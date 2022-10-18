Linda A. Karlen, 74, of Alton went to her heavenly home at 4:35 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022. Born July 2, 1948 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of George and Audrey (Easthope) Higgenbotham. Linda worked as an operator for Owens Illinois Glass in Alton, an inspector for the Olin Corporation and then as a waitress for Josephine’s Tea Room. Following her retirement, she helped take care of her grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton where she served as pre-school director for many years. She loved children and she loved Jesus. She loved reading the Bible and had a heart for witnessing and soul winning. Linda was a very encouraging and giving person. She was a good cook and loved feeding birds and taking care of her flowers. On October 5, 1996 she married Nathan Karlen in Alton. He survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Audrey Dunn Franco of Godfrey, a son, Jim Dearduff (Susan) of Wood River, two step-sons, Marc Plumb of Wood River and Brock Plumb of Troy, MO, three grandchildren, Adam Zorescu of Godfrey, Catherine Franco of Alton, and Justin Dearduff of St. Charles, MO. She is also survived by two brothers, Harry Higgenbotham of Lincoln, IL and Michael Higgenbotham of Springfield, IL, a sister, Carol Havard of Taylorville, IL, a brother-in-law, Ken Fears of Foristell, MO, numerous nieces and nephews, friends and her church family. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and George Higgenbotham and a sister, Sharon Fears. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of celebration of life at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Reverend Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

