WCVB
Cat adoption event at Salem and Cape Cod this weekend
SALEM, Mass. — More than 50 cats will be available for adoption at the MSPCA-Angell’s Cape Cod Adoption Center in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem this Saturday. The two shelters transported dozens of cats from South Carolina to Massachusetts this week, a spokesperson said. This transport...
A New Bedford Donut Shop Is Baking Cupcakes for a Child in Need
A New Bedford boy by the name of JJ Montalban is recovering just fine after receiving his life-saving heart transplant, but the family is not quite out of the woods just yet. JJ's family has been struggling financially with medical bills, food, hospital parking, and even finding somewhere to stay while he remains hospitalized in recovery until the end of October. Once Grandma's Donuts & Coffee Shops in New Bedford got wind of this, they knew they had to help somehow and in a way, they knew best- a fundraiser that involved baking.
newbedfordguide.com
Southcoast Health announces new Chief of General Surgery
Jorge Huaco Cateriano, MD, MPH, MBA, FACS, has accepted the position of Chief of General Surgery at Southcoast Health, officials announced. Dr. Huaco will succeed Victor Pricolo, MD, FACS, who has retired after more than a decade in the role. Dr. Huaco has been with the not-for-profit community health system...
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
A Mass. State Trooper Surprised a Grieving Swansea Family With the Most Selfless Gift
What the world truly needs is more feel-good stories and this one deserves some recognition. On Wednesday, October 19th, a mom of two by the name of Melissa Afonso watched her youngest daughter Sofia get picked up for school by her good friend Julie Kubicek (her daughter attends the same school as Sofia). Kubicek is close with the Afonso family and helps bring the kids to E.S. Brown Elementary in Swansea every morning. Coincidentally, her husband is Trooper Joe Kubicek who had quite the surprise for Sofia that also meant the world to Afonso.
ABC6.com
Attleboro unanimously approves pet shop ban
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — City councilors unanimously approved a pet shop ban in Attleboro on Tuesday. Attleboro will be the 11th Massachusetts community to put restrictions on the sale of animals in pet shops. Pet supply retailers in the city will no longer be allowed to sell cats, dogs,...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Assembly Row Signs 5 New Tenants
SOMERVILLE, MA– Five new retailers are confirmed to open in the next year at Assembly Row, Somerville’s dynamic mixed-use neighborhood, including Athleta and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels cutlery and kitchenware opening in November. Coach, Aerie and Paper Source have all signed new leases to open within the next year....
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
Two SouthCoast Restaurants Make Yelp’s New England Top 100 List
We know New Bedford and Fall River have lots of great restaurants and we love when they get recognized for it on a big scale. Yelp just posted the Top 100 New England Restaurants of 2022, its first-ever ranking of this kind. Two SouthCoast spots made the list, while a Rhode Island restaurant came in at No. 1.
3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change
BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
City of Boston moves homeless encampments near Mass and Cass
BOSTON – The City of Boston spent Wednesday morning moving homeless encampments off of Southampton Street near Mass and Cass.People living in the area could be seen packing up their belongings and bringing them to Atkinson Street.Southampton Street was power washed and crews in biohazard suits assisted in the cleanup.The city said they moved homeless residents off of Southampton Street for safety reasons after there have been several near crashes in recent weeks on the busy road.Boston Mayor Michelle Wu arrived in the area later Wednesday morning, saying the city is making progress in the area.Wu recently asked Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to people in the area. Wu said the well-intentioned actions were causing traffic issues, adding to the rodent problem, and keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters.
theweektoday.com
Wareham High School students recognized for excellence
Wareham High School is proud to recognize the students who received qualifying scores on their Spring 2022 Advanced Placement (AP) Exams. AP provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to earn college credit or advanced placement and stand out in the college admissions process. Each exam is developed by a committee of college and university faculty and AP teachers, ensuring that AP Exams are aligned with the same high standards expected by college faculty at some of the nation’s leading liberal arts and research institutions. Most four-year colleges in the United States provide credit and/or advanced placement for qualifying exam scores. Research consistently shows that AP students who score a 3 or higher on AP Exams (based on a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest) typically experience greater academic success in college and have higher college graduation rates than students who do not participate in AP.
Comments / 0