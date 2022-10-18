Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after allegedly stealing cellphone
A man has been charged for allegedly stealing a cell phone a customer dropped on the floor of the South Bend Casino. Surveillance video from the casino that showed the suspect, Justin Debroka, pick up the phone right after the owner dropped it. Officers arrived, Wednesday, and tracked the suspect...
95.3 MNC
Goshen woman, 33, arrested after alleged hit-and-run injury crash
A Goshen woman was arrested for a suspected hit-and-run. Police in Goshen were called around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, to the 2200 block of West Wilden Avenue where they found a 40-year-old man was found to have a laceration to his head. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital.
95.3 MNC
Man, 24, shot multiple times on Elkhart Road in Goshen
A man, shot in Goshen, was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment early Saturday morning. It just just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, when police were sent to the 1900 block of Elkhart Road after receiving multiple calls about the man who was shot in a parking lot.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police investigating Friday deadly shooting
South Bend Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, where they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, there’s no...
95.3 MNC
South Bend woman sentenced to 11 years after pleading guilty to methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute
It’s 11 years in prison for a South Bend woman sentenced in U.S. District Court after she pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, Frances Bianco, 43, was pulled over by police and the traffic stop led to the seizure of more than 50 grams of meth and a firearm.
95.3 MNC
Three people taken to hospital after chase involving stolen car
Three people ended up in the hospital after a chase involving a stolen car. The pursuit happened late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20, in the area of Pike and 2nd Street in Goshen. By the time it ended, the suspects crashed into two vehicles, sending an 86-year-old woman to the hospital...
abc57.com
95.3 MNC
Man believed to be at homicide scene charged with illegal possession of machine gun
A man who police believe may have been present when Domenik Briggs was shot, has been charged with illegal possession of a machine gun. It was back on Oct. 6 when South Bend Police responded to Indiana Avenue and Chapin Street on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 21, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 21, 2022. In this week’s segment, everyone you see is a Fast Five Feature, meaning they’re some of our most-wanted fugitives, due to the seriousness of their crimes. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these...
22 WSBT
Update: Police have identified child found
Update: Police have identified the child. The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a child. Police say the young boy was found wandering early this morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street. That's near Beardsley Elementary. Police say the boy is white, approximately 4-years-old, and told police his...
WNDU
abc57.com
Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation
HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Drunken Pursuit
(La Porte, IN) - A suspected drunk driver allegedly kept fleeing police until his flat tires forced him to stop in downtown La Porte. Corey Storball, 41, of Michigan City, is charged with operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, and other counts. According to court documents, an officer on October...
WNDU
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
abc57.com
Michiana Crime Stoppers release new video in homicide investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Michiana Crime Stoppers released new video shared to them depicting the moments before and after a fatal shooting on Huey Street on May 12. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the homicide of 53-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson. Johnson was killed after...
WISH-TV
95.3 MNC
Man charged in 1994 Gary murder case
Charges are filed against a Kentucky man for a 1994 murder in Gary, Indiana. In June 1994, 69-year-old Gloria Hansell, a widow living alone in Gary Indiana on an oxygen machine, was found strangled to death and raped. After the FBI re-examining evidence, the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office is now...
95.3 MNC
Two people arrested on drug-related charges in Marshall County
A South Bend man is one of two people arrested on drug-related charges in Marshall County. The traffic stop happened late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, in the area of Novelty and Walnut Streets. Police K-9 Diesel was called in and sniffed out suspected cocaine and marijuana. The driver, 33-year-old Andres...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Department needs help identifying boy
ELKHART, Ind. -- UPDATE: The boy has been identified. Elkhart Police are still investigating the incident. The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help identifying a young boy found roaming around Elkhart early Friday morning. The boy was discovered early Friday morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street.
