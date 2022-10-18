Read full article on original website
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
College Football World Praying For Mike Leach, Mississippi State
On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach announced the sudden passing of Bulldogs freshman Sam Westmoreland. "The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," coach Mike Leach said in a release. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
TMZ.com
MSU Football Player Sam Westmoreland Found Dead At A Church, Cops Say
Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland was found dead on Wednesday at a church ... cops tell TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the offensive lineman's body after they were called out to Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville regarding a death investigation.
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
247Sports
Jermaine Burton video appears to show Alabama WR striking female Tennessee football fan on field after game
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton allegedly struck a female Tennessee football fan on the field at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, as she joined the Vols' postgame celebration. The woman, Emily Isaacs, posted a video on TikTok that appears to show Burton hitting her in the head while he walks off the field.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
Mississippi State announces passing of walk-on lineman Sam Westmoreland
(From Mississippi State Athletics Media Relations) Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. "One...
Saints Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday
The New Orleans Saints cut veteran wide receiver Keith Kirkwood ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. In conjunction with this move, the Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White to the active roster, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Kirkwood signed with the Saints' practice...
QB Spencer Sanders OUT vs. Longhorns? Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Gives Vague Answer
Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy might be playing mind games with the Texas Longhorns by not revealing the injury status of quarterback Spencer Sanders.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton is being accused of hitting several Tennessee Vols fans when they stormed the field (VIDEO)
Jermaine Burton was in his feelings after losing to Tennessee, but the star wide receiver may have to answer some more questions after video emerged of him hitting a female fan. That is not the only incident though. Another video shows Burton making a gesture like he is trying to...
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
Paul Finebaum Asked If Lane Kiffin Would Leave Ole Miss For Auburn
Lane Kiffin is currently thriving at Ole Miss, but Paul Finebaum believes the talented coach could leave for Auburn. Many insiders expect Auburn to fire Bryan Harsin once this season is over. He has a 9-11 record since joining the program in 2021. Kiffin has not commented on his future...
College Football World Reacts To Herschel Walker Endorsement News
College football legend Herschel Walker is hoping to unseat Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock for U.S. Senate in the state of Georgia. To that end, he got a big endorsement that might push him over the top. This week, former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley officially endorsed Walker in his campaign...
Nebraska offers 2026 recruits with strong Huskers connection
Nebraska Cornhuskers fans might recognize the surname of the Huskers newest offers out in Arizona as Bastian Vanden Bosch and Case Vanden Bosch each received a verbal tender. The brothers are freshman football players for Arizona powerhouse Brophy Prep and the son of former Nebraska defensive lineman Kyle Vanden Bosch, who played for the Huskers from 1998 to 2000, and the defender was a tour de force finishing with 142 career tackles, 13 sacks, 34 tackles for a loss and 46 pressures. Vanden Bosch was an important special teams player as well where he blocked three kicks in a single season.
Billy Napier Trusts Patrick Toney's Process Amid Gators' Defensive Struggles
Patrick Toney is "absolutely one of the best coaches" Billy Napier says he's ever worked with, emphasizing his trust in Florida's defensive coordinator amid the Gators' struggles.
247Sports
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
Five-Star DL Daevin Hobbs narrows list, sets commitment date
Five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs of Concord (NC) Jay M Robinson High is down to six schools- Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, and North Carolina. The 6-foot-4, 270 pounder will announce his college decision on November 25. He quickly discussed his finalists with On3. Alabama. “They have one of...
Excerpt: Chip Kelly Talks About ESPN College Gameday, Oregon's Offense
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about the importance of ESPN College Gameday, national exposure, and what he sees from Oregon's offense. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
After a week away, the South Carolina football team will take the field this Saturday and host Texas A&M. The Aggies (3-3, 1-2) began the year as a top five program and playoff contender, but haven’t enjoyed the success that was planned through the first half of the season.
10 things to know as Kansas State heads to TCU
Bigger game. Bigger stage. Bigger moment. Keep winning, and the drama builds on the college football stage. Deep in the heart of Texas, a pair of unbeaten conference teams meet Saturday night. Big stakes on the line: The victor, alone in first place. With an improbable 43-40 double-OT win in its last outing, TCU joined the mix atop the Big 12. That sets the stage when Kansas State rolls into Amon G. Carter Stadium.
