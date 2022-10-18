After turning in their best performance of the season so far to see off presumptive title favourites and petulant sportswashers Manchester City over the weekend, Liverpool look to continue to build their momentum in mid-week Premier League action as Jürgen Klopp’s resurgent Reds welcome David Moyes and West Ham to Anfield with a chance to push all the way up to fifth place in the league with a victory and the right results elsewhere.

1 DAY AGO