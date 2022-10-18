Report: AC Milan Begin Contract Discussions With Chelsea Target Rafael Leao

AC Milan have opened talks with Rafael Leao over a new contract amid interest from Chelsea.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Rafael Leao's agent met with AC Milan today to begin discussions over a new contract, in news that will not be met with happiness by those internally at Chelsea. Leao is a target for the club, and a new deal being signed at Milan is a blow for Chelsea.

The club have been waiting to start negotiations with Leao for a while, and have been confident about where the negotiations would go when they eventually did start. Milan believe Leao will sign a new deal.

Chelsea will have to move quick to hijack the deal, if they have any hope of getting the player.

AC Milan are hoping to tie Rafael Leao down to a new deal. IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan had direct conversations with the agent of Rafael Leao today over a new contract. Leao looks to be finally ready to commit his future to the club, despite interest from elsewhere.

There are of course still chances for Chelsea, as the deal isn't signed yet, but it is going to be really difficult now for the club to convince Leao.

The meeting today was a direct meeting, and further meetings are expected to take place in the coming weeks to discuss a new deal for the player. Leao's current deal expires in 2024, and the Italian club are keen on tying him down to a new deal.

Chelsea are not expected to give up on the deal, but it will be one they will have to work for.

Read More Chelsea Stories