College Football World Praying For Mike Leach, Mississippi State

On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach announced the sudden passing of Bulldogs freshman Sam Westmoreland. "The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," coach Mike Leach said in a release. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
STARKVILLE, MS
MSU Football Player Sam Westmoreland Found Dead At A Church, Cops Say

Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland was found dead on Wednesday at a church ... cops tell TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the offensive lineman's body after they were called out to Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville regarding a death investigation.
STARKVILLE, MS
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade

Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense

Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
AUSTIN, TX
Mississippi State announces passing of walk-on lineman Sam Westmoreland

(From Mississippi State Athletics Media Relations) Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. "One...
STARKVILLE, MS
Saints Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday

The New Orleans Saints cut veteran wide receiver Keith Kirkwood ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. In conjunction with this move, the Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White to the active roster, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Kirkwood signed with the Saints' practice...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Nebraska offers 2026 recruits with strong Huskers connection

Nebraska Cornhuskers fans might recognize the surname of the Huskers newest offers out in Arizona as Bastian Vanden Bosch and Case Vanden Bosch each received a verbal tender. The brothers are freshman football players for Arizona powerhouse Brophy Prep and the son of former Nebraska defensive lineman Kyle Vanden Bosch, who played for the Huskers from 1998 to 2000, and the defender was a tour de force finishing with 142 career tackles, 13 sacks, 34 tackles for a loss and 46 pressures. Vanden Bosch was an important special teams player as well where he blocked three kicks in a single season.
LINCOLN, NE
Five-Star DL Daevin Hobbs narrows list, sets commitment date

Five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs of Concord (NC) Jay M Robinson High is down to six schools- Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, and North Carolina. The 6-foot-4, 270 pounder will announce his college decision on November 25. He quickly discussed his finalists with On3. Alabama. “They have one of...
CONCORD, MI
Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

After a week away, the South Carolina football team will take the field this Saturday and host Texas A&M. The Aggies (3-3, 1-2) began the year as a top five program and playoff contender, but haven’t enjoyed the success that was planned through the first half of the season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
10 things to know as Kansas State heads to TCU

Bigger game. Bigger stage. Bigger moment. Keep winning, and the drama builds on the college football stage. Deep in the heart of Texas, a pair of unbeaten conference teams meet Saturday night. Big stakes on the line: The victor, alone in first place. With an improbable 43-40 double-OT win in its last outing, TCU joined the mix atop the Big 12. That sets the stage when Kansas State rolls into Amon G. Carter Stadium.
FORT WORTH, TX

