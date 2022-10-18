Read full article on original website
Related
A first-generation iPhone sold for almost $40,000 at auction
What just happened? Over the weekend, someone paid almost $40,000 for a smartphone. No, it wasn't gold-plated or diamond encrusted. It didn't even have decent specs — a two-megapixel camera, less than 32GB of storage, and a 3.5-inch display. So what made it so valuable? It was an unopened first-gen iPhone.
iPhone 14 Pro beats Steam Deck in Basemark's new GPU benchmark
Why it matters: Several popular programs help users and businesses benchmark various devices on different operating systems. However, seeing one benchmark make direct comparisons across hardware, OSs, and vastly different product tiers is rare. Basemark's latest test promises to do just that, with intriguing results in certain areas. Basemark claims...
Apple takes the wraps off new iPad with major redesign, new colors
What just happened? Apple's just released its newly redesigned 10th-generation iPad without the usual fanfare, even though it marks one of the most substantial redesigns in years for the entry-level Apple tablet. Pre-orders began today, with devices shipping and hitting retailers on October 26, just in time for the release of iPadOS16. Pricing starts at $499.
Apple announces iPad Pro with M2 chip and Pencil hover support
What just happened? Apple has announced the latest iPad Pros sporting Apple's M2 chip. The tablets also bring new features to improve useability with the Apple Pencil and support for ProRes video capture. Pricing starts at $799 for the 11-inch model and $1,099 for the 12.9-inch model. Apple announced its...
LG Gram 16 Laptop Review
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Companies like Apple, Lenovo, and Dell probably thought they had the ultraportable market sewn up until machines like the LG Gram 16 changed the game with a tempting mix of impressive speed and delicate design. The latest version of the Gram refines its successful formula with nips, tucks and one of Intel's new low-power processors. Elsewhere it retains the range's good looks and satisfying keyboard.
VESA updates all DisplayPort 2.0 products to the new DisplayPort 2.1 standard
In a nutshell: The new spec includes improvements to make DisplayPort tunneling through a USB4 link more efficient and, thus, allows higher concurrent data transfer speeds. DisplayPort 2.1 cables also have more stringent requirements, allowing them to be longer without compromising on the supported bandwidth. VESA announced that it released...
Comcast is boosting speeds for most of its Xfinity Internet customers
In brief: Comcast is in the process of boosting Internet connection speeds for millions of customers in the US. Starting this week, new and existing customers subscribed to the Performance Starter / Connect package will see download speeds increase from 50 Mbps to 75 Mbps while those with the Performance / Connect More tier will go from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps.
Microsoft reportedly planning Xbox mobile game store
The big picture: As UK regulators continue scrutinizing Microsoft's historic acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft revealed plans to build a mobile game store with Activision's franchises as flagships. Even with those iconic IPs, taking on Google and Apple is a herculean task. As the UK's Competition and Markets Authority closely...
Lenovo shows off rollable phone and laptop concept designs
Forward-looking: Leading tech providers around the globe have invested lots of time and money into next-gen display technology, and Lenovo is no exception. On Tuesday during its Tech World 22 virtual event, Lenovo executive Luca Rossi showcased two proof of concept devices featuring rollable OLED screens. The first was a rollable smartphone concept from the team at 312 Labs, Motorola's internal R&D group (Lenovo bought Motorola Mobility from Google for $2.91 billion in 2014).
Down 80%, Is Shopify Stock a Bear Market Buy?
The beaten-down e-commerce stock isn't as cheap as it looks.
memluk
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. memluk replied to the thread Gateway 2000: Gone But Not Forgotten. I came to comment on just this. I was doing tech support for gateway during that period, and I know that at least part of their woes...
hdmovieadda
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
ndrsndental
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
niamhpayne
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
HexerPsy
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. There was a chart with "Cinebench R23, Power Scaling" showing multicore score per wattage for the 13900K and the 7950X slaughtered that...
amphwin1
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
Caseylina7
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
Phulela
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
valeria222
Don't go further looking for a hacker hackerspytech at gmail com has proved that there's still a genuine hacker. After my past encounter...
LesQme182
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TechSpot
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0