Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
Sporting News
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
theScore
Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub
Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
EXCLUSIVE: Herbie Farnworth trained with Manchester United as a youngster... now the England star has his sights set on Old Trafford and Rugby League World Cup glory
Not for the first time, Herbie Farnworth has Old Trafford in his sights. The England centre is eyeing a visit there on November 19 for the final of the Rugby League World Cup. But there was once a time when Farnworth imagined playing with a different shaped ball at the Theatre of Dreams. ‘When I was really young, I trained with Manchester United,’ the 22-year-old tells Sportsmail.
'One of my dreams collapsed': Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota has taken to social media to break his silence over injury that will keep him out of the Qatar World Cup
Diogo Jota has taken to social media to express his disappointment that he will be ruled out of the World Cup through injury. The forward was stretchered off in the dying minutes of Liverpool's 1-0 home win against Manchester City and the resulting injury will force him out of the World Cup.
Sporting News
Belgium World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on Belgian national football team roster for Qatar
The "golden generation" of Belgium gets what appears to be its last chance to put on a World Cup show as Roberto Martinez leads the Red Devils into the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Kevin de Bruyne and his international cohorts shouldered high expectations as young stars, leading Belgium into a...
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. West Ham
After turning in their best performance of the season so far to see off presumptive title favourites and petulant sportswashers Manchester City over the weekend, Liverpool look to continue to build their momentum in mid-week Premier League action as Jürgen Klopp’s resurgent Reds welcome David Moyes and West Ham to Anfield with a chance to push all the way up to fifth place in the league with a victory and the right results elsewhere.
Yardbarker
'Spoilt brat' Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester United squad vs. Chelsea after leaving game early
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will not make the trip for Saturday's match at Chelsea after he left the bench before the full-time whistle of Wednesday's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League...
Cristiano Ronaldo not playing this weekend after leaving previous game early
Cristiano Ronaldo was asked to train separately from Manchester United Thursday and will not play in its game Saturday after leaving Wednesday's game early.
theScore
Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard after ambitious project falls flat
Aston Villa dismissed Steven Gerrard as head coach following Thursday's demoralizing 3-0 defeat to Fulham. The 42-year-old's departure follows two busy transfer windows that featured the costly arrivals of Lucas Digne, Diego Carlos, and Philippe Coutinho; Coutinho was Gerrard's former teammate at Liverpool. "You know, and I know, that I...
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Chelsea: Women’s Champions League – as it happened
Millie Bright was the matchwinner as the Blues managed to stop PSG scoring for the first time in the competition in 15 matches
Yardbarker
Sofyan Amrabat Back But Luka Jovic, Riccardo Sottil & Pierluigi Gollini All Doubts For Fiorentina In Serie A Clash With Inter, Italian Media Report
Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will be back in the team for La Viola’s Serie A clash with Inter on Saturday after serving a one-match suspension. This according to today’s print edition of Florence-based newspaper La Nazione, who report that the Moroccan will certainly be in the squad, whilst striker Luca Jovic, winger Riccardo Sottil, and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini are all doubts through injury.
BBC
Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United: 'Outstanding' Darwin Nunez impresses Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Darwin Nunez as a "massive talent" after the striker scored the only goal in a 1-0 win against West Ham. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday, 19 October at 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah – England Under-21s’ all-time record scorer – will ‘NOT play for Ghana at 2022 World Cup’
ARSENAL star Eddie Nketiah will NOT be playing for Ghana at the World Cup, according to reports. The 23-year-old striker is the England U21 all-time leading scorer with 16 goals in 17 games. However, Nketiah is yet to receive a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s senior squad. And he has...
Lucas Paqueta suffers ‘serious’ shoulder injury and doubt for Brazil World Cup after missing West Ham clash at Liverpool
LUCAS PAQUETA is the latest Premier League set to miss the World Cup. West Ham boss David Moyes confirmed the Brazilian suffered a ‘serious’ shoulder injury in the weekend’s draw with Southampton. Paqueta, 25, was ruled out of the Hammers’ Premier League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday....
Man Utd ratings: Fred, Antony and Casemiro bring silky samba shine to win against Spurs with Bruno Fernandes on song too
MANCHESTER UNITED cruised to a 2-0 win against Tottenham tonight. And they had the boys from Brazil to thank for an excellent performance at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag got the better of Antonio Conte in Wednesday's crunch battle. And it was a trio of samba stars who particularly caught...
ESPN
Christian Pulisic offered Chelsea a spark in an otherwise flat draw vs. Brentford
BRENTFORD, England -- Brentford and Chelsea played to a scoreless draw on Wednesday. With the result, Chelsea sit on 20 points in fourth place on the Premier League table -- seven points off leaders Arsenal -- while Brentford on 14 points break free of a tie for sole position of ninth on the table.
Magdalena Eriksson Says Chelsea Are Ready To Fight vs Paris Saint-Germain
Chelsea Women open their UEFA Champions League campaign away at PSG tonight.
Lazio forward Ciro Immobile is ruled out of action until 2023 after picking up a hamstring injury in their draw with Udinese... meaning the Italian striker will miss key games against Roma, Atalanta and Juventus
Ciro Immobile has been ruled out until at least 2023 after the Italian forward suffered a hamstring injury during Lazio's 0-0 draw with Udinese on Sunday. Maurizio Sarri had expressed his concerns over the fitness of the 32-year-old striker in his post match press conference after Immobile was substituted in the 29th minute with an injury.
Newcastle 1-0 Everton: Miguel Almiron's sublime strike makes it three wins in four for Eddie Howe's high-flyers, while Frank Lampard's Toffees suffer a third straight Premier League defeat
Eddie Howe spent the early part of this week taking on the red half of Merseyside. His players then saw to the blue half on a fiesty night at St James’ Park. The Newcastle boss is not prone to pre-match headline-making. He probably would not have liked, on reflection, that his forceful response to Jurgen Klopp’s claims about his club’s limitless spending had set the agenda going into this game.
