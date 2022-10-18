ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points

OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
theScore

Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub

Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Herbie Farnworth trained with Manchester United as a youngster... now the England star has his sights set on Old Trafford and Rugby League World Cup glory

Not for the first time, Herbie Farnworth has Old Trafford in his sights. The England centre is eyeing a visit there on November 19 for the final of the Rugby League World Cup. But there was once a time when Farnworth imagined playing with a different shaped ball at the Theatre of Dreams. ‘When I was really young, I trained with Manchester United,’ the 22-year-old tells Sportsmail.
Daily Mail

'One of my dreams collapsed': Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota has taken to social media to break his silence over injury that will keep him out of the Qatar World Cup

Diogo Jota has taken to social media to express his disappointment that he will be ruled out of the World Cup through injury. The forward was stretchered off in the dying minutes of Liverpool's 1-0 home win against Manchester City and the resulting injury will force him out of the World Cup.
SB Nation

Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. West Ham

After turning in their best performance of the season so far to see off presumptive title favourites and petulant sportswashers Manchester City over the weekend, Liverpool look to continue to build their momentum in mid-week Premier League action as Jürgen Klopp’s resurgent Reds welcome David Moyes and West Ham to Anfield with a chance to push all the way up to fifth place in the league with a victory and the right results elsewhere.
theScore

Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard after ambitious project falls flat

Aston Villa dismissed Steven Gerrard as head coach following Thursday's demoralizing 3-0 defeat to Fulham. The 42-year-old's departure follows two busy transfer windows that featured the costly arrivals of Lucas Digne, Diego Carlos, and Philippe Coutinho; Coutinho was Gerrard's former teammate at Liverpool. "You know, and I know, that I...
Yardbarker

Sofyan Amrabat Back But Luka Jovic, Riccardo Sottil & Pierluigi Gollini All Doubts For Fiorentina In Serie A Clash With Inter, Italian Media Report

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will be back in the team for La Viola’s Serie A clash with Inter on Saturday after serving a one-match suspension. This according to today’s print edition of Florence-based newspaper La Nazione, who report that the Moroccan will certainly be in the squad, whilst striker Luca Jovic, winger Riccardo Sottil, and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini are all doubts through injury.
ESPN

Christian Pulisic offered Chelsea a spark in an otherwise flat draw vs. Brentford

BRENTFORD, England -- Brentford and Chelsea played to a scoreless draw on Wednesday. With the result, Chelsea sit on 20 points in fourth place on the Premier League table -- seven points off leaders Arsenal -- while Brentford on 14 points break free of a tie for sole position of ninth on the table.
Daily Mail

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile is ruled out of action until 2023 after picking up a hamstring injury in their draw with Udinese... meaning the Italian striker will miss key games against Roma, Atalanta and Juventus

Ciro Immobile has been ruled out until at least 2023 after the Italian forward suffered a hamstring injury during Lazio's 0-0 draw with Udinese on Sunday. Maurizio Sarri had expressed his concerns over the fitness of the 32-year-old striker in his post match press conference after Immobile was substituted in the 29th minute with an injury.
Daily Mail

Newcastle 1-0 Everton: Miguel Almiron's sublime strike makes it three wins in four for Eddie Howe's high-flyers, while Frank Lampard's Toffees suffer a third straight Premier League defeat

Eddie Howe spent the early part of this week taking on the red half of Merseyside. His players then saw to the blue half on a fiesty night at St James’ Park. The Newcastle boss is not prone to pre-match headline-making. He probably would not have liked, on reflection, that his forceful response to Jurgen Klopp’s claims about his club’s limitless spending had set the agenda going into this game.

