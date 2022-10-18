Read full article on original website
Linda A. Karlen
Linda A. Karlen, 74, of Alton went to her heavenly home at 4:35 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022. Born July 2, 1948 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of George and Audrey (Easthope) Higgenbotham. Linda worked as an operator for Owens Illinois Glass in Alton, an inspector for the Olin Corporation and then as a waitress for Josephine’s Tea Room. Following her retirement, she helped take care of her grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton where she served as pre-school director for many years. She loved children and she loved Jesus. She loved reading the Bible and had a heart for witnessing and soul winning. Linda was a very encouraging and giving person. She was a good cook and loved feeding birds and taking care of her flowers. On October 5, 1996 she married Nathan Karlen in Alton. He survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Audrey Dunn Franco of Godfrey, a son, Jim Dearduff (Susan) of Wood River, two step-sons, Marc Plumb of Wood River and Brock Plumb of Troy, MO, three grandchildren, Adam Zorescu of Godfrey, Catherine Franco of Alton, and Justin Dearduff of St. Charles, MO. She is also survived by two brothers, Harry Higgenbotham of Lincoln, IL and Michael Higgenbotham of Springfield, IL, a sister, Carol Havard of Taylorville, IL, a brother-in-law, Ken Fears of Foristell, MO, numerous nieces and nephews, friends and her church family. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and George Higgenbotham and a sister, Sharon Fears. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of celebration of life at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Reverend Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Gerald L. Voloski
Visitation 9:00am Mass 10:00 am Saturday October 29, 2022. St. Mary St. Mark Catholic Church Madison Illinois. Burial following Calvary Catholic Cemetery Edwardsville, Illinois. Services provided by Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City.
Bronda D. Picker
Bronda D. Picker, 69, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:13 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois. She was born July 28, 1953 in Clayton, Missouri, a daughter of the late Bennie W. and Blanche S. (Fourcault) Picker. She retired from Emerson Electric after many years of dedicated service as a collections clerk. She loved her days of playing Bingo, had a love of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and camping. She cherished her family and loved the holiday gatherings. She had an outgoing and loving personality and was known to some as “Bubbles”. Bronda is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby A. and Nancy J. Picker of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Bernard L. “Buz” and Carla S. Picker of Wentzville, Missouri; a sister, Benita M. Picker of Bridgeton, Missouri; nephews and nieces, Bobby A. and Holly Picker Jr., Danielle E. and Chad Hendricks and DeAnne V. and Brian Oswald; several great nieces; great nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Troy W. Picker.
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow, 62, died at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home, Piasa Manor in Godfrey. Born March 20, 1960 in Alton, and grew up in Bethalto, IL, he was the son of the late James E. and Shirley Ann (Gaither) Winslow and a stepson to Hazel Winslow who survives of Waterloo, NY. Mike was a line worker for Challenge Unlimited. He was a social butterfly who had many friends. Mike loved the St. Louis Cardinals, Elvis Presley and Chinese buffets. Along with his stepmother he is survived by three sisters, Joyce Bowman of Alton, Cathy Curtis (Rob) of Godfrey, and Margaret Haworth (Jonn) of Wood River. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, John Bowman. A memorial visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at a later date at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Piasa Manor Group Home, 110 N. Alby Court, Godfrey, IL 62035 or to Special Olympics. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Raymond Griggs
Raymond Dale Griggs, 67, passed away 8 am, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Bria of Alton. Born July 20, 1955 in Potosi, MO, he was the son of John Raymond and Alice F. (Martin) Griggs. He had worked as a miner for several years. Surviving are a son, Jason Dale...
Jess Pickel
Jess Raymond Pickel, 49, died at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton, following a three month valiant battle with lung cancer. He was born on October 14, 1973 in Alton and was the son of Jacob W. and Diana J. (Taylor) Pickel. Jess grew up in Jersey County and graduated with the Class of 1992 from Jersey Community High School.
Diana Crader
Diana Lynn Crader, 71, passed away 7:30 pm, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 during surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Diana was originally diagnosed with colon cancer when she was 29 years old. She had multiple recurrences that she had to fight over the years including this last bout. Diana fought cancer with every fiber of her being til the very end. She loved the ocean, her family and friends.
Pauline Jones
Pauline Frances Jones, 79, died at 6:51 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 11, 1942 in Alton the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Lohr) Cambron. She worked at Kroger and Park n Shop for many years. On April 14, 1961 in Jerseyville, she married William “Bill” Albert Jones, and he survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Theresa Lott (Ronnie) of Dow, two sons, Mike Jones of Augusta, GA and Mark Jones (Kimberly) of Bethalto, seven grandchildren, Brent Jones (Kelsey), Chad Jones (Caylee), Stephanie Purcell (Brandon), Ashley Klunk (Kyle), Billy Lott, Christopher Lott (Cheyenne Woolsey) and Shelby Jones, three great great grandchildren, Opal Klunk, Kyler Jones and Reid Tucker, two brothers, Russell Cambron of Brighton, Norman Cambron (Mary) of Brighton, six sisters, Pat Reef (Albert) of Brighton, Fern Woelfel (Paul) of Fieldon, Janie Cambron of Brighton, Gerry Cambron of Dow, Rose Ann Woelfel(Jim) of Fieldon and Joyce Hall (Mike) of Brighton, and one sister in law, Regina Cambron and many nephews and nieces’. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one grandson, Christopher Jones and three brothers, Robert “Bob” Cambron, John “Jack” Cambron and Denny Cambron. A memorial visitation will be on Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Donald L. Ott
Donald L. "Don" Ott, 70, passed away 3:05 am, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born March 24, 1952 in Alton, he was the son of Donald E. and Helen (Campbell) Ott. Don had been a driver for Lloyd Lynn Trucking. He loved spending time with his grandchildren...
Frank Ortiz
Frank P. Ortiz, 89, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born January 29, 1933 in Granite City, Illinois, a son of the late Conception and Elena (Garcia) Ortiz. He retired from Granite City Steel after 42 years of dedicated service as a ladle digger. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. Frank had a love for music and enjoyed his days of dancing, he cherished his family and loved get togethers with family and friends, enjoyed meeting his friends for coffee or time spent at the Township Center. He was always looking for a bargain and loved going to garage and estate sales, visits to the Goodwill and was always on a quest to solve the problems of the world. He is survived by two daughters, Elena Saxton of Hazelwood, Missouri and Jennifer (Tom) Schmidt of St. Louis; two grandchildren, William and Christina Saxton; three sisters, Mary (Earl) Thorson of Mounds View, Minnesota, Tresa Ortiz of Granite City and Angie (Rad) Masinelli of Scottsdale, Arizona; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Ortiz; five brothers, Vital, Steve, Jim, Tony and Joe and four sisters, Rica, Annie, Ramona and Linda. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Masses may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
Linda Smith
Linda Sue Smith, 63, of Shipman, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Carlinville Area Hospital. Linda married Kenneth Smith in Carlinville. He survives. She graduated from Southwestern High School and worked at the Medora Truck Stop. She is also survived by two brothers James and Joseph Reece of...
Encore! Encore!
Fall is my favorite season of the year. Part of the reason is where I grew up—on a dead-end street in a small, quaint town, in a house engulfed on three sides by acres and acres of woods. Every fall our little piece of Greenville, Illinois would magically morph into an artist’s palette of gold and orange and red and purple and all the tinges and hues thereof.
Volleyball victories for Shells, Redbirds, Explorers
-0- The Explorers, Redbirds and Shells notched volleyball victories on Wednesday night. Kylie Murray - 6 kills, Abby Taylor - 8 service points & 9 assists, Shay O'Leary - 9 pts, Arista Bunn - 6 pts & 5 assists. > Roxana def. Metro East, 2-0 Shells (21-11) C.J. Ross -...
AHS Homecoming Parade is this afternoon
The Alton High School Homecoming Parade steps off from Alton Middle School around 5:45pm. Clubs will begin gathering there to decorate their floats by 4:30pm with the goal of arriving at Public School Stadium around 6:15pm. The game kicks off at 7pm. That is when the Homecoming Court will be...
Alton Police receive more than $500,000 in grants
The Alton Police Department has recently received more than $500,000 in grants to be used for a variety of efforts. One $250,000 grant will go toward the salary for hiring a couple of officers for three years and the restart of a Street Crimes division. Another grant in the same...
Wood River Police still looking for missing man
The Wood River Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen about three months ago. Vernon L. Law was last seen on July 21st at 2:40 p.m. by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store at 200 S. Amoco Road in Wood River. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
Friday Night Fights
Your browser does not support the audio element. Vince Bissey of Requiem Church in Alton talks about a night of discussion about serious topics called Friday Night Fights held at Germania in Alton. The next is Nov. 11 at 7pm.
Hartford hosts inaugural Fall Fun Fest
This Saturday will be the inaugural Hartford Fall Fest at Hartford Park. The day will include many staples of fall festivals, including a Trunk or Treat, car cruise, live music, and a movie after dark. Village Trustee Kristie Luebbert tells The Big Z the fun begins at noon. There will...
Wood River picks new electric supplier
Like many others, the Wood River City Council has renewed its municipal electricity aggregation program with a new supplier. Constellation NewEnergy will be the new provider beginning in February in a deal that lasts for 22 months. Since June, residents had been receiving a rate of 4.29 cents per kilowatt...
Crash kills one, detours traffic for hours
A fatal crash in West Alton on Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of one man, injured three others, and forced drivers to find alternate routes into Illinois for several hours. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a driver ran a red light at Highway 67 northbound at Richard Drive and struck a pickup truck driven by 82-year-old George Redenius of Staunton, who later died of his injuries.
