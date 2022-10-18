Aaron Gordon scored 22 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3P, 2-2 FT) with 10 rebounds, two assists, and one steal across 33 minutes in Denver’s 123-102 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday. Gordon posted a double-double in the season opener. showing no ill effects from the hamstring issue he dealt with in the preseason. He was also efficient from the field, sticking mainly to shots inside the arc, and a beast on the boards, pulling down 10, the only Nugget to reach double digits. Gordon and Nikola Jokic did their part but they will need help from the likes of Michel Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray if the Nuggets are going to be actual contenders this season. Murray and Porter are both coming off injuries and this team will flourish once they are back to 100% Gordon is paying early dividends for fantasy managers who took him in the mid-to-late rounds on draft day.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO